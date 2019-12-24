Third Party & Independents Archives

MERRY CHRISTMAS TO WATCHBLOGGERS

HAVE A JOLLY, JOLLY CHRISTMAS

What an exciting Christmas season. By the numbers - - -

The country is at peace.

The economy is doing well

Most people who want to be are employed

Military should be Merry with a 3 ½% pay raise

New Space Dept initiated

Making ready to put people on the moon

Money in the funding bill for border wall

Ten months till the 2020’s

And, and, and - - -

Conspiratorial dims are on the run

the dim party is dead as a political organization

Virginia's dim governor is one month away from his worst nightmare

Therefore, 'ROCKIN AROUN THE CHRISTMAS TREE'

LORD GOD has made all this possible, has saved this nation as the pinnacle of peace, liberty, and sovereignty of a good people. Many will be in churches this evening to celebrate the birth of HIS SON, JESUS CHRIST.

Otherwise, it's ham, biscuits, deviled eggs and so on - - -

I listened to Dan Bongino and Devin Nunes for an hour discussing how Nunes uncovered the coup d'etat. Still a lot of threads to run to ground; to the extent Ukraine, United Kingdom, and others played a role in the conspiracy, where is Mifsud, where Giulanos latest dump on the Bidens and George Soros will lead, and others.

SILVER BELLS, HEAR THEM RING . . . . .

