Third Party & Independents Archives

China, If Your Listening . . .
Being self-isolated gives one time to ponder the world, get some perspective on things. I believe President Trump has saved us from globalism. I’m naïve enough to believe that some companies are tired of dealing with communist China. Surely, they understand that as China matures foreign companies will be further cut out of the main action and diminished to a lesser place.
It will take another 10-15 years to get China's spies out of gov't and corporate knickers. It's unreal how much money China is pumping into US learning and research centers. China expresses that they want to be the number one economic power by 2025. One must assume that includes being the number one military power.
Then, there is the 'data' race between China and the US, G4 vs G5 and so on . . . I've heard China graduates some 2M engineers yearly while the US graduates 220k.
Don't know much about this China issue but it seems a good time to throw some words at it. What about big data from a privacy and security point of view? How should the US deal with China going into Trump's 2nd term? How does the Space Force play into this?
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2012/01/25/national-strategy-global-supply-chain-security-announced
January 25, 2012
As a number of recent events remind us, this system is dynamic and complex but also vulnerable to numerous threats. These threats, such as pandemics, natural disasters, or attacks involving weapons of mass destruction could undermine the continuity of the global supply chain system as a whole.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2019/11/would-you-trust-google-with-your-medical-records-it-might-already-have-them/
11/11/2019
Google quietly partnered last year with Ascension—the country’s second-largest health system—and has since gained access to detailed medical records on tens of millions of Americans, according to a November 11 report by The Wall Street Journal.
For Google’s part, the company is developing new software that employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to make care suggestions for individual patients.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Nightingale
Project Nightingale is a data storage and processing project by Google Cloud and Ascension, a Catholic health care system comprising a chain of 2,600 hospitals, doctors’ offices and other related facilities, in 21 states, with tens of millions of patient records available for processing health care data.
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/03/trump-misrepresents-google-coronavirus-website/
“We are developing a tool to help triage individuals for Covid-19 testing,” the company said, referring to the name of the disease caused by the new virus. “Verily is in the early stages of development, and planning to roll testing out in the Bay Area, with the hope of expanding more broadly over time.”
Good stuff, WW. And, ain’t that just the way it is? In general, the masses do not expect the ‘too big to fails’ to develop anything of import unless the ‘company’ takes a big chunk of the gain. The folks have no doubt that whatever google develops it is going to cost the folks more.
Seems all the big tech/data co’s want to get in on the insurance/Medicaid business.
From your comment, “”Amazon, Microsoft and Apple, inc. are also actively advancing into health care, but none of their business arrangements are equal in scope to Project Nightingale””
If folks just wanted improvement in the healthcare system then what google is planning might be ok. But, the US healthcare system is seen as overpriced or priced so that it is not attainable by the average citizen. Like, what does an aspirin cost when administered by a hospital? Today, a drug is $10/pill and tomorrow it is $450/pill. Companies spend bigtime to try and corner the market on a procedure or a pill, and so on …
Sounds like Trump and google are on separate paths being pulled closer together by greed. Money looking for a problem to solve.
We are led to believe that the only way anything can be developed of scale is to relay on monopolies like google.
And, we know that when gov’t gets involved in developing something the sky is limit. Like, NASA has spent some $10B building a launch pad for a rocket. But, hey, don’t we all want to go into space?
Question is, before we rape the taxpayers to develop something, there should be this big national debate about how to proceed.
I am a big defender of antitrust but the monopolies say that we can’t keep up with China if they are busted into smaller independent entities.
On this one it’s probably too late to do anything but get your pocketbook out. If google builds the test kit they will already be into medicare/insurance/your pocket …
Every news story is about this virus.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 23, 2020 8:59 AM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.