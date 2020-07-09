Third Party & Independents Archives

Oren Flolo I was wrong to say he was traveling in the wrong lane.
I don’t know how I interpreted that from this video.
I do see the guy avoiding parked cars and the road was supposed to be closed according to police.
He was speeding. That's what I take from this. If there are extenuating circumstances they should be presented. I saw bodies flying. The video was on repeat. I saw it over and over before I found out how to make it stop repeating.
Was his 8 year old daughter laying dead in his back seat? The author of this article doesn't say. Was the car's windows smashed out? Was this person fleeing for his life? The video doesn't show. It only shows 2 bodies flying through the air.
Is he guilty because you see two bodies fly through the air? I guess he is, right? Why not?
"What difference, at this point, does it make?!"Posted by Weary_Willie at July 9, 2020 9:15 PM
Really WW? Quoting Hilary? Tch Tch… You could be a racist…Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 10, 2020 8:30 PM
I’m white, I have to be.
I also posted this in the previous thread…
For those of you that are unaware, John Matel passed away a week ago last Wednesday. He was doing what he loved. He was at his tree farm riding a quad when it overturned, and he did not recover.
RockyPosted by: Rocky Marks at July 11, 2020 3:05 PM
This was posted on John’s Facebook page by his daughter Marisa.
As for the date I was inaccurate, he died June, 22.
“MATEL John Anthony Matel, age 65, of Vienna, VA, passed away on June 22, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee, WI to the late John Matel Sr. and Virginia Haase Matel. He is survived by his wife, Christine M. Johnson; his daughter, Mariza Matel (Brendan Williams); his sons, Alex and Espen Matel; and his sister, Christine Matel Milewski (Greg Milewski) of Oak Creek, WI. After serving 32 years as a diplomat with the U.S. Department of State, John became a self-professed “Gentleman of Leisure…a sometime diplomat, conservationist & seeker of insights.” John purchased his first forest land in 2005 near Lawrenceville, VA, and as a landowner, certified tree farmer & naturalist, managed nearly 500 acres of Virginia forest for timber, wildlife and water quality. He actively served on boards for Virginia Tree Farm Foundation and the Forest History Society, and promoted southern pine ecology and working landscapes. John led by example, and worked to restore longleaf and shortleaf ecosystems on dedicated parcels of his land, a promise for the future and a beauty today. John’s diplomatic posts with the U.S. Department of State in Brazil, Norway, Poland, Iraq, and the U.S., let him do what he loved: working to understand societies, information and behaviors, and shape strategies to engage networked publics. His proudest accomplishments included working with Iraqis to rebuild their communities after ousting al-Qaeda in Anbar Province, and sending over 26,000 Brazilian students to study STEM fields in top American universities. His career in diplomacy included broadening experiences as President of the Fulbright Commission in Brazil, Senior International advisor at Smithsonian Institution and State Department Fellow at Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy, Directed Gifts (Virginia): https://support.nature.org/site/Donation2…
I am proud to say he was my friend.Posted by: Rocky Marks at July 11, 2020 3:38 PM
I knew him as Jack and Christine & John. His passing is a huge loss. I hope his words here on WatchBlog are preserved with copies held both personally by those who can copy them and here on WatchBlog for eternity.
He suggested I watch the past, present, and future tense of my writings. His wealth of information on the actual conditions in Iraq during his time there was invaluable! I looked forward to his work here and I respect him greatly.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 11, 2020 4:31 PM
Sad to hear of Jack’s passing. You could tell from his postings that he was quite an intellect. He had the respect of all on WB, IMO.
We all were more reserved in our posting back then.
After the chicago mob took over the White House it was all downhill from there …Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 11, 2020 8:19 PM
Rocky,
Thank you for the update on John. I am terribly sorry to hear about his passing.
