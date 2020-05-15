Third Party & Independents Archives

For anyone who works inside and must wear a mask while working, you should insist that smokers be allowed to indulge in their preferred habit while working. They no longer pose a threat while everyone else has their masks on.

The no smoking ban was put into effect to protect others.

People should be free to exercise their own behaviors if they pose no threat to others. Now, others are protecting themselves. No one else will be subjected to 2nd hand smoke while they are wearing a mask, so smokers should be left to enjoy their affliction in their own workplace.