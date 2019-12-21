Third Party & Independents Archives

Giuilani Has Evidence To Sink the Coup D' Etaters

So, every criminal and/or conspiratorial act that the Obama admin, the DNC, the msm, and other acolytes have been suspected/accused of has now been proven to be true.

Uranium One - an ex-FBI operative inside the Russia/Uranium One deal is saying that his investigative facts were ignored even as the deal went down.

Ex-AG and similar are saying that there was no way Obama could not have known of the coup to stop Trump. Four fisa warrants to investigate a candidate/president, whistle blower Eric worked for CIA under Brennan and worked for Joe Biden, and OBama was signing a number of exec orders, extending authorization/rules for some eight agencies to 'get Trump' near the end of his term.

Nunes sent a heads up to the FISA court some 2 years ago and the FISA judge chose to keep quiet.

Fair to say, some high level people from many federal agencies have weaponized gov't to render Trump null and void, and to cover up bigtime money laundering, fraud, corruption for folks in and out of gov't.

Giuilani is walking around with documents that give evidence to moneylaundering on a huge scale involving folks from George Soros on down. One of his ukr witnesses was mercury poisoned, lived, and wants to come to the US and testify but can't get a visa thru the US emb. (George Kent) to travel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jn1GWwpExts

George Soros spent big bucks on helping to turn Virginia blue. Gov. Northam plans to implement gun regulation, confiscation come Jan. Some 10k+ gun rights activists will lobby at the capitol on 20th of Jan. Bigtime pushback coming. Over 90% of Va's. counties have adopted a 2A sanctuary county policy.

But, how great that would be if Soros could be connected to an illegal money laundering operation. Not sure Giuilani can stay alive long enough to get his evidence before a court. Begs the question why Barr hasn't acted on this.

