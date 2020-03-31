Third Party & Independents Archives

Reform FISA Or Revoke FISA

https://www.nationalreview.com/news/ig-horowitz-found-apparent-errors-or-inadequately-supported-facts-in-every-single-fbi-fisa-application-he-reviewed/amp/

Now we find the FISA has been abused by the FBI/DOJ for years. Every instance perjury according to Rudy Guiliani. But, what we get is ‘agents who abused FISA can no longer be involved in FISA applications.

So, its up the citizens to demand reform, otherwise shut FISA down …