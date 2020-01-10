Third Party & Independents Archives

Virginia Needs A Militia

It is time, necessary, that Virginia counties form and organize militias that are sworn to protect 2nd amendment rights under the Constitution. IMO, this is the best time to stand up for their 2nd amendment rights. Our right to bear arms has, and is being slowly taken from us through years of anti-gun legislation.

Where possible these militias could be organized/directed under the county sheriff. Where that is not possible militias could organize under an accepted leader of an experienced and capable person with a justice or military background.



Would be preferable too, that each county have their own organization. Small counties/localities would want to be aligned with larger counties with more resources and for an enhanced strength of force. Communications, coordination and training could be better achieved through adjoining county participation. Militias should work and train across state borders as we are 'citizens of the USA' protecting the Constitution of the USA.

Organizing should begin immediately as there will likely be only a few months before Virginia officials begin to act on gun confiscation/heavy fining and so on . . . It is not likely Va's gov't would undertake confiscation before the elections this November.



IMO, militias should be stood up, regardless of the coming election, the next administration, etc. The people should be prepared at all times to protect our sovereignty, Constitution and way of life.

