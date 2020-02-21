Third Party & Independents Archives

Incompetent Elites Destroyed What Was A Strong Nation
Wow, feel like I am dumb as a rock. I’ve been struggling to find the reason for the coup attempt against President Trump. Moments ago I got the answer.
I watched Tucker Carlson this evening an he had a two-three minute spiel on how incompetent elites have destroyed the nation. Just like he was talking about the economy or some mundane topic he lambasted the elites for ruining the country.
In gist, he says the elites of this generation used their wealth to destroy our manufacturing/industry, turned working families into serf's of the well to doers, and took the worlds finest colleges/univs and ruined them.
He is basically saying what we here at WB have been posting; those who ushered in, and supported, globalism and open borders destroyed what was once a superb military, educational system, mass media system, and peoples faith in gov't.
I had pretty much reached the same collusion but it helped biggly for someone of Tuckers statue to put it in plain English. We are indeed in a war and the enemy is now known. Not just Soros, Styer, Bloomberg. Not just the dim party, liberal left, the deep state. Not just Hollywood, the msm, and learning institutions. Not just google, facebook, and utube.
It is all these entities and many, many more and the elites that drive them starting with wall street. We know who the enemy is. We know what size they are. . . big.
Could this be why Trump, Barr and most gov't officials won't refer to the coup attempt as a coup attempt. They won't discuss the coup attempt as a conspiracy. They want to keep the conspiratorial crimes at a level of misdemeanors, a few bad eggs at the FBI, maybe a couple in the DOJ as the culprit for Trump's problems, lack of prosecutoral actions against any 'Trump haters' and so on . . .
What can one do about a conspiracy/coup attempt carried out by a cast of thousands, many being the most important/wealthy people in the country?
So, finally, the people are starting to realize that they've been 'serfed' on for some 20 years by the elites of this nation. How should we react? What should we do to make things right?
So, we go to bed tonight knowing that the elites of this country are hard at work to destroy our history, our culture, our religion, our Constitution, our right to bear arms, our workers rights, and our sovereignty as an independent nation. They really do want the price of an orange to be $5 around the world. . .
No doubt in my mind that God delivered Donald J Trump to lead this country away from these elite dipshits. There will be a landslide victory in Nov but will that be the end of it? Is more required. I don't buy wapo or nytimes, is there more I can do? Should do?
Lemme know . . .
The first 30 seconds of this video I’ve been saying for years.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 22, 2020 12:57 AM
Right!
But those elitist, socialist, moblike democrats and similar ilk are getting nervous.
Those lying, FAKE NEWs (MSDNC, CNNDNC, NBCDNC, etc., etc., etc.), talking heads need to get some new material, because all of their FAKE NEWS and hoaxes are like the “Boy Who Cried Wolf !!!”.
Also, more and more people are finally catching on the democrats’ despicable MASTER PLAN.
All is NOT lost Roy. We have been battling those who seek to destroy our Democratic Republic for decades.
Guess what, we who cherish all that is good about America can still elect a Conservative president, recently control both houses of congress, and have a majority of constitution-based supreme court justices.
That the Left is becoming ever more rabid in their political and social views does not translate into a loss for Conservatives.
We are making substantial inroads into Liberal strongholds such as Latino and Black Americans. Our work has awakened many Americans to the threat Liberals pose to our way of live and our economy.
I remain confident Roy; that we shall continue to prevail.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 22, 2020 3:42 PM
So, it seems we agree on the causality for the attempted coup. Though I talked about globalism/open borders being a big problem for those of the GOP and dims so predisposed, I never made the big connection with the coup attempt. I don’t recall hearing a single elite type making statements like ‘we should not turn away from globalism’ or anything similar. Course, I’m not a well read person either.
But, of late George Soros has been getting some mention in the Ukraine deal.
It makes senss that the conspiracy was/is being played out amongst the underlings; msm, gov’t agency’s and so on … And, that demonstrates the gravity of the level of concern felt by the elites as they look toward transitioning from globalism to sovereignty. Easy to understand the msms being on the payroll but would this translate down to gov’t employees? Certainly an investigation, if there ever is one, should look into the flow of money amongst the conspirators.
Here is a some history on globalism/immigration.
http://sfppr.org/2015/01/an-inside-glimpse-at-the-lefts-progress-for-a-north-american-union/
Certainly, a big reason the Senate is basically flat on the conspiracy is that there are still many globalists hanging out in their ranks. Romney stands out. McCain and Sessions are gone. But, others remain.
And, it makes perfect sense for House/Senate members to tread lightly amongst the elites re dialing for dollars and so on …
And, it helps explain why President Trump has had uneasy relations with several of his cabinet/agency head picks.
https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-mcraven-defends-dni-joe-maguire-opinion-trump-2020-2?amp
Like, they see it as their job to remain quite but work to isolate Trump in place as much as possible.
Now that the economy is rolling again there is a clamor for more immigrants. Larry Kudlow is saying there are another 6M citizen folks out there yet to be brought into the system. Am hoping President Trump will want to see some catch up pay raises for US workers before considering bringing in more immigrant labor.
Yep, we need to see their bank books…Posted by: Roy Ellis at February 22, 2020 6:31 PM
Yeah, that’s a problem with BOTH Republican and Democrat politicians.
BOTH like cheap labor, and Democrats want the votes too.
Too bad the Republican politicians are too stupid to realize that the Republicans will become the minority in time, due to massive legal and illegal immigration, and importing socialists (who mostly vote Democrat) by the millions, while luring more and more by the millions with promises of all sorts of free stuff (and free stuff for illegal immigrants too).
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.