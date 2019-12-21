Third Party & Independents Archives

Giuilani Has Evidence To Sink the Coup D' Etaters
So, every criminal and/or conspiratorial act that the Obama admin, the DNC, the msm, and other acolytes have been suspected/accused of has now been proven to be true.
Uranium One - an ex-FBI operative inside the Russia/Uranium One deal is saying that his investigative facts were ignored even as the deal went down.
Ex-AG and similar are saying that there was no way Obama could not have known of the coup to stop Trump. Four fisa warrants to investigate a candidate/president, whistle blower Eric worked for CIA under Brennan and worked for Joe Biden, and OBama was signing a number of exec orders, extending authorization/rules for some eight agencies to 'get Trump' near the end of his term.
Nunes sent a heads up to the FISA court some 2 years ago and the FISA judge chose to keep quiet.
Fair to say, some high level people from many federal agencies have weaponized gov't to render Trump null and void, and to cover up bigtime money laundering, fraud, corruption for folks in and out of gov't.
Giuilani is walking around with documents that give evidence to moneylaundering on a huge scale involving folks from George Soros on down. One of his ukr witnesses was mercury poisoned, lived, and wants to come to the US and testify but can't get a visa thru the US emb. (George Kent) to travel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jn1GWwpExts
George Soros spent big bucks on helping to turn Virginia blue. Gov. Northam plans to implement gun regulation, confiscation come Jan. Some 10k+ gun rights activists will lobby at the capitol on 20th of Jan. Bigtime pushback coming. Over 90% of Va's. counties have adopted a 2A sanctuary county policy.
But, how great that would be if Soros could be connected to an illegal money laundering operation. Not sure Giuilani can stay alive long enough to get his evidence before a court. Begs the question why Barr hasn't acted on this.
r.o.y.d.a.n. is such a joker. Rudi is the main reason ttump got impeached.
“My Crimes Can’t Be Investigated While I’m President/
I would like you to do us a favor though/
When you’re a star, they let you do it/
Russia, if you’re listening/
we fell in love…he wrote me beautiful letters/
I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today/
very fine people, on both sides/
truly the enemy of the people/
Trade wars are good and easy to win/
When you prosecute the parents for coming in illegally, which should happen, you have to take the children away./
any guy that can do a body slam, he’s my kind of — he’s my guy/
you can take the hand away/
There are a lot of killers. You think our country’s so innocent?/
Can we just get rid of the judges? Let’s get rid of the f—-ing judges, There shouldn’t be any at all, really.”
On Rosh Hashanah it is written, and on Yom Kippur it is sealed.
How many will pass and how many will be created?
Who will live and who will die?
Who in their time, and who not their time?
Who by fire and who by water?
Who by sword and who by beast?
Who by hunger and who by thirst?
Who by earthquake and who by drowning?
Who by strangling and who by stoning?
Who will rest and who will wander?
Who will be safe and who will be torn?
Who will be calm and who will be tormented?
Who will become poor and who will get rich?
Who will be made humble and who will be raised up?
Thomas Bowers, the onetime head of Deutsche Bank’s American where he oversaw Trump’s private banker, committed suicide by hanging November 27, 2019. Deutsche Bank—which Ttump around $2 billion after most other institutions had forsaken him for his history of defaults and bankruptcies—has come under investigation by two Congressional committees and the New York Attorney General, who are hoping the bank can shed light on Ttump’s elusive finances.
In 2014, Deutsche derivatives analyst William S. Broeksmit hung himself from a dog leash at his home in London.
Jesus , can you rubes get any stupider than you are? In case you don’t realize it you are now carrying on the con you have been the victim of these past 3 years. Posted by: j2t2 at November 22, 2019 2:15 AM
“It makes him look like a big dumb baby.” thus with all ttump ttaitors. Posted by: d.a.n.i.s.a.l.i.a.r. at November 18, 2019 11:44 AMPosted by: orteil at December 21, 2019 3:10 PM
William “Bill” Clinton, 72, was Attorney General of Arkansas (1977-1979), Governor of Arkansas (1983-1992) and President of the United States (1993-2001). His wife, Hillary Rodham,71, was U.S. senator from New York (2001-2009), Secretary of State (2009-2013), and the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in the 2016 election.
