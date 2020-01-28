Third Party & Independents Archives

What Is The Real Reason For The Conspiracy

The dims have thrown everything but the kitchen sink at President Trump and missed him every time. I’ve mused for the longest as to why the globalists and liberals have let it all hang out to claw back power from the populist regime in the WH.

Some say they are mad that Hillary should have wonin 2016. Not so, as the dims had put their Russia-russia=Russia plan in operation before Hillary lost the election.

Some say they are mad that President Trump would change the direction of the country from globalism and socialism to nationalism and 'MAGA', reform some social programs. I don't believe that. If true, they would just sit back and wait 4 years for the chance to regain the WH, which is what has always happened in the past when a party loses the WH.

Some say they are in fever to protect Hillary and/or the Bidens. Maybe close, but not the full reason. I can believe some high level Obama holdovers, ex's, some close friends who stand to lose biggly would throw it all to the wind to remove the President.

None of the above explains why the dim party/members, msm, learning institutions, hollywood, and similar have worked to pull off a coup d'etat at all cost/risk. Neigh all the dim house members have walked the plank for the cause, knowing full well that the President will not be impuned or impeached.



I'm of the bent that this coup is way biggly more than we are currently aware. I don't know the reasoning behind large numbers of people, some billionaire wealthy people determined to remove the President. But, it has to be big, way beyond just politics or some people are mad and so on . . .

Why would a couple of billionaires who know they don't stand a snow balls chance in hell of becoming pres want to run for that high office?

Lemme know what you think . . .

