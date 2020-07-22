Third Party & Independents Archives

TRUMPISM FOREVER
Zowieee! We are winning, winning, and winning biggly.
Let's count the ways:
Trump has effectively cut China off at the knees
US Navy ships prowling the South China Sea as we poke
Big corruption bust in Chicago
President taking control of anarchists in some dim cities
US Senate to subpoena some 50 folks re coup attempt
Durham will be bringing charges re coup attempt in days
Hillary gets deposed in September
US ally's forming against China; Australia, Britain, PI, Japan
dim party and msm on their backs
Coup de etat'ers will be on trial going into the election
Can you imagine where we would be as a country if Hillary had won? Or, worse, if Biden should win?
The silent majority, deplorables, etc, sat and watched the other half deliver communism to our doorstep. President Trump has truly saved the country from a communist takeover.
The President can't move too biggly on them until after the election. Following that, he is expected to really tighten the screws on Soros and similar. It's going to be a joyful 4 years, IMO.
Of course, it will take years to clean up teacher unions, higher education and implement alternative schooling for k-12. But, by 2024 I believe a dim would be hard to find in this country.
Trumpism forever . . .
Liz Cheney and Paul Ryan join the long list on rino’s working to take President Trump down.
The two party’s had been tag teaming against US citizens for decades and BAM, along comes a populist down the elevator…
The ccp china is blatantly advertising that this ‘populist’ is destroying the world…
The globalists had worked for 30 years to get everything just right, to their liking, and BAM, down the elevator …
Seems the entire world is working to defeat Trump and his band of deplorables.
This mail in ballot effort to steal the election is way serious. 100% guarantee that, if mail in ballots are allowed the election will be conflicted and end up in the hor. 100% guarantee that the dims will declare a Biden win.
Following that, it may be that some of Thomas Jefferson’s manure for a revolution will be required.
I’m sure we have enough guns to start a revolution but I’m not sure we have enough ammunition to finish it…Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 23, 2020 6:52 PM
because you are a terrorist traitor?Posted by: roy d ellis at July 24, 2020 11:28 AM
Welcome back, orteil.
thanks for giving this information
Click here
Stories
Posted by: Tiwari. Vibhanshu.R. at July 30, 2020 1:14 AM
Professional Human Resource Writing Services is very popular for students in search of human resource case study writing services and human resource research paper services.
This article has very good content, I hope in the future you will share more so everyone can refer and share offline. thank you very much
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.