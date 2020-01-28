Third Party & Independents Archives

What Is The Real Reason For The Conspiracy
The dims have thrown everything but the kitchen sink at President Trump and missed him every time. I’ve mused for the longest as to why the globalists and liberals have let it all hang out to claw back power from the populist regime in the WH.
Some say they are mad that Hillary should have wonin 2016. Not so, as the dims had put their Russia-russia=Russia plan in operation before Hillary lost the election.
Some say they are mad that President Trump would change the direction of the country from globalism and socialism to nationalism and 'MAGA', reform some social programs. I don't believe that. If true, they would just sit back and wait 4 years for the chance to regain the WH, which is what has always happened in the past when a party loses the WH.
Some say they are in fever to protect Hillary and/or the Bidens. Maybe close, but not the full reason. I can believe some high level Obama holdovers, ex's, some close friends who stand to lose biggly would throw it all to the wind to remove the President.
None of the above explains why the dim party/members, msm, learning institutions, hollywood, and similar have worked to pull off a coup d'etat at all cost/risk. Neigh all the dim house members have walked the plank for the cause, knowing full well that the President will not be impuned or impeached.
I'm of the bent that this coup is way biggly more than we are currently aware. I don't know the reasoning behind large numbers of people, some billionaire wealthy people determined to remove the President. But, it has to be big, way beyond just politics or some people are mad and so on . . .
Why would a couple of billionaires who know they don't stand a snow balls chance in hell of becoming pres want to run for that high office?
Lemme know what you think . . .
Yeah, there may very well be something more nefarious than we thought.
These reports seem to have legs, and the failure of the deep-staters in the FBI, DOJ, and state department is also revealing, as the deep-staters call it all debunked conspiracy theories.
How can it be debunked when the deep-staters in the FBI, DOJ, and state department, and the majority of the leftist
MAIN STREAM MEDIA—>-FAKE NEWS have not investigated it?
The Democrats are master-hypocrites, as they claim it is OK for Joe Biden to withhold funds from Ukraine unless they stop investigating Hunter Biden, who had a seat on Burisma (and probable money-laundering), but Trump should be impeached for an alledged Quid-Pro-Quo for wanting the investigations continued into Joe Biden’s actual Quid-Pro-Quo, and Hunter Biden’s possible money laundering and his board-seat at Burisma.
Republicans are culpable too for not insisting on investigations into Joe Biden’s, Hunter Biden’s, and other suspicious persons’ activities, which looks like money laundering into the Billion$.
Yes, many Democrats’ seem to be hiding something.
The impeachment is 102% partisan, and a total waste of time and money.
But, I am almost of the opinion that perhaps witnesses should be called in the Senate, and that Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, the Whistle Blower (Ciaramella - a Trump hater), and Adam Schiff, etc., should testify. Also, I doubt Bolton has anything to offer (since Bolton has conflicts of interest: selling a book, and because he was fired), but call him too, because it is unlikely Bolton has any proof of impeachable offenses by Trump.
Eventually, you’d think most voters would realize the Democrat politicians are either incompetent, or abusing the legal systems for political gain (years of failed serial investigations and now an attempted impeachment), or both (for which they should be held accountable on 03-NOV-2020).
There is no hidden conspiracy, covert coup, or nefarious deep-state plan.
Our Constitution cannot coexist with leftist policy, so leftists politicians have been using activist judges, the MSM, and special interest groups, to force leftist policy onto the masses.
The hate and division they created during the Obama years brought them the closest they have ever been to negating the Republic, and Hillary was going to pull them across the finish line.
The problem is Hillary lost and stalled their plan, and now they believe their best option is to create more of the hate, division and violence, which we are now going through.
They don’t hate Trump because they have any proof of him being an actual fascist, racist, homophobe, xenophobe an authoritarian, or a populist, they hate him, and all who disagree with them, simply because they are not leftists.
This isn’t about Trump. It’s about leftist government killing and replacing what the founders gave us.Posted by: kctim at January 30, 2020 5:19 PM
d.a.n. you seem to agree with me in that there is something there that we can’t yet define.
kctim, you are a dicotomy of thought. ‘There is no hidden conspiracy, covert coup, or nefarious deep-state plan.’ Then state that ‘our Constitution cannot coexist with leftist policy’. That sounds biggly like conspiracy of some sort to me.