Below is a chronological list of Clinton associates who allegedly suicided themselves before testifying or died under mysterious circumstances, compiled from CBS Las Vegas and Gateway Pundit and supplemented by sources (embedded) I found:
- (01) Suzanne Coleman – Reportedly had an affair with Clinton when he was Arkansas Attorney General (Snopes says he was her law professor). Died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head in February 1977; ruled a suicide. Was 7½ months pregnant at the time of her death. No autopsy was performed.
- (02) Barry Seal: An ex-TWA pilot who became a major drug smuggler for the Medellín Cartel, operating from Mena Airport, Arkansas, when Bill Clinton was governor. Became a DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) informant after he was convicted of smuggling charges. Murdered in February 1986 by contract killers hired by Pablo Escobar, head of the Medellín Cartel.
- (03) Don Henry: A 16-year-old boy who, with his friend Kevin Ives (see #4 below), was hit by a cargo train in Alexander, Arkansas in August 1987. Their deaths were initially ruled an accident, but were later ruled homicides after the parents of the boys insisted on a second autopsy. Apathologist ruled Henry’s shirt showed evidence of a stab wound. It is said the boys had accidentally stumbled upon Barry Seal’s drug smuggling operations at Mena Airport. One week before and again on the same night the boys died, a man wearing military fatigues was spotted near the train tracks. According to Snopes, a 1988 Saline County grand jury determined the boys were murdered and their bodies afterwards laid on the tracks, but no other conclusions were reached and no indictments were returned. Snopes says there was “nothing that ties Ives and Henry to Clinton” and that “In a 25 May 1990 hearing before U.S. Magistrate Henry Jones Jr., Katherine Brightop said her ex-boyfriend Paul William Criswell told her” he and three other men had beaten the two boys to death after they caught the boys trying to steal cocaine.
- (04) Kevin Ives: A 17-year-old boy who, with his friend Don Henry (above), were killed by a train in August 1987. Many individuals with information on the Henry/Ives case died in suspicious circumstances, including:
- (04.1) Keith Coney: Died when his motorcycle slammed into the back of a truck in May 1988.
- (04.2) Keith McMaskle: Died in November 1988, stabbed 113 times. Snopes says that in August 1989, Ronald Shane Smith was sentenced to ten years for the murder of McMaskle.
- (04.3) Gregory Collins: Found shot in the woods in January 1989.
- (04.4) Jeff Rhodes: Shot twice in the head and found burnt in a dumpster in April 1989. Snopes says Rhodes had earlier told his father he feared for his life because he’d witnessed a narcotics transaction, and that in July 1989 Frank Pilcher was arrested for Rhodes’ murder.
- (04.5) Jordan Ketelson: Found shot in the front seat of his pickup truck in June 1990. All Snopes says is that “21-year-old Jordan Ketelsendied on 25 June 1990.”
- (04.6) Richard Winters: Killed by a man using a sawed-off shotgun in a set-up robbery in July 1989.
- (04.7) James Milan: No date of death. Found decapitated. Snopes says that Milam’s daughter-in-law insisted Milam was murdered, but that Milam had died three months before the Ives and Henry murders.
Clinton bodyguards who are dead include:
- (01) Major William S. Barkley, Jr.: Died on May 19, 1993 in a helicopter crash in the woods near Quantico, Va.
- (02) Col. William Densberger: Killed on Feb. 23, 1993, in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed in Weisbaden, Germany. No cause was ever determined.
- (03) Sgt. Brian Hanley: Killed in the May 1993 helicopter crash.
- (04) Col. Robert Kelly: Killed in the Feb. 1993 helicopter crash.
