Third Party & Independents Archives

The 14th Amendment: Repeal and Replace





A discussion

The southern states were under marshal law at the time the 14th and 15 amendments were proposed and ratified. The Reconstruction Acts, passed over Johnson's veto, prohibited representation of the southern states. The 14th was authored specifically to address former slaves. It was ratified by the southern states under duress.

https://www.usconstitution.net/constamnotes.html#Am14



The ensuing Reconstruction Acts placed the former CSA states under military rule, and prohibited their congressmen's readmittance to Congress until after several steps had been taken, including the approval of the 14th Amendment. The 14th was designed to ensure that all former slaves were granted automatic United States citizenship, and that they would have all the rights and privileges as any other citizen. The amendment passed Congress on June 13, 1866, and was ratified on July 9, 1868 (757 days).

Some red meat: The political group supporting the Reconstruction Act was called "Radical Republicans".

The 14th amendment actually consists of 5 sections. Only section one addresses citizenship specifically.

U.S. Constitution - Amendment 14



Amendment 14 - Citizenship Rights





1. All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

Question: Does Section 2 grant the congress the ability to deny the representation of the Southern States in congress? Is that it's purpose?

2. Representatives shall be apportioned among the several States according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed. But when the right to vote at any election for the choice of electors for President and Vice-President of the United States, Representatives in Congress, the Executive and Judicial officers of a State, or the members of the Legislature thereof, is denied to any of the male inhabitants of such State, being twenty-one years of age, and citizens of the United States, or in any way abridged, except for participation in rebellion, or other crime, the basis of representation therein shall be reduced in the proportion which the number of such male citizens shall bear to the whole number of male citizens twenty-one years of age in such State.

Section 3 is clearly written to forbid participants in the rebellion to hold public office.

3. No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

Again, section 4 deals only with items specific to the Civil War.

4. The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned. But neither the United States nor any State shall assume or pay any debt or obligation incurred in aid of insurrection or rebellion against the United States, or any claim for the loss or emancipation of any slave; but all such debts, obligations and claims shall be held illegal and void.

I consider this section absolutely scary for it's vagueness.

5. The Congress shall have power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.

Why repeal the 14th amendment?

Section 4 insures the validity of the debt incurred as a result of the rebellion. It also denies the validity of debt incurred in support of the rebellion. Unless the section is to be used in the case of future rebellions the text is no longer needed. Should this section remain in our constitution to be used as a method of validating and funding future suppression?

Section 3 was written specifically to address the past rebellion. Section 3 is also no longer needed. No one alive during the rebellion would be available to currently hold office.

Section 2 should be retained and considered a separate amendment. This section can be used to address the issue of self proclaimed sanctuary states. The entire purpose of the U.S. Constitution is to provide a framework for every state to share. Sanctuary state proclamations are a direct violation of that framework and should not be represented in our nation's congress. If they want to abuse that framework, they should not be able to decide how we spend our money. If they choose to violate established laws they have no business writing them.

This leaves us with section 1, the citizenship clause. For the same reason section 3 is no longer needed, so goes section 1. There are no longer any former slaves alive. Their children are naturally born in the state the former slave lived in. They are citizens of that state and therefore a citizen of the united states. The repeal of section 1 will not effect the purpose because the purpose is moot.

The repeal of the 14th amendment would lead to solutions to many of our problems with immigration. Returning the responsibility of controlling the flow of immigration to the states, and allowing the state to determine citizenship would eliminate the friction being caused by the federal administration of immigration and naturalization. It would also return border enforcement and security as the prominent component used to control immigration. A lack of an established residence in any state would forbid birthright citizenship of any foreign child born on U.S. territory.

A repeal of the 14th amendment would allow other opportunities to rise. Corporate financing of elections would fall away as an issue. Corporations would no longer have a claim to person hood under the constitution if the 14th amendment was repealed.

Words of my father come to mind. He would repeatedly say, "When are going to get off your ass and do something!". He said it a lot. If he were president he would be tweeting it right now to the nation. Talking about any issue, it gets stymied by saying "the 14th amendment..." Well? If we can't get off our ass and repeal it, at least it's worth a respectful discussion, right?

