Third Party & Independents Archives

Take The Pill - Stop The $2T
Now that there is pretty good evidence that choloro quinine kills the virus we should not spend $2T of taxpayer money. Congress/Senate should cease and desist and give the NY trial, being done with 10k patients, time enough to give some results.
Results would be known within two days of ingesting a pill. If it kills the virus we could be back to normal in a couple of weeks. Keep the $2T in the bank…
Well, I don’t feel any different some days later. Hold back on spending the $2-6T until the verdict is in on the malaria pill.
Separate issue. I just cannot make myself believe that the dims will run Biden for pres. Amazingly, the only possible candidate they could run with somewhat wide appeal to the dims is Hillary. The rest of the crop is damaged goods in one way or the other. Yes, so is Hill but she stands the best chance of making a show against President Trump.
If she were a candidate this Judge that is presiding over her deposition might cut her some slack, maybe give her immunity for 4 or 5 years, so long as she wins the election.
I’m hearing that some senator/congress person wants to determine how many times Hunter flew on foreign trips with Joe. Seems a better use of time to look into Soros NGO’s that had dealings with Ukr and determine where the money went. Or, look into the clinton foundation for the same purpose. Seems just the little fish are fair game.
Can only assume the GOP is afraid of what goes around comes around…Posted by: Roy Ellis at March 27, 2020 7:36 PM
Roy, New York Gov. Cuomo is getting a lot of media time and is considered a moderate in the Dem party. He could possibly win the nomination in an open convention.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 28, 2020 2:29 PM
Please, don’t spend the $2T. Spend $20 for a 5 day round of malaria, zinc, and z-pac? pills.
I agree, Royal. He has floated to the top of the dim cream. Certainly, he is a sorry assed governor but it does look like he is the best the dims can front as a candidate. I’ve no doubt his sons have, or are serving on the board of some foreign biz entity. But, that would actually get him more votes from dims.Posted by: Roy Ellis at March 28, 2020 7:04 PM
Guilianis common sense episodes
www.rudyguilianics.comPosted by: Roy ellis at March 28, 2020 9:32 PM
https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2020/03/founder-of-us-judicial-watch-launches-20-trillion-ud-lawsuit-against-communist-china-over-its-virus.html#comment-6a0177444b0c2e970d0240a51b63f6200b
Would be near WWIII if the china virus can be traced to a bio warfare entity.
For $20 bucks you can be virus free in 5 days… slightly cheaper than $2-6T…
We are hearing some really big numbers for deaths re th4 virus.
If the doctors treat with the malaria pill remedy I predict there will be around 10k deaths total.
There should be no deaths after another 5 days, IMO.Posted by: Roy Ellis at April 1, 2020 9:34 AM
Guiliani relates that some medical folks, NY included, are/were against prescribing hydroxi to those with serious virus.
He says a French study report over the weekend showed that in an 80 patient setting those taking hydroxi were clinically improved except for 1 patient. 78 of 80 improved after a 5 day treatment. Report says virus was negative by 97% by day 5.
While the FDA did approve hydroxi for treating the virus there has been very little media attention and certainly, no mandate that the regiment be used for treating the virus, exception being where the patient has extenuating medical condition(s).Posted by: Roy Ellis at April 1, 2020 7:55 PM