What is on the other side of the ‘finish line’? A simple question - why would a woman from Arkansas be involved in getting them ‘across the finish line’? Same for Hollywood, msms, dims, univ profs, and so on …
Til 2016 every change of president was peaceful. Therefore, that tells one that whatever preceded 2016 was condoned by both parties and they ‘peacefully’ transitioned power back and forth.
Then, Trump happened on the scene and half the world seemed to go crazy, letting it all hang out as if the end of the world is near.
So, who in the hell is half the world following, who is the boss? What is the big kahuna’s agenda?
Are we to believe that the girl from Ark. is pushing some kind of world wide effort to do some dastardly deed, destroy America, take over the world, what?
I can feebly try to set up a big conspiracy. There are the elites and deplorables involved. The elites have, for more than 40 years or so, been working toward globalism and one-worldism. I thought his was just an effort at more efficient trade and to get everybody to get along socially. That’s how it was sold to us.
If one looks back you can get a sense of how, in a very piecemeal fashion, their ‘plan?’ was put in place. And, I’m sure fellow bloggers can add lots more pieces to the puzzle.
But, it was Carter that established the Dept of Education. Sounded reasonable, would consolidate, standardize, bring efficiency and higher learning. Hasn’t happened. But, what did happen was a rewriting of the history books. Like, I don’t think the ‘barbary pirates’ can be found in text books today. Changing words, rewriting history with a bent to change culture.
I remember wars in the past where the winners would physically destroy statues, monuments of their earlier history. Just wipe out the old culture and in with the new. Same thing going on in this country for years. An effort to be nice to everybody or, something more nefarious?
Down with religion, down with gun ownership, down with home school and community rules, ignore the Constitution, open the borders, let the taxpayer foot the bill for immigrant education/meds/other, downgrade defense, support big biz in running the tab up on deplorables. (I put a 3v duracell minilight battery back on the shelf yesterday as it cost over $12.) Allow the opoid and hard drug industry to operate unabated. Minimize jail terms for hardcore offenders, put illegal crooks back on the street. Give billions to the Iranian regime who wants to develop nuclear weapons to kill us, us being the great satan.
Insult to injury, you have the children of the Bidens, Pelosi’s, Kerry’s and thousands more feeding at the trough of corruption. Likewise, the thousands of elites buying their childrens way into the college of their choice.
A representative republic shot thru with corruption. Sure looks like somebody is out to get us deplorables.
When Trump came down the elevator things went into overdrive and has ramped up, gotten even crazier after 2016. Some would cut the heads off their children to remove Trump.
A huge coup attempt to remove Trump. Players are Obama and his administration, heads of intel agency’s, DOS,DOJ,FBI, NCS, DOD, and a host of other gov’t/NGO orgs, hollywood elites, msm, learning institutions, several radical billionaires, and more. Certainly thousands are complicit in the coup to where they would do jail time if held accountable.
Barely touched the surface on the dastardly deeds that have been done, still being done to the deplorables, like promising the blacks help, instilling fear in them, racebaiting 24/7 and so on …
IF they just want to globalise us and get us to be nice to each other would they go to such xtremes?
Lemme know…Posted by: Roy Ellis at January 30, 2020 8:15 PM
Yeah, I would call the abuses of the legal systems by the Democrats nothing less than serial attempted coup d’é·tats .
And 8 years of Obama allowed the deep-state leftists and socialists to infest many departments (i.e. DOJ, FBI, state department, IRS, etc.), and they were weaponized by Democrats to acquire more votes, power, money, and control.
In addition to all of that weaponization of government departments and agencies, there is no doubt in my mind that there is a conspiracy by Democrats to incentivize massive illegal immigration (with promises of all sorts of free stuff, including free stuff for illegal immigrants) to acquire more electoral votes, and to turn red states to blue states (based on these 15 facts, that can’t all be a coincidence). There is a nefarios motive and a common-thread in all of those 15 facts.
Democrats conveniently ignore the massive costs and 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens.
In my opinion, the Democrats are sinking to another historic low, which is only one more of the many times that the Democrat party has sunk so low over the last 155+ years.
A positive note. The Trump rally in NJ had 175K wanting to attend. The place only held 9k people. Some 70k people attended the rally outside. And, 26% of those attending were democrats.
Then there was the North American Union globalist/open borders plan pushed by GHWB which the people firmly rejected. So he and Bill Clinton secretly implemented the Security and Prosperity Program, effectively much the same as the NAU.
