Third Party & Independents Archives

Take The Pill - Stop The $2T



Now that there is pretty good evidence that choloro quinine kills the virus we should not spend $2T of taxpayer money. Congress/Senate should cease and desist and give the NY trial, being done with 10k patients, time enough to give some results.

Results would be known within two days of ingesting a pill. If it kills the virus we could be back to normal in a couple of weeks. Keep the $2T in the bank…

