Third Party & Independents Archives

Lots of political action this week

Potentially a big week coming up. Kim Jung needs some attention, House impeachment hearings reach a climax and, and, and, the FISA report hits the street.

Doubtful Kim Jung will get much attention what with more potent issues at hand for President Trump.

Impeachment hearings are a bust but the msm will talk it up, wring it for all its worth.

But the FISA report will be the big attraction thru Xmas, IMO.

If for no other reason it will get much attention because the folks have been waiting for an authoritative reading on whether the FISA court was duped when the court cleared the intel community to spy on the Trump admin. That was 3 or so years ago which is a huge injustice on the people.

I attribute the delay either due to the deep state/Mueller report or the Trump admin wanting the report out closer to the 2020 election. I'm still confused by what Jeff Session's did when he served as DOJ.

And, as I poke, Linsday Graham says the senate won't seek accountability for the dims wrongdoing. He just wants transparency and some adjustment to the law where its needed.

I expect accountability for a coup attempt against the President of the USA and the amount of tax payer dollars that's been spent on this fight between the dims and GOP.

And, to know that the gov't is still full of people who supported the coup. Wray, FBI comes to mind. Judicial watch says DOS and FBI are slow rolling delivering transcripts of databased info relating to Clinton's emails, now 5 years old, and on other FOIA issues pursued by JW.

Well, Bill O'riley said he had dinner with the President recently and that theTrump is mad. So, maybe some accountability will come thru AG Barr and and Special Investigator Durharm,

Will Barr/Durham hold off on reporting until after the election? Dunno, just have to wait.