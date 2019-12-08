Third Party & Independents Archives

Lots of political action this week
Potentially a big week coming up. Kim Jung needs some attention, House impeachment hearings reach a climax and, and, and, the FISA report hits the street.
Doubtful Kim Jung will get much attention what with more potent issues at hand for President Trump.
Impeachment hearings are a bust but the msm will talk it up, wring it for all its worth.
But the FISA report will be the big attraction thru Xmas, IMO.
If for no other reason it will get much attention because the folks have been waiting for an authoritative reading on whether the FISA court was duped when the court cleared the intel community to spy on the Trump admin. That was 3 or so years ago which is a huge injustice on the people.
I attribute the delay either due to the deep state/Mueller report or the Trump admin wanting the report out closer to the 2020 election. I'm still confused by what Jeff Session's did when he served as DOJ.
And, as I poke, Linsday Graham says the senate won't seek accountability for the dims wrongdoing. He just wants transparency and some adjustment to the law where its needed.
I expect accountability for a coup attempt against the President of the USA and the amount of tax payer dollars that's been spent on this fight between the dims and GOP.
And, to know that the gov't is still full of people who supported the coup. Wray, FBI comes to mind. Judicial watch says DOS and FBI are slow rolling delivering transcripts of databased info relating to Clinton's emails, now 5 years old, and on other FOIA issues pursued by JW.
Well, Bill O'riley said he had dinner with the President recently and that theTrump is mad. So, maybe some accountability will come thru AG Barr and and Special Investigator Durharm,
Will Barr/Durham hold off on reporting until after the election? Dunno, just have to wait.Posted by Roy Ellis at December 8, 2019 8:35 PM
Yeah, the impeachment is a joke, but that is a good thing!
The Democrats are digging that hole they’re in ever deeper.
I see Jerry Nadler (what a slob) is making a fool of himself again with all sorts of lies without a shred of evidence of a crime.
There was already a DOJ investigation in progress when Trump was inquiring about investigations in Ukraine, but Democrats totally ignore Joe Biden bragging about having Ukraine investigator Shokin fired (who was investigating Burisma in which Hunter Biden had a board chair). There’s something fishy about what the Biden’s are doing in Ukraine, but Democrats don’t care about any of that.
Trump can claim all day long that he wants investigations into corruption, because that’s the job of the executive branch, and nobody can prove otherwise.
But this is all a good thing.
Independents decide elections, and the Democrats are losing the Independent voters.
Many thanks to Democrats who keep digging that hole they’re standing in ever deeper. Keep up the good work.
House Democrats laid the constitutional ground to impeach Donald TrumpPosted by: Francis S Walker at December 9, 2019 10:44 AM
The comment above looks like a link to an article copied from FAKE NEWS sources such as CNN, MSNBC, and NBC. The article draws a lot of unverified conclusions.
Yet, no one has yet provided credible evidence of a crime.
Trump can investigate potential crimes, regardless of whether it is Joe Biden or Hunter Biden (ESPECIALLY after Joe Biden bragged about having Shokin fired, who was investigating Burisma, in which Hunter Biden was receiving exorbitant monthly payments). Democrats conveniently ignore that.
Also, corruption is rampant in Ukraine, and there were investigations already in progress when Trump had communications with Zelenzky.
In addition, Zelenzky stated he knows nothing about aide to Ukraine being withheld.
The so-called evidence is not a crime. However, what Joe Biden and Hunter Biden most certainly looks like it might be a crime. But, Democrats conveniently ignore that. And so does the FAKE NEWS MEDIA.
Regardless, Trump will not be removed from office.
This impeachment is 100% partisan (unlike all other impeachments in the past). But, that’s par-for-the-course for Democrats who have a very long history of despicable deeds.
I always thought lawyers got up and started laying out their case. They list the facts to the jury and then calls witnesses to back up what was said.
I don’t see that in Berke’s testimony(?). It’s not testimony. It’s not sworn. It’s like the Democratics are saying, “We think… … therefore Trump is guilty.”
This guy is listing his opinion, not facts. He’s stating this and that and then saying because of this and that, what we think must is true.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 9, 2019 3:51 PM
Weary, it has all been opinion except for one who testified he never heard Trump ask for anything as a QPQ.
Three constitutional profs testified that in their opinion, the various witness opinions would meet the impeachment requirements.
So…now; we have impeachment based upon opinion.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 9, 2019 4:45 PM
Also, they consider the Ukraine interference debunked. When was that investigation? I didn’t hear anything about an investigation into Ukraine’s involvement in the ‘16 election.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 9, 2019 4:54 PM
Goldman claims that three people who replaced the Ambassador were to spearhead a “corrupt agenda”. He is implying that the three were colluding with the President in a “corrupt agenda”.
I think the investigation Democratics are claiming is targeting Joe Biden is actually an investigation into the VISA abuses that took place to derail Trump’s campaign. That report should come out today, right? I’d like to see what part Ukraine, Great Britain, and Australia played in it.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 9, 2019 5:08 PM
These people are just rehashing what’s already been said. This is a waste of time.
There’s something fishy about Hunter Biden getting $53K or $80K per month for a board seat on an oil company, when he’s never worked in that industry.
There’s something fishy about Joe Biden threatening to withhold $1 Billion in aide to Ukraine unless Shokin (who was investigating Burisma) is removed.
There’s something fishy about reports that visas to come to the U.S. (for Shokin and other Ukrainians) are being denied.
That alone is enough to warrant investigations.
And even IF it all means nothing, why not allege it?
Democrats allege all sorts of hoaxes all the time?
Why would anyohe champion a party that does this today, and has been doing this for 155+ years ?Posted by: d.a.n at December 9, 2019 6:17 PM
What a waste of peoples time all this has been. Impeachment is a sordid joke at best. The FISA report reads something like a fourteen year old would put together.
Can only speculate that Trump planned all along to bring the investigation to completion at some point closer to the election. So, it’s hurry up and wait, and wait, and wait …
Maybe next year, and so on …
Are we supposed to believe that foreign aid is supposed to be unconditional? Is the federal government supposed to hand out money like parade float riders throwing candy?
In fact, the law states the condition placed on that foreign aid to Ukraine was that corruption was to be addressed. I don’t see how a “quid pro quo” is in any way controversial.
Trump has a valid reason for asking for investigations into the Bidens, because:
- (1) Joe Biden had previously bragged about withholding $1 Billion in aid to Ukraine, until Shokin was removed (Shokin was investigating Burisma, of which Hunter Biden had a suspicious board seat appointment making $53K to $80K per month; Hunter Biden has been discharged from the Navy for testing positive for cocaine a few months before his appointment to a board-seat at Burisma); Also, Hunter Biden admitted on video that he would not have received the board-set had he not been the son of Joe Biden; all of this is ample reason for investigations;
- (2) There were already investigations in progress investigating corruption in Ukraine;
- (3) Adam Schiff’s own evidence shows that many people were warning Trump of corruption in Ukraine;
- (4) the job of the executive branch is to investigate and enforce crimes;
- (5) there are ongoing investigations about potential money-laundering and some of the names leaked are the Bidens, Kerry, and relatives;
Why would anyohe champion a party that does this today, and has been doing this for 155+ years ? Posted by: d.a.n at December 10, 2019 10:49 AM
