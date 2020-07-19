Third Party & Independents Archives

When will people realize it takes a constitutional amendment to allow the federal government to do anything!?
The state legislatures were the check and the balance the constitution put on the federal government. That was true until 1913 when the 17th amendment was ratified. The 17th amendment transferred control of the senate away from the state legislatures and gave it to the people. The 17th amendment took away the state legislature’s oversight, and gave that responsibility to the people.
The idea of a United States of America was destroyed by the 17th amendment. It was funded by the 16th amendment. Since the ratification of the 16th and 17th amendments, and the passage of the Federal Reserve Act, we have experienced 2 world wars, unending invasions, and economic fluctuations unrivaled in comparison to the reasons the Federal Reserve was created.
I'm a big fan of identifying the problem, not accommodating it. Problem accommodation is the easy way out. Accommodating a problem doesn't solve the problem, it adds labor to suffer the consequences.
If you think the federal government has outgrown it's boundaries, consider the root of the problem instead of what the media is telling you. Consider the fact that the year 1913 changed this country from the U.S. Constitution to a "living document". The year 1913 was when the state legislatures, by some unknown logic, agreed to surrender their obligations to the U.S. Constitution as it was written. They transferred their oversight obligation to the people and delegated their state legislatures to be servants of the federal government.
What we are experiencing now is not the U.S. Constitution the founders created.Posted by Weary_Willie at July 19, 2020 1:56 AM
The 17th amendment seems to be a biggle with you, WW.
https://www.heritage.org/the-constitution/commentary/some-conservatives-want-repeal-the-17th-amendment-heres-why-theyre
I’m not well versed on the 17th but, IMO, repeal is either a wash or the 17th may be a positive adjunct.
Seems the progressives didn’t trust state gov’ts to do the right thing. I feel their pain. Would not like to see many of these state gov’ts having a big influence over their senators. Ron Blogovitch ? comes to mind.
Granted, the US senate is one big cabal at this time. They have had over a 100 years to fine tune the chain of command. Both GOP and dim are generally corrupt operators, IMO. But, I believe it is easier to keep up with their corruption with the 17th as opposed to repealing it. (I no, bad grammar)
I believe term limits would have some effect on controlling corruption in the senate. In the same vein, senators need to be able to serve long enough to understand how gov’t works and to be able to implement some kind of agenda. Otherwise, it would be get in and get out with as much as you can, a wild wild west scenario, IMO.
Long term politicians, like Pelosi and Schumer, greatly advantaged Obama and the Chicago mob to spread their tentacles across the world. A first or second termer might not have had the balls to play into such corruption.
Same for this Chicago house speaker who has been on the scene for years. Too much time in office lessens their fear of getting caught, IMO.
The 17th amendment changed the relationship between the state and the federal governments. It put the treasury in the hands of the people with no safeguards the state previously provided, because the senate is also controlled by the people now. The excuse that state legislatures were corrupt is an old one and should no longer be valid due to improvements in communication and and availability of documents online.
State legislatures should appoint senators and senators should be viciously partisan in favor of their own state.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 24, 2020 8:15 PM
