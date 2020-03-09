Third Party & Independents Archives

How About A World Wide Conspiracy?
Well, I thought I had resolved the big issue as to who the people are, and their reasoning, for attempting to coup President Trump. You hear a lot of comments from conservative media about how ‘stupid, ignorant, crazy, nonsensical,’ and similar wordage of self expression as to why half the population has lost their minds.
Review the video of Hannity and Trump banging on it and you will see that neither man talks about the coup attempt as anything more than 'some bed eggs at the FBI' or 'there were some conflicted people on Mueller's team', and so on . . .
They never talk about a broad conspiracy in gov't, or a conspiracy between gov't and media. Soros types never get mentioned, discussed.
In talking with Hannity, Trump states that since he knew he was innocent he let the dims run with their investigations and impeachments. He did call out republican Paul Ryan for refusing to allow republican senators to subpoena a dim. Said the republicans don't like to fight back against the dims.
Maybe the reason is that, at that time so many republican senators were as corrupt as the dims pushing for the coup. Could be the reason why very little has been done to bring the dims to justice.
Whatever the reason, Trump is in the catbird seat now. I think his plans to handle the conspirators is coming to fruition. As we go into full scale election season we are expecting some heavy actions re the coup. Like, a judge has given Hillary 75 days to appear for a deposition hearing with Judicial Watch lawyers. Guiliani as turned his evidence on the Bidens and Ukraine corruption over to DOJ. We should expect to hear something from Attny Gen Barr and Special Prosecutor Durham with the next three months.
It's a race of sorts for Hillary and Joe. I assume that if Hillary and Joe can become dim pres/vp candidates before they are indicted they can claim political partisanship and can't be tried. But, if they are indicted before they are voted in as pres/vp candidates then maybe they can be indicted and tried. I do believe Hillary will get herself declared as pres or vp wannabe pdq.
From the above videos note how the swamp is determined to protect Biden. I think they don't want the FBI asking him hard questions.
And, note the intricacy, detail, and broad range of effort Obama and the dim establishment/deep state put into making sure Trump would never stand a chance at becoming President.
WHY WOULD ALL THOSE PEOPLE RISK THEIR CAREERS, FORTUNES, AND FUTURE WELL BEING to take Trump out of the political picture?
Am I starting to see the big picture, or am I wrong? I'm starting to believe that administrations from Bush one thru Obama worked to put a system in place to prey on US deplorables, implement policies that led to corruption, top to bottom, established scams across the country, and so on . . . Knock out the underpinnings of gov't, here and around the world. And, it is DEEEP, down to the town, city, county level. Just became a way of life. . . you hire my kids and I'll hire yours.
So wide spread and pervasive that those participating could not allow Trump to come in and threaten change. Deplorables were the proverbial frog in hot water. . . we knew what was happening but just became used to being used and few complained. Like, at this moment tens of thousands should be ringing gov't buildings in DC. Krickets. . .
Ridiculous to think that 'Trump will clean it up'. Would take thousands of investigators, thousands of lawyers and more than a decade to clean it up. . .
Worldwide seems a stretch. But, what did the Obama admin and his minions get in return for the Iran deal? What did they receive in return for ‘I can be more flexible after the election’, and the Uranium one deal? Where did the multi-billions go that went missing in Ukraine?Posted by: Roy Ellis at March 9, 2020 8:13 PM
whadda ya think??Posted by: Roy Ellis at March 9, 2020 8:39 PM
I think it is highly likely that there was major money-laundering going on in Ukraine, and U.S. officials and other U.S. citizens were part of it.
Unfortunately, it appears it will never be investigated, and that is probably because most politicians have things to hide, and don’t want to be in the spot light.
Thanks to Roy for the link to the speaker at Hillsdale College. I support them with money on a regular basis.
There are many organizations that specialize in unearthing and publishing government waste. Eighty years ago Will Rogers was doing much the same thing and made a good living doing it. He too caved eventually and threw his support behind FDR.
Political corruption, malfeasance, and sheer stupidity has been with us from our founding. We will never stamp it out; but we should continue to shun, indict, and; hopefully imprison the practitioners.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 10, 2020 3:55 PM
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/487064-feds-arrests-over-600-alleged-mexican-cartel-members?amp
This brings tears to the eyes of most GOP senate/house… good…
Love this woman and appreciate every thing she has done to free Gen. Flynn. But, I don’t agree that this is white collar crime…this is an attempted coup and should be prosecuted as a coup attempt.
If the feds can grab 600 druggies then they should be able to grad 600-1000 coup de etaters…thats what I’m waiting for …
It does sound like Guiliani has the goods on the dims, from Soros right on down to low hangin fruit like Mondale, Lee Hamilton and a host of others…
Does Barr and Durham have their work cut out for them. Just the crème de la crème would be about 500 people, IMO. Even members of the press getting checks in the mail.
And, why would one expect anything else from a president that came up as a street pol in Chicago? No way in hell a person could make it thru that bunch being a straight arrow of sorts. But, folks busted their britches to vote him in. His weakness? He couldn’t put all those who voted for him on the payroll.
Guiliani says he can’t get any officials to take his evidence. Maybe the GOP has a lot to keep under wraps as well. Who knows what Barr and Durham will turn out.
I’m hoping that by May time frame Trump will rip the scab off this thing and let it bleed out, chips fall where they may.
I wish we had a strong 3rd party that could take these pos’s to the wall …
The reason there is so much corruption in government is because there are insufficient consequences.
Quality of Governance = P ± V ± E ± T ± A
Quality of Governance = Power ± Virtue ± Education ± Transparency ± Accountability ;
Corruption = Power - Virtue - Education - Transparency - Accountability ;
The swamp creatures don’t want the swamp drained.
There is a lot of corruption in BOTH parties.
However, Democrats are worse, because 60% of federal convictions for corruption are by Democrats, and 81% of all voter fraud convictions are by Democrats (based on 1979-to-2018 voter fraud database), not to mention all of this, and this, and this
