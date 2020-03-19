Third Party & Independents Archives

Isolated Out Here In The Mtns



Interesting times we are living in.

Living thru an unknown virus while holding primary debates/elections.

Living thru the destruction of a political party.

Watchblog was a tuff old bird but I believe the virus got to it.

The dims have chosen a near-senile senior male as their presidential candidate. Guiliani has done everything but physically drag Biden to the jail.

Hillary is fighting a deposition hearing ascribed by a Judge Lambert. Her lawyers say there is ‘a long understanding’ that cabinet level officials should not be subject to deposition.

Can’t recall when oil was below $20/bbl. I’ve heard that once reserves are filled to capacity the oil/gas industry might pay people to buy their products.

Having 80 degree days in mid-March and two weeks ago the stock market was pushing 30k.



Just grateful, blessed that we’ve have a sane and competent President to travel with us.

