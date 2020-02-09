Third Party & Independents Archives

Justice For The Coup A Long Way Off

OAN put out a blurb that the FBI lied about the Seth Rich murder. Tom Finton, JW, turned up a couple of emails thru FOIA discussing the Seth Rich case. Says it looks odd but needs more information.

And, we know that Pelosi's son, Paul worked on the board of an oil co. that did some business in Ukraine.

Watched a brief video of Peter Schweizer, the writer, talking with conservative college students. He relates that in Dec 2013 Joe and Hunter flew to China. Two weeks later the China Bank gave a private equity loan to Hunter's co. Peter said no other financial organization in the world has received a similar deal from China Bank.

Peter relates that in Nov 2010, James Biden and Kevin Justice visited the WH. Three weeks later a small company appoints James to Executive Vice President. Six months later this company was awarded a 1.5B contract to build houses in Iraq.

Today, Linsday Graham was on CBS saying that he would get to the bottom of the FISA abuse scandal. Said he would not get the Senate involved in looking at Rudy's information. Said any evidence/document coming out of Iraq was suspect of being tainted by Russian influence. Said Rudy should give his info to AG Barr to evaluate. Tom FInton is recommending a Special Prosecutor under Trumps supervision to take on the coup investigation.

The debacle in Iowa is the most recent example as to why every state should have voter ID and paper ballots. I wish the federal gov't would lean hard on states to carry this out.

""The White House on Sunday unveiled a $4.8 trillion budget proposal that would slash spending dramatically on foreign aid and social safety nets, while including $2 billion for a southern border wall and substantially boosting funding to NASA, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Homeland Security. | Fox News""

We know nothing will get done this year. Trump is just making the dims live hard thru the election. But, when the GOP gets the House back Trump will force them to take a vote.



You gotta luv this President.

