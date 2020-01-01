Third Party & Independents Archives

Hard To Fix Stupid !
Wouldn’t you know my first post of the new year would be about immigration?
To preface, I have no words to describe/explain the destruction brought on this country over the last 30 years thru globalist and open border/amnesty policies. It’s so shameful that we the people allowed this to happen. It will take President Trump and a couple more populist regimes of Trump flavor to restore the country, the Constitution, a more decent governing body. But, much of the damage can never be overcome.
To wit, according to an article by the New York Post, a citizen of Chinese decent was arrested 10 Dec, preparing to board Hainan Airlines to Bejing. In his sock he was carrying 21 vials of cancer cells that he took from a US medical center. He had stolen 8 vials and replicated 11 more based on a 'colleague's' researcher.
Authorities said the theft appeared to have support of the Chinese gov't. Two other Chinese scientists of the same lab had successfully smuggled stolen bio material out of the country.
Officials are investigating 'hundreds of cases' involving potential theft by visiting scientists, all of them Chinese nationals, part of China's effort to steal their way up the economic ladder at our expense.
Here's the kicker: Researchers of Chinese descent make up nearly half of the work force in US research labs. Among the '6000' Chinese scientists who have received grants from the NIH, around 180 are under investigation.
And how many of these amnestized Chinese have been working in the national defense/intelligence sector for decades? Just recently a Chinese person was accosted for just walking on to a US Navy base in Fla, taking pictures, a common situation according to authorities.
We really need three FBI's, seven DOJ's and a couple of thousand lawyers to deal with the corruption and spying going on in this country. This is what the Bush's, Clinton's and Obamanites, McCain's and similar so blatantly have given us. "I can be more flexible after the election' and so on . . . Uranium One and so on . . . some billions to Iran, and so on, and on and on to ad nauseam.
More on immigration: An article by RealClear Politics published some interesting information re the latest census report.
Census will begin a new decade count in April.
The writer, using ‘Method of Equal Proportions’, estimates changes that are likely to occur in political jurisdictions around the country. They estimate that Texas should gain 3 House seats, Florida 2 seats, NC, Col, Az, Mont. And Ore. should gain one seat, and Al, Ca, Minn, Ill, Mich, Oh, WV, Pa, NY, and RI should each lose a seat.
They note that Trump would gain electoral seats but the changes wouldn’t take effect until 2024 election. And, interestingly, they note that if Trump should lose in 2020 he could, theoretically run again in 2024.
Newsday.com relates that NY had the largest population loss over the last two years. Other states losing population were Ill, WV, La, Conn, Ms, Ha, NJ, Alaska and Ver. Growth states, in order, were Tx, Fl, Az, NC, and Wa.
They note that population is moving from the northeast to the other parts of the country. Population loss has much to do with Trump’s immigration policy and the high cost of living in some areas such as NY and Ca.
Roy, enemies of the United States have been stealing military secrets and technology from us for decades. I recall reading about Ethel and Julius Rosenberg being executed in 1953 for espionage. Today, we would simply send them home with a warning.
When major criminal action is not severely and publicly punished, it diminishes our national conscious and righteous outrage. We find excuses for the worst criminality. Mass killers are sympathetically pardoned because of some harsh childhood experience they suffered or their lack of self-esteem.
We have been conditioned be “soft on crime” if it is perpetrated by certain people or for “good” reasons. We have become so silly that we now find some crime is actually a “hate” crime. Wow…what a revelation.Posted by: Royal Flush at January 1, 2020 4:32 PM
Democrats complain endlessly about the homeless, and the poor, while simultaneously pandering to illegal immigrants, and incentivizing illegal immigration for decades (in order to acquire more electoral votes, based on the decennial census, which does not verify citizenship).
It appears Democrats care more about illegal immigrants than U.S. citizens.
Why is that?
The Democrats are doing all of THIS, which reveals the depth of their depravity and hypocrisy, and what Democrats really care about is acquiring more electoral votes via massive illegal immigration. Their compassion for illegal immigrants is fake, because when Obama and Democrats had a filibuster-proof Congress in 2009, they did nothing for illegal immigrants or the “Dreamers”.
