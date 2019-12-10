Third Party & Independents Archives

Shut Them Up, Put Them In Cuffs !
Wray, you scumbag, I stretch my arse over your head while eating a half gallon of xlax.
There are no names, no insults, no words to express the _______ for the actions of these scumbags.
After all the evidence that has been put forth over the last 3 years regarding this coup attempt the perpetrators act as if its business as usual, keep making the same talking points, keep the show going . . .
It's like the murderer setting in the docks after hearing the guilty verdict and continuing to say 'I' didn't do it'. No shame, no character, no morals, no nuthin. . . .
So, Pelosi will keep on impeachin, Wray will keep on, 'yes some errors were made but we wilol clean that up', and the rest will keep lying so as not to impune their image.
And, to the real perpetrators, the elites of biz, entertain, edu, meds, info, etc, they could give a s..t less. Just something they felt necessary to keep globalism and open borders going. Just a bump in the road for them and, on to the next great thing . . .
Yes, just as President Trump will clean up your sh.t and, with his band of deplorables, reform immigration, protect our sovereignty and the 2nd amendment, and perhaps build some comfortable prisons for you bastards. . .Posted by Roy Ellis at December 10, 2019 1:02 PM
Washington D.C. is orchestrating a soap opera. They’re not interested in justice. They’re putting on a show and both parties are complicit. It’s a sitcom disguised as a drama. Nothing will come of it except the next episode. It’s so simple a caveman can explain it.
Posted by: Weary Willie at December 10, 2019 3:44 PM
Democratics are so hypocritical. All of the sudden the founders are the smartest people in the history of the world. All of the sudden the constitution is a strict discipline that cannot be deviated from in the least. All of the sudden they are pleading to God.
It’s sickening how they trot out all these platitudes when they want something.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 10, 2019 3:48 PM
