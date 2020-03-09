Third Party & Independents Archives

How About A World Wide Conspiracy?

Well, I thought I had resolved the big issue as to who the people are, and their reasoning, for attempting to coup President Trump. You hear a lot of comments from conservative media about how ‘stupid, ignorant, crazy, nonsensical,’ and similar wordage of self expression as to why half the population has lost their minds.

Review the video of Hannity and Trump banging on it and you will see that neither man talks about the coup attempt as anything more than 'some bed eggs at the FBI' or 'there were some conflicted people on Mueller's team', and so on . . .

They never talk about a broad conspiracy in gov't, or a conspiracy between gov't and media. Soros types never get mentioned, discussed.

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/bloomberg-adviser-warns-of-scorched-earth-retaliation-against-trump-children-if-gop-attacks-hunter-biden&source=gmail&ust=1583884572026000&usg=AFQjCNHPDz73yq51uazE7XZII2D10sSTxA



https://youtu.be/jOjZOazSplA



In talking with Hannity, Trump states that since he knew he was innocent he let the dims run with their investigations and impeachments. He did call out republican Paul Ryan for refusing to allow republican senators to subpoena a dim. Said the republicans don't like to fight back against the dims.

Maybe the reason is that, at that time so many republican senators were as corrupt as the dims pushing for the coup. Could be the reason why very little has been done to bring the dims to justice.

Whatever the reason, Trump is in the catbird seat now. I think his plans to handle the conspirators is coming to fruition. As we go into full scale election season we are expecting some heavy actions re the coup. Like, a judge has given Hillary 75 days to appear for a deposition hearing with Judicial Watch lawyers. Guiliani as turned his evidence on the Bidens and Ukraine corruption over to DOJ. We should expect to hear something from Attny Gen Barr and Special Prosecutor Durham with the next three months.

It's a race of sorts for Hillary and Joe. I assume that if Hillary and Joe can become dim pres/vp candidates before they are indicted they can claim political partisanship and can't be tried. But, if they are indicted before they are voted in as pres/vp candidates then maybe they can be indicted and tried. I do believe Hillary will get herself declared as pres or vp wannabe pdq.

From the above videos note how the swamp is determined to protect Biden. I think they don't want the FBI asking him hard questions.

And, note the intricacy, detail, and broad range of effort Obama and the dim establishment/deep state put into making sure Trump would never stand a chance at becoming President.

WHY WOULD ALL THOSE PEOPLE RISK THEIR CAREERS, FORTUNES, AND FUTURE WELL BEING to take Trump out of the political picture?

Am I starting to see the big picture, or am I wrong? I'm starting to believe that administrations from Bush one thru Obama worked to put a system in place to prey on US deplorables, implement policies that led to corruption, top to bottom, established scams across the country, and so on . . . Knock out the underpinnings of gov't, here and around the world. And, it is DEEEP, down to the town, city, county level. Just became a way of life. . . you hire my kids and I'll hire yours.

So wide spread and pervasive that those participating could not allow Trump to come in and threaten change. Deplorables were the proverbial frog in hot water. . . we knew what was happening but just became used to being used and few complained. Like, at this moment tens of thousands should be ringing gov't buildings in DC. Krickets. . .

Ridiculous to think that 'Trump will clean it up'. Would take thousands of investigators, thousands of lawyers and more than a decade to clean it up. . .

Lemme know. . .