Then there is George Soros and Michael Bloomberg, billionaires willing to piss fortunes away to try and remove Trump. Why would they do that?
I don’ know anything about either person. Bloomberg worked to turn Va. blue. Soros supports black lives matter and the ACLU amongst others.
A conspiracy fer shure … but the reason … I can’t come up with it.Posted by: Roy Ellis at January 31, 2020 12:24 AM
Roy Ellis wrote: A conspiracy fer shure … but the reason … I can’t come up with it.Yes, there are definitely many conspiracies (Example#1; Example#2; Example#3; Example#4: years of serial investigations without evidence of crimes; Example#5: blatant double-standards and hypocrisy; Example#6: FAKE NEWS; Example#7: the impeachment hoax, etc., etc., etc.), but it is SOP (Standard Operating Procedure), which appears to be what kctim IS asserting when he wrote …
kctim wrote: They don’t hate Trump because they have any proof of him being an actual fascist, racist, homophobe, xenophobe an authoritarian, or a populist, they hate him, and all who disagree with them, simply because they are not leftists.That’s true (it is SOP, and has been for 155+ years).
This isn’t about Trump. It’s about leftist government killing and replacing what the founders gave us.
And not only are those behaviors leftist, but they are perfect examples of fascism, which is ironic, because many Democrats and leftists run around attacking and labeling others (i.e. anyone who disagrees with them) as:
Nazis ! , Racists ! , Fascists ! , Hitler !, Brown Shirts ! , Beastialists ! , White Nationalists ! , White Supremicists ! Sexists ! , Misogynists ! , Xenophobes ! , Anti-Semites !, Authoritarian Right-Wing Conservatives ! , Bigots !, Zeig Heil !, F**ktards !, Morons !, dumb s**ts !, , pu**ies !, F**cking stupid !, etc., etc., etc.).Eight years of Obama and Obama’s lies allowed leftists and fascists to infest many departments (i.e. DOJ, FBI, state department, IRS, etc.), and that weaponization by many Democrats and leftists allowed them to acquire more electoral votes, power, money, and control (and massive illegal immigration to import massive numbers of socialists, sanctuary cities and states, open borders, ignoring and lying about 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens, ignoring the massive co$t of illegal immigration, and promises of free stuff, are all part of the Democrats’ strategy (a decades-long conspiracy), which is essentially bribery, with promises of free stuff, including free stuff for illegal immigrants, and basically incentivizing the worst traits of human nature).
So, yes, there ARE definitely conspiracies (as listed in examples above), but that is SOP for leftists and many Democrats, who have a long history of despicable deeds over the last 155+ years.
But, there may also be another reason.
Some Democrats may be trying to hide something else too.
These reports seem to have legs, and it appears many in the deep-state (in the FBI, DOJ, and state department) are trying to hide it and label it all as “debunked conspiracy theories”. How can it be debunked when the deep-staters in the FBI, DOJ, and state department, and the majority of the leftist
MAIN STREAM MEDIA—>-FAKE NEWS have not yet investigated it?
Either several Ukranian officials and Rudy Giuliani are crazy, lying, or there is much more to these reports than Democrats want to be made public?
Roy, it is a fact that leftist policy cannot coexist with our Constitution. It is a fact that our government has been moving the country leftwards ever since its beginning. That is common knowledge, not conspiracy.
The other side of the finish line is the exact opposite of our Constitution: full on statism and virtually no individualism.
Timing, not some secret group or society, is why Hillary was in that position. The majority of the country is dependent on government and the majority of ‘democrats’ now favor leftist policy. Hillary was able to capitalize on that disturbing change.
What preceded 2016 was the constant movement leftwards of our government, which was only possible because people became more dependent on government and politicians kept moving left in order to pander to them.
Trump happened only because leftists took over the democratic party and started pushing for government healthcare, unfettered abortion paid for by taxpayers, abolishing the 2nd Amendment, and freedom from religion.
There’s not some ‘big kahuna’ controlling the world. People are tossing aside freedom and embracing leftist society and its materialism. Technological advances have given us an easy life and individual rights have been tossed aside for comfort and convenience.
Rich, poor, or somewhere in the middle, people vote for what they think is in their own best interest.
It’s no secret that leftists are trying to wipe out our culture and replace it with a one that embraces leftist government, by doing most of the things you mention. But that is being done out in the open, not through some conspiracy.
Yes, people in positions of power can become corrupt, but that is our fault for giving them so much power over us.
