Third Party & Independents Archives

TRUMPISM FOREVER

Zowieee! We are winning, winning, and winning biggly.

Let's count the ways:

Trump has effectively cut China off at the knees

US Navy ships prowling the South China Sea as we poke

Big corruption bust in Chicago

President taking control of anarchists in some dim cities

US Senate to subpoena some 50 folks re coup attempt

Durham will be bringing charges re coup attempt in days

Hillary gets deposed in September

US ally's forming against China; Australia, Britain, PI, Japan

dim party and msm on their backs

Coup de etat'ers will be on trial going into the election

Can you imagine where we would be as a country if Hillary had won? Or, worse, if Biden should win?

The silent majority, deplorables, etc, sat and watched the other half deliver communism to our doorstep. President Trump has truly saved the country from a communist takeover.

The President can't move too biggly on them until after the election. Following that, he is expected to really tighten the screws on Soros and similar. It's going to be a joyful 4 years, IMO.

Of course, it will take years to clean up teacher unions, higher education and implement alternative schooling for k-12. But, by 2024 I believe a dim would be hard to find in this country.

Trumpism forever . . .

