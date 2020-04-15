Third Party & Independents Archives

Source Of The Wahun Bug

https://youtu.be/xTtX6cruMCM

Seems there is abundant information re the ‘Wahun Bug’ for President Trump to put China in a box.

Posted by Roy Ellis at April 15, 2020 7:56 PM
Comments
Comment #455188

Youtube censored your video, Roy Ellis.

Google really should call it MyTube.

Posted by: Weary Willie at April 18, 2020 9:04 AM
Comment #455195

Yeah, but its good to know my stuff gets their filters attention. Thanks WW.

Posted by: Roy ellis at April 18, 2020 8:08 PM
Post a comment