Don’t care how ‘elites’ spend their money or how they get their kids through college.Posted by: kctim at January 31, 2020 11:07 AM
What is the difference?
Interviewer: I see you went to Hahvahd. I went to Hahvahd. You’re hired.
and
Interviewer: I see you agree with me. You’re hired.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 31, 2020 11:34 AM
Yeah, we may be splitting hairs.
Some simply consider the leftist movements Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for many Democrats and leftists, and some see it as a strategy (or a conspiracy).
Either way, the leftists have a goal (to acquire power and control), and it will destroy the nation if allowed to grow, and massive importation of socialists and leftists is part of that goal, by incentivizing open-borders, illegal immigration, sanctuary cities and states, all sorts of promises of free stuff, electoral votes via the decennial census, calling for the abolishment of ICE and BCP, and demonization and attacks on anyone who opposes the leftist/socialist goais (or conspiracies, or whatever you want to call it).
The Democrats were not always so leftist/socialist 20 years ago, but the Democrats have a long history of leftist/socialist and despicable deeds, and they don’t have a clue, or give a damn about the U.S. Constitution.
The difference is that you can’t fight conspiracy theories. Everything you guys mentioned is ignored when included with ‘The Clinton Crime Family’ ‘NWO’ ‘coup’ and secret societies running the world.Posted by: kctim at January 31, 2020 12:10 PM
Conspiracy theories can be revealed and fought when they are exposed and proven to be true, and that is the opinion of many non-leftists who have watched many Democrats and similar leftist ilk who have been abusing and weaponizing our legal systems, with serial investigations, with no evidence of crimes, the 2-year Russia/Mueller investigations, the current impeachment hoax, and many despicable deeds over the last 155+ years.
The Democrats’ track-record and reputation is horrible, and the Democrats can only exist as long as there are enough people who are ignorant to all of these facts and history about the Democrats.
Call it the leftists’ SOP (Standard Operating Procedure), SNAFUBAR (Situation Normal, All F**ked Up Beyond All Recognition), or conspiracies by Democrats and similar ilk, but regardless, it is their goal to acquire power and control (at any cost).
And massive immigration (illegal and legal) of leftists and socialists is part of many Democrats’ strategy, and unfortunately, it is working, despite the deadly and co$tly consequences.
But, you (kctim) are right about the socialists’ methods of creating dependency on government, to acquire power and control, with a myriad of promises of all sorts of free stuff , including free stuff free stuff for illegal immigrants, and incentivizing illegal immigration, sanctuary cities and states, and despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other.
Everything you guys mentioned is ignored when included with ‘The Clinton Crime Family’ ‘NWO’ ‘coup’ and secret societies running the world.
Posted by: kctim at January 31, 2020 12:10 PM
Many thanks (again) to orteil for another example of an incoherent comment.
I used to be like that. Remember? I was just like that, right here on WatchBlog.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 1, 2020 10:16 PM
Where is Weary Willie’s database?Posted by: Weary Willie at February 1, 2020 10:26 PM
How many years of thought and development and defense of my ideas are stored at WatchBlog.com?
Quite a few, quite a few.
If d.a.n would assist, perhaps we can convert Watchblog.com into a library.
Every WatchBlog contributor should expect their comments and contributions to Watchblog be available to them, and they must store them on their own device. We should all prepare for WatchBlog’s hibernation period.
We should encourage peer 2 peer networking.
We should keep our information to ourselves.
A business only needs an account number.
Posted by: Weary Willie at February 1, 2020 11:16 PM
Weary Willie, I don’t think your comments were ever near the level of these persons.
Watchblog started around year 2003.
All of the comments (including a lot of spam before 2018) are in the database.
I deleted most spam since 2018 in all 3 columns).
Extraction via web-scraping the web-client interface could be very time-consuming, since there is about 340K comments and about 8K articles in all three columns, and the web-client interface only displays up to 25-to-35 comments per screen.
Unfortunately, the owners of Watchblog are unlikely to give us access to the database, or a dump of the database.
But, if I can get access or a dump of he database, then I can extract selected portions from it.
I requested permissions to adjust the image-size in the Democrat column (to prevent the Democrat column from pushing other columns off the page), but never received a response.
Therefore, I doubt I will continue to delete spam in the Democrat column.
Roy Ellis is on the right track for alternative venues.
