Third Party & Independents Archives

Wishing President Trump The Greatest Presidents Day Ever
Here is wishing President Trump a most happy Presidents Day. And, what a great day he had at Daytona races today. We witnessed an 800 foot flyover of the racetrack followed by a first, I do believe, where a sitting President starts the race.
He is, so far, our greatest President. He seems to relate well to the people, a great communicator and entertainer. And, he is a worker, a great multitasker, can handle coups attempts and the presidency at the same time. Our First Lady greatly compliments the President and the Presidency. Indeed, the most elegant and beautiful First Lady in US history.
President Trump recognized America's problems from the gitgo and has kept his promises in squelching globalism and open door immigration. In 3 short years he restored the US to a sovereign nation, a respected country among nations. He exudes confidence in conducting foreign policy and every facet of being President.
There is no doubt among the population that President Trump will be elected to a second term by a landslide margin. We can enjoy near five more years of security, freedom, and living the good life as One Nation Under God. Life is good. . .
Reminiscing about how I used to think that FDR and Jimmy Carter were good presidents. I tended to think like my parents thought, I do believe.
In that vein I can somewhat understand some of these young folks thinking that Obama was a good president and, therefore, want to carry that thinking on to the dims.
Gonna be some sad dubbies come Nov…
Rudy says several dims are involved in Ukraine corruption. That kind of fits in with my thinking that there has to be something way more ‘biggly’ than folks just ‘hating the Donald’ to try and pull off such a large scale coup attempt.Posted by: Roy Ellis at February 16, 2020 10:03 PM
President Trump is certainly one-of-a-kind when it comes to his presidency. He identified most of the media as “fake” and has paid a price with them attacking him daily.
There is no need to wonder why he uses social media to get out his message. It is the only media he has available where his message is not censured, edited, or deleted.
Some say President Trump doesn’t act presidential. Good Grief Charlie Brown. Acting presidential is not being presidential. Martin Sheen acted presidential when he played the president on TV.
Measure and evaluate deeds…not words.
God Bless President Trump and the United States of America.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 17, 2020 4:07 PM
Excellent post, Royal. He is so in tune with his base, common sense folks who want to live under the umbrella of the Constitution.
Yes, the msm (democrat media) is a major proponent of the attempted coup against President Trump. Thus, he must rely heavily on tweets to get his msg out to the people.
Yes, there is FOX news, OANN and several podcast sites that carry the President’s message but a tweet is direct from his mouth, doesn’t require scheduling, logistics, and can be done frequently as needed.
Yes, Trump is a great President but his giving the dim conspirators this much longevity is keeping me awake at night. I’m so uptight one couldn’t drive a needle up my ass with a ten pound sledge hammer. Relief me with Justice.
I’m torqued that he, his admin, and the GOP House/Senate aren’t referring to these dim conspirators as having attempted a coup. I’m trying to believe that that is what AG Barr is doing, letting small violations of the law fall by the wayside while working to bring a case of treason/sedition/coup plotting against some 250-400 persons.
Otherwise, another great day in Trumpland today. The gun grabbling bill in Virginia wasn’t voted on. Instead, they agreed to table the bill until 2021. Shows the power of the vote. They were scared that if they voted for the bill they would likely be voted from office come Nov.
Their not voting makes a loud statement. They know they would be going against big numbers in their base by voting for the bill. And they know they are stiffing soros who funded the Virginia dims in 2018, turning the gov’t blue. They are betting on the come that they can retain their base, their power, and George Soros will pony up again this Nov.
Kinda sweet knowing they won’t get a second chance to vote on this bill… they are history …Posted by: Roy Ellis at February 17, 2020 8:51 PM
Trump 2020 !!!
There is corruption in all parties and politics.
But the bottom line is, how can anyone not be able to recognize that one group is worse (i.e. Democrats), and has a long history of cyclic periods of sinking to new lows ?!?
