Third Party & Independents Archives

Hard To Fix Stupid !

Wouldn’t you know my first post of the new year would be about immigration?



To preface, I have no words to describe/explain the destruction brought on this country over the last 30 years thru globalist and open border/amnesty policies. It’s so shameful that we the people allowed this to happen. It will take President Trump and a couple more populist regimes of Trump flavor to restore the country, the Constitution, a more decent governing body. But, much of the damage can never be overcome.

To wit, according to an article by the New York Post, a citizen of Chinese decent was arrested 10 Dec, preparing to board Hainan Airlines to Bejing. In his sock he was carrying 21 vials of cancer cells that he took from a US medical center. He had stolen 8 vials and replicated 11 more based on a 'colleague's' researcher.

Authorities said the theft appeared to have support of the Chinese gov't. Two other Chinese scientists of the same lab had successfully smuggled stolen bio material out of the country.

Officials are investigating 'hundreds of cases' involving potential theft by visiting scientists, all of them Chinese nationals, part of China's effort to steal their way up the economic ladder at our expense.

Here's the kicker: Researchers of Chinese descent make up nearly half of the work force in US research labs. Among the '6000' Chinese scientists who have received grants from the NIH, around 180 are under investigation.

And how many of these amnestized Chinese have been working in the national defense/intelligence sector for decades? Just recently a Chinese person was accosted for just walking on to a US Navy base in Fla, taking pictures, a common situation according to authorities.

We really need three FBI's, seven DOJ's and a couple of thousand lawyers to deal with the corruption and spying going on in this country. This is what the Bush's, Clinton's and Obamanites, McCain's and similar so blatantly have given us. "I can be more flexible after the election' and so on . . . Uranium One and so on . . . some billions to Iran, and so on, and on and on to ad nauseam.

