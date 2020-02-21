Third Party & Independents Archives

Incompetent Elites Destroyed What Was A Strong Nation

Wow, feel like I am dumb as a rock. I’ve been struggling to find the reason for the coup attempt against President Trump. Moments ago I got the answer.

I watched Tucker Carlson this evening an he had a two-three minute spiel on how incompetent elites have destroyed the nation. Just like he was talking about the economy or some mundane topic he lambasted the elites for ruining the country.

In gist, he says the elites of this generation used their wealth to destroy our manufacturing/industry, turned working families into serf's of the well to doers, and took the worlds finest colleges/univs and ruined them.

He is basically saying what we here at WB have been posting; those who ushered in, and supported, globalism and open borders destroyed what was once a superb military, educational system, mass media system, and peoples faith in gov't.

I had pretty much reached the same collusion but it helped biggly for someone of Tuckers statue to put it in plain English. We are indeed in a war and the enemy is now known. Not just Soros, Styer, Bloomberg. Not just the dim party, liberal left, the deep state. Not just Hollywood, the msm, and learning institutions. Not just google, facebook, and utube.

It is all these entities and many, many more and the elites that drive them starting with wall street. We know who the enemy is. We know what size they are. . . big.

Could this be why Trump, Barr and most gov't officials won't refer to the coup attempt as a coup attempt. They won't discuss the coup attempt as a conspiracy. They want to keep the conspiratorial crimes at a level of misdemeanors, a few bad eggs at the FBI, maybe a couple in the DOJ as the culprit for Trump's problems, lack of prosecutoral actions against any 'Trump haters' and so on . . .

What can one do about a conspiracy/coup attempt carried out by a cast of thousands, many being the most important/wealthy people in the country?

So, finally, the people are starting to realize that they've been 'serfed' on for some 20 years by the elites of this nation. How should we react? What should we do to make things right?

So, we go to bed tonight knowing that the elites of this country are hard at work to destroy our history, our culture, our religion, our Constitution, our right to bear arms, our workers rights, and our sovereignty as an independent nation. They really do want the price of an orange to be $5 around the world. . .

No doubt in my mind that God delivered Donald J Trump to lead this country away from these elite dipshits. There will be a landslide victory in Nov but will that be the end of it? Is more required. I don't buy wapo or nytimes, is there more I can do? Should do?

Lemme know . . .