In the past, Democrats:
- (1) sought to continue slavery: source: https://www.britannica.com/topic/Democratic-Party
- (2) started the U.S. Civil War: source: https://www.prageru.com/video/the-inconvenient-truth-about-the-democratic-party/?gclid=CjwKCAiAws7uBRAkEiwAMlbZjsDwAgwBmlQ3eR8nNuwG_RErh189kR0mAwOicuFHl6fKu8K-fz1ZXBoCRT8QAvD_BwE )
- (3) created the KKK: source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ku_Klux_Klan
- (4) created Jim Crow laws: source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Crow_laws
- (5) imposed racial segregation: source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_Democrats
- (6) opposed womens’ right to vote: source: https://www.theblaze.com/contributions/in-1920-republicans-defeated-democrats-war-on-women
- (7) Franklin D. Roosevelt (and Democrats with majority in the 77th Congress) imprisoned U.S. citizens of Japanese descent: source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internment_of_Japanese_Americans
Where are the moderate Democrats?
IF there are any moderate Democrats, why have we not heard from them?
Where are the Democrats that denounce moblike behavior by Democrats and similar ilk?
How can ANYONE not see the difference?
Guess that’s what they mean by “partisan blinders” !?!
I am increasingly confident that there are still enough voters that can recognize the difference within the United States of America (despite these despicble and un-American attempts by Democrats to buy votes with promises of free stuff (including free stuff and welfare for illegal immigrants), and acquire more votes via massive illegal immigration, and massive importation of socialists and communism). Posted by: d.a.n at February 18, 2020 11:59 AM
Roy writes; “Relief me with Justice.”
I do understand and sympathize with your desire to see conspirators brought to justice. And, I understand politics. Too often justice is tempered, or even denied, by political reality.
A great example of a president and his political party using up their political capital on a single goal is the efforts they made, and price they paid, for passing the Affordable Care Act.
They used threats and even extortion to corral the votes needed to pass that monstrosity. Then, after its passage, they spent years exempting companies from the effects of the act. The Democrats lost congress as a result of their political excess.
President Trump’s high-profile political enemies are well known Roy and we all know their names. Perhaps being in an election year has curtailed and delayed actions against these people.
The best revenge for Trump, and greatest reward for us Roy, is the reelection of President Trump. Given another four years I believe he will be instrumental in placing some of these “perps” behind bars.
Posted by: Royal Flush at February 18, 2020 3:53 PM
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/fbi-raids-company-tied-to-joe-biden-brother
This may be the same brother whose company got a US gov’t loan/grant to build upteen houses in Iraq that never got built.
Ain’t it strange that all those well to doer’s seem to be plugged in overseas?
I’m thinking I have come to the conclusion that the conspiracy was fomented primarily because President Trump wanted to do in ‘globalism’ and get us back to a sovereign nation, manufacture our own products and so on …
Reasoning is that, prior to globalism the US business community pretty much had to play in our sandbox. With globalism we could play in foreign sandboxes and they could play in ours.
Since the foreign scene was more ‘unregulated’, and corruption was more abundant, US players chose to invest in overseas corruption, a la the Biden’s, Kerry’s, Pelosi’s and so on …
Then, Trump came down the elevator looking to change course from globalism to ‘one nation under God’ and so on …
This drove Soros and similar mad dog mad. Not only would many fortunes be threatened, their crimes might, at some point be revealed.
At the moment that the best I can do to explain how billionaires like Soros, Styer, and Bloomberg are so eager to piss away hundreds of millions to put Trump back in the box. They were desperate in 2016 and double desperate in 2020, knowing that if Trump gets a second term globalism may very well be daid on the vine for years to come.
Anybody buying this … ?
Yes, the swamp creatures don’t want the swamp drained.
There is so much corruption - a lot more than U.S. citizens realize, and it is in BOTH parties.
However, Democrats are worse, because 60% of federal convictions for corruption are by Democrats, and 81% of all voter fraud convictions are by Democrats (based on 1979-to-2018 voter fraud database), not to mention all of this, and this, and this, and this, and this, and this, and this, and this.
