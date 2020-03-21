Third Party & Independents Archives

China, If Your Listening . . .

Being self-isolated gives one time to ponder the world, get some perspective on things. I believe President Trump has saved us from globalism. I’m naïve enough to believe that some companies are tired of dealing with communist China. Surely, they understand that as China matures foreign companies will be further cut out of the main action and diminished to a lesser place.

It will take another 10-15 years to get China's spies out of gov't and corporate knickers. It's unreal how much money China is pumping into US learning and research centers. China expresses that they want to be the number one economic power by 2025. One must assume that includes being the number one military power.

Then, there is the 'data' race between China and the US, G4 vs G5 and so on . . . I've heard China graduates some 2M engineers yearly while the US graduates 220k.

Don't know much about this China issue but it seems a good time to throw some words at it. What about big data from a privacy and security point of view? How should the US deal with China going into Trump's 2nd term? How does the Space Force play into this?

