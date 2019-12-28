Third Party & Independents Archives

How To Characterize Crimes By The Deep State

I have thought about it incessantly and still have no words, or phrase, or level of culpability to form a coherent, intelligent, all encompassing statement as to the level, depth and breadth of the deep state corruption that has gone on in this country throughout the Obama admin and perhaps well before.

To break it down into pieces seems to not do justice to level of culpability, corruption we are facing. Just to peruse a few:

Federal regulation : Obama/Soros/Steyer/others

Uranium One

Epstein Murder

Seth Rich Murder

Hillary's Emails

DNC and MSM

Intel Agency's collusion with foreign gov'ts/persons

CIA/FBI spying on US President

NCIS and Whistle Blower

MSM propagandizing and lying

James Comey and FISA Court

Mueller Investigation

Ukraine Collusion

Biden/Kerry: Ukraine/China/others

That's enough to make my point. Look at how hard the deep state is working to try and take Trump down, to stop any investigations. What would it take to get a George Soros and a Tom Steyer to try and become president to circumvent their crimes from becoming public?

Should we treat each crime separately or lump them all together as one big criminal enterprise under the Obama admin? And, what punitive level do we assign to such a thing? Selling the uranium could be treasonous. Spying on a president/campaign could be Treasonous. Trying to depose a sitting President, attempting a coup on the head of state, that's treason.

And, to who do you assign guilt? Obama is at the head of over half the corrupt enterprises I listed. Is the US gov't willing to try an ex-president for treason? Does the country even have the balls to ferret out crime at the highest levels of gov't?

And, to what level do you pursue people's involvement in these crimes? Each crime may have a cast of a hundred to some thousands. Certainly, the msm is involved in the coup attempt, still are, every second of every day. What should be their punishment and how should they be punished? Fines? Imprisonment? Both? Does their involvement in the coup rise to the level of treason?

I am unable to wrap my head around all this.

Corruption, treason, coup, involving an ex-president, most gov't agencies, several foreign countries, the msm, and a cast of thousands. How do we present that to a court of law?

You Be the Judge, lemme know . . .