The swamp creatures don’t like any of and this.Posted by: d.a.n at February 20, 2020 10:19 AM
“Since the foreign scene was more ‘unregulated’, and corruption was more abundant, US players chose to invest in overseas corruption, a la the Biden’s, Kerry’s, Pelosi’s and so on “
Very perceptive Roy, thank you.
The Dem debate last night was a laugh-fest at my house. It is difficult to imagine a scenario in which President Trump does not win reelection.
When Bloomberg called Sanders a communist I thought Bernie was going to have another heart attack right on the stage. His face turned beet red in seconds. The truth is uncomfortable for some.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 20, 2020 4:23 PM
President Trump is one amazing person. Did another hour plus rally in Colorado this evening and is planning a rally tomorrow night in a Midwestern state. If I attempted to orate like Trump they would carry me off the stage at the halfway point.
He continues to hit Hillary, msm, and the ‘hoax’ really hard. I believe I am become somewhat atuned to his psyche. He has a super friendly exterior demeanor, has a lot of patience and will let things run its course with minimal intervention. When he does make a decision on something its either right or left, no middle road to travel. So, I am feeling confident that Hillary and the coup attemptors will eventually be front and center.
And, insult to injury, the conspirators are back at it again. The msm is espousing that US intel agencies are aware that Russia is ‘trying to interfere in the 2020 elections like they did in the 2016 election’. “Officials warned Russia is working to get Trump reelected”.
“Officials warned Russia working to get Trump re-elected”
CBS News has learned the U.S. intelligence community believes Russia is at it again, trying to interfere in this year’s presidential election
Perplexed that msm’s can publish the same lies daily and suffer no consequences, not even any inquiry.
And, here is another ‘shut Trump down in Ukraine investigations’.
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/burisma-consultant-with-links-to-hunter-biden-tried-to-meet-with-state-dept-official-about-troubling-events-in-ukraine/amp/Posted by: Roy Ellis at February 20, 2020 10:59 PM
d.a.n. info on President Trumps accomplishments just amazing.
And, thanks Royal, I don’t have the patience Trump has shown. But, Trump is telling us to be patient and let it play out. Will take more time to get the full picture.
A month ago there was little talk of Obama being aware of the conspiracy. Now, it’s common in the news to hear that Obama was involved up to his neck and Soros’ name is mentioned frequently these days.Posted by: Roy Ellis at February 20, 2020 11:08 PM
Roy, I sometimes wonder if President Trump has two or three body-doubles. That would help explain his unbelievable energy level.
I am loving it that the president is taking his campaign right into enemy territory. He is bold and fearless.
What is a moderate Democrat to do with the candidate selection they have? They have no one who espouses their wants and desires. Moderate Democrats want what we basically all want, peace, prosperity and the government out of our daily lives.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 21, 2020 4:48 PM
Agree Royal, 3 rally’s in as many days. Rally is LA today was 1:45 long. He asked about hispanics in audience and a loud cheer followed. He has been consistently getting about 20% dims attending.
Yes, d.a.n. His accomplishments in 3 years is astounding.
But, the elites are still working on their coup attempt. pencil neck and the msm is working on the next russia-russia-russia hoax.
Can you imagine how much money has to be thrown out there to have so many thousands of people willing to risk it all to support the elites in their coup attempt?Posted by: Roy Ellis at February 21, 2020 11:30 PM
The elitist, socialist, moblike democrats and similar ilk are getting nervous.
I heard in the news that the DNC was running way behind in contributions. WHhhaaa!
But, there are some things that money can’t buy.
But Blooming idiot Bloomberg has LOTS of money to throw away!
Bloomberg is paying people to appear in his commercials. I wonder how much Judge Judy is getting for doing ads for Bloomberg?
Also, the fact that Judge Judy is supporting Bloomberg is an indication of how weak the democrat candidates are (since they have been overrun with socialists and extremists ).
Also, more and more people are finally catching on the democrats’ despicable MASTER PLAN.