IF Democrats really cared about U.S. citizens, they would not ignore the following:
- (01) 2,000 homicides per year by crimoinal non-citizens;
- (02) the tens of thousands of victims per year of crime by criminal non-citizens;
- (03) the hundreds of billions per year ($0.75 Billion per day) in net losses per year due to illegal immigration;
- (04) the welfare being used by illegal immigrants, instead of U.S. citizens;
- (05) the rampant voter fraud by tens of thousands of illegal immigrants voting in our elections each year;
- (06) 81% of voter fraud convictions are by Democrats;
- (07) Democrats want open-borders and refuse to support border security and common-sense immigration reforms;
- (08) Democrats are incentivizing massive illegal immigration, with promises of sanctuary cities and states, and promises of all sorts of free stuff, including free stuff for illegal immigrants (all for more electoral votes, based on the decennial census, which does not verify citizenship);
- (09) Democrats do all of the above, that despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for more electoral votes (and power and control), but that is nothing new for Democrats who have a long history of despicable deeds.
The Republicans need to pull their heads out, and take notice of what is happening, as Democrats turn more cities and states from RED to BLUE, by massive immigration of people with socialist view points, who Democrats despicably have been pandering to for decades (and it is working).
Otherwise, socialists will overrun the nation, and we all know where socialism ends.
Another hilarious topic from r.o.y.d.a.n. Maybe the latest words of wisdom from your boss will help you:
or you could refer back to 2000 for his doctrine:
https://miamioh.edu/cas/academics/center/havighurst/cultural-academic-resources/putins-russia/reform-presidential-admin-landing/index.html
never forget “My Crimes Can’t Be Investigated While I’m President”
or “Jesus , can you rubes get any stupider than you are?”
Posted by: j2t2 at November 22, 2019 2:15 AM
otreil is typical of many liberals. When they run out of truth and logic, they simply use slander.Posted by: Royal Flush at January 2, 2020 4:01 PM
orteil, How apropos that you respond to Roy’s article about “Hard to Fix Stupid” ?!?.
After all, we’ve been wondering about you ever since you showed up here with your nonsensical rhetoric and your “Russia !, Russia !, Russia !, Putin !, Putin !, Putin !” conspiracy theories, which have already been debunked by the Mueller report.
Democrats are demonstrating how low they will stoop, while searching for a crime, despite nothing found after:
- $40 million wasted on a 2 year investigation by Mueller, with
- 19 lawyers,
- 40 FBI agents, analysts, accountants, & other staff,
- 2800 subpoenas,
- 500 search warrants,
- 230 communication records,
- 13 requests to foreign governments,
- 500 witnesses,
- and testimony by A.G. William Barr.
And why didn’t Nancy Pelosi send the measely 2 fake articles of impeachment to the Senate?
Is it because she knows it is a waste of time?
Or is it because she knows it will lead to more investigations into the Bidens and potential money laundering in Ukraine?
HHMmmmm … it must really suck to be a democrat, eh?
orteil, please tell us if you’re not afraid:
- Do you want open borders?
- Are you OK with 2,000 homicides per year (over 5 persons per day) by criminal non-citizens?
- Are you OK with all of these tens of thousands of victims per year of crime by criminal non-citizens?
- Are you OK with illegal immigrants using up all of this welfare intended for U.S. citizens?
- Are you OK with tens of thousands of illegal immigrants voting in our elections each year?
- Are you OK with $275 Billion per year ($0.75 Billion per day) in net losses do to illegal immigration?
- Are you OK with Democrats despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for more electoral votes based on the decennial census, which does not verify citizenship?
- Are you OK with Democrats who make up 81% of all convictions for voter fraud?
- Are you OK with Democrats incentivizing illegal immigration?
- Are you OK with Democrats pandering and promising all sorts of free stuff, including lots of free stuff for illegal immigrants?
- Is it OK with you that 32% of everyone in federal prison is an criminal non-citizen ?
- Are you OK with the murder of Kate Steinle, who was murdered by an illegal immigrant by the name of Garcia Zarate (who had already been deported 5 times, and convicted 3 times for felonies for manufacturing narcotics), and was subsequently acquitted of that murder in a Sanctuary city in a Sanctuary state (CA), despite Zarate admitting to shooting the weapon that killed Kate Steinle, which should have been, at the very least, manslaughter) ?
At any rate, many thanks to orteil, again, for being the gift that keeps on giving.
Keep up the good work !
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.