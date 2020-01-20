Third Party & Independents Archives

Trumps Wall Repels Them : The Governors Wall Repels Us



Yup … was an awesome day in Richmond for the 2nd amendment. NBC says some 22k were present for lobby day. I mean, that’s a ‘Trump Rally’ size crowd.

I saw people/buses from a good half of the states in the union. A good mix of races, sexes, young to old. Will never see that many armed folks in my lifetime; AK's, pistols, shotguns w/12 ga. bandoliers wrapped around. Sniper scopes, and one 50 cal. Saw militia folks dressed and armed biggly. Several County Sheriffs had a position staked out and were interacting with the folks re their support for 2A and the Constitution.

Police did a terrific job, everybody I met was pleasant, having a good time. Not a single incident and only 1 reported arrest.

So, this gives our 'right to bear arms unfringed' a good sendoff to the courts and for the Nov election. The President weighed in with a positive 2A comment as well.