Here are some alternatives with far more traffic and influence:
- (1) FreeTalk24.com
- (2) FaceBook.com
- (3) all major News Station blogs
- (4) Twitter.com
- (5) Instagram.com
- (6) these top 15 blogs
- (7) top 100 political and influential blogs
- (8) and/or build your own blog.
- (9) and/or build your own web-pages (e.g. one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen , etc., etc., etc. (build it for free at Wix.com)
I came across a video summarizing a book, “The Red Threat”, by Diana West, published in Feb 2019. In her own search for reasons behind the conspiracy to take out President Trump she conducted a bio study of several of the main players in the coup attempt. I find her work quite compelling, believe she is on the right track.
Her statements on Nelli Or really caught my interest. Nelliea was a Vassar grad and a Russian expert, phd from Stanford. She was an Open Source employee of the CIA. She received a ham radio license in 2016. Instrumental in creation of the Steele Dossier.
Chris Steele is an ex-intel officer (MI6) for the Brits, p0sted in Moscow. He Cambridge educated (1980’s) and a known confirmed socialist. Head of Cambridge debating panel. Had CND credentials (Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, riddled with Marxists. Brought in first PLO rep to Cambridge Union. Big animus against Trump.
She really broke bad on Comey. He was a William & Mary grad. Comey was elevated to #2 at DOJ, appointed by GW Bush/Ashcroft. He told a reporter he had been a communist. His favorite person was Rhinehold Niebuhr. Niebuhr ran as a socialist for congress in 1932, stressed ditching religion and belonged to number of commie groups, advocated use of force to change our social order. Comey says an action may be evil but not amoral. Must ditch Christian beliefs when dealing with political problems. a la Hillary not being indicted. Comey took his family to an Angela Davis memorial.
Pelosi, msm, DOJ, and others criticized the Nunes 4 page memo (2018) citing the coup set in place by the dims. She said it would be the end of the republic and would help Putin. Says her allegiance is to state security, never let people have a role. McCain called for congress/senate to stop looking at coup and stress that only Mueller should investigate.
On John Brenna, a Univ Tx grad. In his thesis he relates that at times you can ignore due process. In 2016 he told of the story that he admitted on poly test in 1976 of voting for commie. Still, he was employed by the CIA in 1980. It’s known that he and the whistle blower Eric knew each other.
What did they believe, what was their purpose? Against the people knowing the truth, against people carrying out their constitutional responsibilities. She sees the world as people who want things out in the open and people who want to cover them up. Says they will trash constitutional oath, are secretive, arrogant and are unleashed by amorality.
She talks of Trump’s father, Fred, involving Donald in several religious organizations/churches. Trump’s were close to Norman Vincent Peale.
Says Trump’s agenda was counter-revolutionary and a mortal threat to leftist progress. She believes this kind of think began with the creation of the UN and, the IMF founded by Dexter White, first global bank and global institutions, Alger Hiss era, etc.
Says these are serious and seditious people determined to take out gov’t/institutions they don’t agree with and are playing for keeps.
She relates that people don’t fell that we have any enemies anymore. Says this goes back to the days of McCarthy being demonized, 1947-48, for working to investigate commies in gov’t. Says this thinking has grown over generations. I agree with her. We don’t think of Russia and China as enemies. Well, I do, and Trump is changing that to some degree. I’ve blogged often about our sorry assed gov’t bringing thousands of Chinese into gov’t. Here is just the latest case.
https://qz.com/1795127/raytheon-engineer-arrested-for-taking-us-missile-defense-secrets-to-china/a
But, this writer has helped me develop my circumspection as to what is going on with this coup. I believe we might find a main source behind this international coup attempt with some real investigation toward that effort.
Well, I have to admit that another Super Bowl full of ads and a halftime show that attack our country, our President, our 2nd Amendment, our police officers, white men, and general decency, sure doesn’t help my point any. Sheesh.
Oh well, GO CHIEFS!Posted by: kctim at February 3, 2020 10:47 AM
Which is why I stopped watching sports a long time ago.Posted by: d.a.n at February 3, 2020 11:52 AM
Yes, that’s what I’m bloggin about. This leftist/statist/marxist propaganda is pervasive across the globe. We need to define the breadth and scope of it and exactly what the real agenda is. I know, can’t end in is…
Like, I need to go cut wood this morning but, just like he said he would, Guiliani has put out 3 videos on utube detailing Ukrainian corruption. I want to watch ep3 but my wife has the LG so I’ll blog a bit.
