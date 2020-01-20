Third Party & Independents Archives

Trumps Wall Repels Them : The Governors Wall Repels Us
Yup … was an awesome day in Richmond for the 2nd amendment. NBC says some 22k were present for lobby day. I mean, that’s a ‘Trump Rally’ size crowd.
I saw people/buses from a good half of the states in the union. A good mix of races, sexes, young to old. Will never see that many armed folks in my lifetime; AK's, pistols, shotguns w/12 ga. bandoliers wrapped around. Sniper scopes, and one 50 cal. Saw militia folks dressed and armed biggly. Several County Sheriffs had a position staked out and were interacting with the folks re their support for 2A and the Constitution.
Police did a terrific job, everybody I met was pleasant, having a good time. Not a single incident and only 1 reported arrest.
So, this gives our 'right to bear arms unfringed' a good sendoff to the courts and for the Nov election. The President weighed in with a positive 2A comment as well.
Awesome. However, many Democrats, the
—MAIN STREAM MEDIA—>FAKE NEWS, and similar ilk are very unhappy, because many thousands of people gathered on 20-JAN-2020 in Richmond, Virginia (the Virginia state capitol) to protest infringements on the 2nd Amendment, and there was NO violence, NO trash, and NO trouble.
Ha ha!!! See video of CNN and MSNBC calling 2nd Amendment supporters “White Nationalists” and “White Supremacists”, which is why CNN, MSNBC, NBC, and the New York Times ratings have plummeted. The
—MAIN STREAM MEDIA’s—>FAKE NEWS’ hysterical 24/7 Trump and moderate-to-conservative bashing (i.e an affliction known as TDS) doesn’t seem to be working, eh?
Only a Democrat would be unhappy about that, as were many Democrats who were upset when a terrorist (declared as a terrorist in 2005) was killed (i.e. Qasem Soleimani), who had killed 608 U.S. troops and thousands of other people.
But, all of this is nothing new for Democrats and similar ilk, who have a long, long history of despicable deeds over the last 155+ years.
Remember all of the rioting, violence, and attacks on Trump supporters after 08-NOV-2016 ?
And Democrats, similar ilk, and the
—MAIN STREAM MEDIA—>FAKE NEWS blamed all of it on Trump ?!?
Can you imagine how Democrats and similar ilk are going to behave after 03-NOV-2020 ?!?
The demonstrators in Richmond represented well the interests of law-abiding armed citizens, and all who love our constitution.
It must have been quite amazing for citizens of other countries to view American Independence first hand. The first and second amendment; “right of the people to keep and bear Arms”, and “peaceably to assemble”; were honored.
May we always, and continue, to be the beacon of freedom and liberty to the entire world.Posted by: Royal Flush at January 21, 2020 4:02 PM