- (05) Conway LeBleu: Killed in the Clinton FBI assault on Waco in February 1993;
- (06) Todd McKeehan: Killed in Waco in February 1993;
- (07) Luther Parks: Head of Clinton’s Gubernatorial security team in Little Rock. Gunned down in his car at an intersection near
- (08) Jacksonville, Arkansas on September 26, 1993.
- (09) Captain Scott J . Reynolds: Killed in the May 1993 helicopter crash.
- (10) Spec. Gary Rhodes: Killed in the Feb. 1993 helicopter crash.
- (11) Major General William Robertson: Killed in the Feb. 1993 helicopter crash.
- (12) Sgt. Tim Sabel: Killed in the May 1993 helicopter crash.
- (13) Alan Whicker: Oversaw Bill Clinton’s Secret Service detail. Died in the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19th 1995.
- (14) Robert Williams: Killed in Waco in February 1993;
- (15) Steve Willis: Killed in Waco in February 1993;
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/arkancide-list-of-clinton-associates-who-died-mysteriously-or-committed-suicide/Posted by: Weary Willie at December 21, 2019 3:34 PM
They mite kill some witnesses but I doubt they have the balls to take out barr or giuilani. Folks are pretty riled up.Posted by: Roy ellis at December 21, 2019 4:07 PM
Roy, I have been seeing reports about Giuliani’s investigations into money laundering of $7.5 Billion and corruption by U.S. officials.
I am waiting to see what other investigations discover, because I suspect the DOJ and FBI may now be investigating some of what was going on in Ukraine since 2012.
orteil, Thank you again for your words of wisdom.
Obviously, you must have failed to see these 280+ accomlishments of the Trump administration.
Or, are you also one of the ilk who are wishing and hoping for a recession, or worse, simply because you don’t like Trump?
Is that all you got?
At any rate, keep up the great work orteil!
Agree d. that the DOJ/Durham are investigating Ukraine and uch much more. I mispoke when I said Giuialani tried to get Barr to investiagte. This was back in 2017 when Giuilani had the information couldn’t give it to a corrupt FBI or Justice so, he gave it to the DOS who did absolutely nothing with it as far as G knows.
Now we are hearing that Italian prosecutors are saying that they believe that Mifsud is dead, hasn’t been heard of since 2017. Giuilani has six ukr witnesses who will come and testify in US court, if they live long enuff.Posted by: Roy Ellis at December 21, 2019 4:58 PM
Weary Willie, that’s very interesting (list of deaths of people acquainted with the Clintons).
One thing for certain; being acquainted with the Clintons can be bad for your health!
Ttump: “Putin told me” and he believed him. Merry Impeachmas to all, and Happy New Year helping Putin to get rid out NATO and reassemble the Soviet Union.
“Those four people, whether it’s Mulvaney, Bolton, Giuliani, Pompeo - if they have to testify under oath, he has to leave.”Posted by: orteil at December 22, 2019 4:00 PM
I do believe orteil just put words into Trump’s mouth.
Schiff? Is that you?
It was actually a guy called “Mooch” who is claiming to dictate who works for Trump. He’s actually “spilt milk”. He’s bent because Trump told him, “YOU’RE FIRED!”.
What a mooch. Sucking up the dough from fake news networks so orteil can have something to talk about.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 22, 2019 5:03 PM
Many thanks again to orteil, who must be getting his news late, since he is still stuck on the debunked “Russia!, Russia!, Russia!” hoax.
And why should anyone worry about what Mulvaney, Bolton, Giuliani, and Pompeo have to say?
Don’t cry, but perhaps you’d better start getting used to Trump being re-elected on 03-NOV-2020?
At any rate, thanks for sharing. Keep up the great work !
Giuliani has affidavits from many people who have spilled the beans. He’s got so much shit.. that’s why he’s being attacked in the media. They’ll probably impeach him before they impeach Putin. Anything to keep the people from knowing what Giuliani has on them.
Watters doesn’t mean Trump when she says “Impeach 45”. She’s saying impeach 45 people to keep the cycle going.