I haven’t seen the 1st episode. The 2nd episode covers two crimes; Joe Biden quid pro quoing for money for his son in exchange for ‘firing the prosecutor’ and protecting the Ukraine mafia. Even Obama, a street pol from Chicago, had to appreciate this one. And, crime number two; can’t remember the details,
But, the biggie that got me was that there were several international entities that spoke out against Chaulkin?? the fired Ukr prosecutor, who had a clean record across his career. Guilani has evidence and witnesses that the US and some other countries gave aid to Ukr thru other programs than foreign aid. The money wasn’t sent directly to Ukr but, thru foreign NGO’s established by GEORGE SOROS. These NGO’s are taking some portion of the aid money.
Guilaini says in EP3 he will name either a US senator or congressperson that was involved in some way with Ukr corruption.
If Guiliani can tie Soros into the crime that would be way biggly, IMO. I’m still looking for the ‘big kahuna’ in this world conspiracy to take down Trump and deliver us to a marxist state.Posted by: Roy Ellis at February 3, 2020 12:36 PM
Here is a real rough gist of ‘Rudy Guiliani Common Sense Podcast Ep. 3’.
Guiliani says the corruption he has uncovered will make the tea pot dome look small. Says it involves corruption at the highest levels of the US and Ukr govt’s.
Joe’s family has been monetizing gov’t offices for years beginning in Delaware. Also, shady contracts in Iraq.
Rudy says he took his evidence to the FBI, DOJ and DOS and they didn’t want to hear it or deal with it.
Viktor Shokin, fired Ukr prosecutor, told Guiliani that BUrisima case was always open and involved money laundering and other crimes. The prime minister at the time issued himself many licenses to explore for gas. Biden appointed to oversee Ukr corruption 2013-14. Part of Joe Bidens job was to grant financial guarantees to Ukr.
On Feb 2nd Shokin executed arrest, seizing Burisma company. Feb 11th, 18th and 19th phone calls between Biden and Prosecutor. Report from gov of Lativia in Feb 2016, reports that money goes from Burisma Holdings to Wire Logics to Belize, thru lativa to digitech, a Uk company, thru Cypress to Biden and Archer plus others. Total of 14,6M ended up in cypress. 1.9 to digitech, US embassy told them not to give amts for Hunter and Archer. Shokin was fired in 2016 with reason given that Biden was withholding a billion loan guarantee from Ukr.
Says 20M was sent to the Clinton Foundation.
Lutsenko was named to replace Shokin. Luftsheska, owner, was able to return to Ukr without penalty and recover his $5B. Ministry of Home affairs Ukr, verifies Shokin never been arraigned, charged, never convicted, no criminal record, opposite of what US ex-amb Yukonivitch said about Shokin. UKr/US used Soros founded NGO’s and extortion to dirty up Shokin.
Next episode will cover attempts to kill Shokin with Mercury poisoning. Aledged that the ex-pres received a $100M bribe to fix Burisma problem.
G’s videos have been out there for half a day I’m sure and the msm ain’t given an inch…
Atlantic reports that Trump’s ‘crisis is already here’, referenching a Ukr coverup
The Hill says a reporter asked Biden if his son caused problems by being on Burisma board. BIden stiks to same old spiel …
I mean, when will these conspirators, deep staters, mafia, whatever, admit their guilt?????????Posted by: Roy Ellis at February 3, 2020 2:42 PM
What a great day! My wife’s birthday, it’s 66 degrees and the dims are going down, BIGGLY…
YAAaaa! Say Happy Birthday to Mrs. Ellis!
I see Dims criticizing the Trump family members for their work in the administration.
However, like Trump, I think they don’t take a salary, or some donate their salaries to charities? Anyone have the facts about that?Posted by: d.a.n at February 3, 2020 4:24 PM
www.newsweek.com › … › Trump administration › 2017
https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamandrzejewski/2019/06/28/trumps-leaner-white-house-2019-payroll-has-already-saved-taxpayers-20-million/#34bdc0a386dc
www.businessinsider.com › how-much-staffers-make-in-white-house-…
Jared, Ivanka and President Trump do not take a salary.
Forbes sez the white house has a smaller staff and has saved $20M since taking office.
Otherwise, we have these conspirators running loose around the country. Can Guiliani make a case against Soros? What would it mean if he did so? Why can’t the Clinton Foundation be investigated? Does Lady Justice have cold feet? Does Trump have the balls to really take on the deep state? Going to be a helluva year, IMO.
