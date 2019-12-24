Third Party & Independents Archives

MERRY CHRISTMAS TO WATCHBLOGGERS
HAVE A JOLLY, JOLLY CHRISTMAS
What an exciting Christmas season. By the numbers - - -
The country is at peace.
The economy is doing well
Most people who want to be are employed
Military should be Merry with a 3 ½% pay raise
New Space Dept initiated
Making ready to put people on the moon
Money in the funding bill for border wall
Ten months till the 2020’s
And, and, and - - -
Conspiratorial dims are on the run
the dim party is dead as a political organization
Virginia's dim governor is one month away from his worst nightmare
Therefore, 'ROCKIN AROUN THE CHRISTMAS TREE'
LORD GOD has made all this possible, has saved this nation as the pinnacle of peace, liberty, and sovereignty of a good people. Many will be in churches this evening to celebrate the birth of HIS SON, JESUS CHRIST.
Otherwise, it's ham, biscuits, deviled eggs and so on - - -
I listened to Dan Bongino and Devin Nunes for an hour discussing how Nunes uncovered the coup d'etat. Still a lot of threads to run to ground; to the extent Ukraine, United Kingdom, and others played a role in the conspiracy, where is Mifsud, where Giulanos latest dump on the Bidens and George Soros will lead, and others.
SILVER BELLS, HEAR THEM RING . . . . .
https://thedreyfussinitiative.org/
The Dreyfuss Civics Initiative is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that aims to revive the teaching of civics in American public education to empower future generations with the critical-thinking skills they need to fulfill the vast potential of American citizenship.
We have fulfilled the old “Chinese curse” as we do live in “very interesting times”. The year 2020 will perhaps be our most interesting year ever.
I am content with my fairly long life and the blessings of liberty and freedom endowed by our Creator and recognized by our Founders.
We elected a president who promised to return our country to a nation many formerly loved, and now question. It took decades for politicians to overcome our national love for country, religious fervor, respect for private property, and equal treatment under the law. These hateful changes occur slowly and only become noticeable when they impact our personal lives to a significant degree.
The practice of politics has never been pretty or orderly; even in our founding. Yet, politics is how we choose to govern ourselves within the guidelines of our constitution. I believe the political pendulum is swinging, once again, toward conservatism and traditional values. In this, President Trump has been the catalyst and main agitator.
MERRY CHRISTMAS TO EVERYONE
Thank you!
Yes, things are looking better for the U.S.A.
Weary Willie, Thanks for the link to: https://youtu.be/B6n0tr4TfEA
It is emphasizing the importance of EDUCATION.
It should also encourage the importance of this formula of 5 requirements for good governance, which includes EDUCATION in the formula.
Because one thing is almost certain: We will get our EDUCATION one way or another. The only difference is whether we get it the smart way, or the painful way.Posted by: d.a.n at December 26, 2019 2:59 PM
Merry Christmas to you also, Roy Ellis! I’m celebrating the accomplishment of a goal this New Year.
I have to admit I was mistaken when I made the statement about the value of the figure put out every day by the NYSE. That value has a distinct parallel to my retirement income. Each and every day I can see a reflection of what I see in the news in my retirement account.
The accomplishment is that it has reached a milestone I set many years ago. I can now enjoy the excesses to come without the fear of disrupting my security.
My concern now is how to protect it. Should I use these excesses to purchase the age old rampart, gold and silver?
When I consider purchases of silver at 15$ an oz. I always think of when it was 4$ an oz. for most of my life. I just don’t see 15$ an oz. silver as an investment. That purchase would be a rampart against bad things to come. I’m not seeing them coming unless Trump gets voted off the island.
Do be honest, I would love to have that precious metal if someone does a Lincoln. It’s the times we live in. If he gets reelected he needs to be protected. Lincoln was successful and his fate is written in history. So was Julius Caesar’s history. We can’t let this happen to Trump. He has no replacement.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_Julius_Caesar
Other than that, I’m pretty happy with life in these united states. I have no debt. I can live on a pittance, and am on the Patriot Fast.
..Or:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRRwZDSmTVI
“My concern now is how to protect it. Should I use these excesses to purchase the age old rampart, gold and silver?”
Weary, allow me to share one idea that has worked well for me. I looked for a secure retirement plan that would provide a reasonable return on investment.
Fixed (not Variable) Indexed Annuities allow me to sleep well as there is never a loss of principal, and yet I participate in equity earnings when stocks do well as measured by the S&P 500. With the markets doing so well I have found that my federal (RMD) required minimum distribution amount is less than the annuity earns.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 28, 2019 3:22 PM
Owning some gold and/or silver is not a bad idea, but you may want to consider the following:
- (1) gold and other precious metals are not the greatest investments; it is more like insurance for an emergency;
- (2) therefore, you don’t need more than about 10% of your total net worth (i.e. again, for an emergency);
- (3) buy small denominations, because a half-ounce gold coin is worth about $750.00 , and that’s not easy to divide into smaller values; a gold bar worth $100K may not be very useful until you melt it down into smaller denominations; this is where silver can be useful;
- (4) take possession of your gold; don’t leave it in a gold account;
- (5) store some of your gold in a safe jurisdiction, and near where you reside most of the time;
- (6) don’t store your gold in a bank; the U.S.A. can confiscate some types of gold like it did in 1933;
- (7) be careful when you buy; consider an independent escrow account, or a very reputable broker;
- (8) only invest money you won’t need for 5-to-10 years;
