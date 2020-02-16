Third Party & Independents Archives

Wishing President Trump The Greatest Presidents Day Ever

Here is wishing President Trump a most happy Presidents Day. And, what a great day he had at Daytona races today. We witnessed an 800 foot flyover of the racetrack followed by a first, I do believe, where a sitting President starts the race.

He is, so far, our greatest President. He seems to relate well to the people, a great communicator and entertainer. And, he is a worker, a great multitasker, can handle coups attempts and the presidency at the same time. Our First Lady greatly compliments the President and the Presidency. Indeed, the most elegant and beautiful First Lady in US history.

President Trump recognized America's problems from the gitgo and has kept his promises in squelching globalism and open door immigration. In 3 short years he restored the US to a sovereign nation, a respected country among nations. He exudes confidence in conducting foreign policy and every facet of being President.

There is no doubt among the population that President Trump will be elected to a second term by a landslide margin. We can enjoy near five more years of security, freedom, and living the good life as One Nation Under God. Life is good. . .

