Third Party & Independents Archives

Regime Change Necessary To Free Iranian People

I’m not disappointed, but I was hoping President Trump would suggest regime change in his words to the press this morning.

This is the most opportune time we've had in years to support a regime change in Iran. The people are mad, in the streets. Their gov't has killed some 1500 people in the last year or so in protesting gov't.



Trump has had sanctions on Iran for a year or so and their economy is bigtime weak at the moment.

Can't know how long the $175B or so, will fund terrorist activities but none of that will get to the people or quell street unrest.

President Trump is not ready to get involved in regime change at this time. I do hope, in his 2nd term that he works to free the Iranian people. I'm sure we have operatives in place to get the job done when the time comes.

Iranian people are great people and have so much potential to be a country at the forefront of nations. We must help them to get into the 21st century, get the boot off their throat.

Meanwhile, more sanctions will further weaken the country, bringing more people into the streets. I hope the President will pick the right time and secure their freedom.

