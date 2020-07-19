Third Party & Independents Archives

When will people realize it takes a constitutional amendment to allow the federal government to do anything!?



The state legislatures were the check and the balance the constitution put on the federal government. That was true until 1913 when the 17th amendment was ratified. The 17th amendment transferred control of the senate away from the state legislatures and gave it to the people. The 17th amendment took away the state legislature’s oversight, and gave that responsibility to the people.





The idea of a United States of America was destroyed by the 17th amendment. It was funded by the 16th amendment. Since the ratification of the 16th and 17th amendments, and the passage of the Federal Reserve Act, we have experienced 2 world wars, unending invasions, and economic fluctuations unrivaled in comparison to the reasons the Federal Reserve was created.

I'm a big fan of identifying the problem, not accommodating it. Problem accommodation is the easy way out. Accommodating a problem doesn't solve the problem, it adds labor to suffer the consequences.

If you think the federal government has outgrown it's boundaries, consider the root of the problem instead of what the media is telling you. Consider the fact that the year 1913 changed this country from the U.S. Constitution to a "living document". The year 1913 was when the state legislatures, by some unknown logic, agreed to surrender their obligations to the U.S. Constitution as it was written. They transferred their oversight obligation to the people and delegated their state legislatures to be servants of the federal government.

What we are experiencing now is not the U.S. Constitution the founders created.