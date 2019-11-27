Third Party & Independents Archives

Happy Thanksgiving, Everyone!
What have you gained this year that you are thankful for?
I'm thankful for WatchBlog and the people who sacrifice to keep it online. We owe them more than a Thank You.
Posted by Weary_Willie at November 27, 2019 8:12 PM
Happy thanksgiving to all WB bloggers and management.
I’m thankful for our President Trump, restored sovereignty, and freedoms we enjoy. What a blessed country.Posted by: Roy Ellis at November 27, 2019 9:07 PM
Perhaps something to think about. What do these folks have to be thankful about?
QOTD;
“If there was any doubt, the Inspector General’s report provides further proof the Trump Administration’s zero-tolerance policy was intended to inflict cruelty on asylum seekers. DHS separated children from their parents knowing they had no system to track them and no plan to reunify them. The Administration bungled implementation so badly the Inspector General still cannot verify whether more children were separated than reported or if they have been reunited. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of man-hours were wasted on separating families rather than further securing the border and facilitating cross-border travel and trade. The Trump Administration has had one failed border policy after another, but family separation stands out as a continual disaster.”
Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security
Happy Thanksgiving
RockyPosted by: Rocky Marks at November 28, 2019 9:46 AM
Yes, he should have changed Obama’s policies as soon as he got into office.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 28, 2019 6:45 PM
Rocky Marks wrote: Perhaps something to think about. What do these folks have to be thankful about?They should be thankful that they are being well cared for, being fed, and receiving medical care.
So, Rocky Marks seems to think (like Bennie G. Thompson) that the separations is ALL the fault of the Trump administration?
Some of those children were not accompanied by parents, and some were accompanied by coyotes. Also, Trump stopped the separations (which were limited to up to 72 hours, when the parent was being prosecuted in court for crimes)
U.S. citizens are also separated from their children when they are incarcerated for crimes.
Also, there will be chaos with 2,678 illegal border crossings per day.
It is obscene that Democrats think they are on the moral high ground, when Democrats encourage open borders and pander to illegal immigrants.
- People Apprehended at the SouthWest U.S. Border (FY2005-to-FY2019(OCT-SEP)):
- 1.30M|#=======================================
- 1.20M|==#=====================================
- 1.10M|=========================================
- 1.00M|====#==================================#977,509
- 0.09M|========================================
- 0.80M|========#===============================
- 0.70M|========================================
- 0.60M|===========#================#===========
- 0.50M|==============#=====#==#==#=============
- 0.40M|=================#============#==#==#===
- 0.30M|======================================#=396,579
- 0.20M|========================================
- 0.10M|========================================
- 0.00M|========================================
- Year2005 2006 07 2008 09 2010 11 2012 2013 14 2015 2016 17 18 2019
- Source: www.cbp.gov/newsroom/stats/usbp-sw-border-apprehensions
The U.S.A., with 4.13% of the total world population of 8 billion, which already allows millions to immigrate legally every year, cannot afford to let everyone come here (even if pandering Democrats know immigrants will vote Democrat, and Democrats are guilty of encouraging and using massive illegalm immigration for more electoral votes, money, control, and power).
Representative Bennie Thompson:
- Voted NO on building a fence along the Mexican border. (Sep 2006)
- Voted NO on reporting illegal aliens who receive hospital treatment. (May 2004)
- Voted YES on extending Immigrant Residency rules. (May 2001)
- Rated 0% by FAIR, indicating a voting record loosening immigration. (Dec 2003)
- Rated 0% by USBC, indicating an open-border stance. (Dec 2006)
- Democrats have been pandering to illegal immigrants for decades, and many die in the deserts on their long treks to the U.S.A. Democrats did that, and they are truly despicable for doing this.
- The Democrats’ platform today, clearly demonstrates that the Democrats will do ANYTHING for more votes, money, and power, based on the following 15 facts (notice the common-thread in all of the following):
- (01) because many Democrats despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes, by pandering to illegal immigrants for 30+ years for more votes, via more representation in the House, via more U.S. House representatives, via re-apportionment of representatives (i.e. more electoral votes, and more federal funding), based on population, which is based on the decennial CENSUS, which does not verify U.S. citizenship; therefore, districts, counties, and states with higher decennial CENSUS numbers (since citizenship is not verified), receive more electoral votes, and more federal funding, based on population (of which many tens of millions are non-citizens), and it is also a way to turn RED states to BLUE states.
- (02) because many Democrats are also fighting against a [x]check-box on the decennial CENSUS, despite the check-box being totally inadequate to prove citizenship. Democrats disguise their desire for power (for THEIR party) as compassion for illegal immigrants, while despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes and money. Even if their compassion was genuine, it is severely misplaced.
- (03) because many Democrats (and most of the main stream media) lie about crime by illegal immigrants, and refuse to report the 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens; and about 32% of everyone in federal prison is a criminal non-citizen;
- (04) because many Democrats, and most of the main stream media, lie about how massive illegal (or legal) immigration is costing U.S. tax payers hundreds of billion$ per year ($296 Billion per year by this estimate) in net losses (which does not include all costs, and does not include the cost of crime by criminal non-citizens); that is a net loss of about $2,349.00 per year per household (126.22 Million households in 2017; U.S. population=323 Million in 2017); also see this daily ticker (at OANN.com) of the daily cost (about $0.75 Billion per day) due to rampant illegal immigration (excluding the cost of many crimes and about 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens );
- (05) because many Democrats are calling for open borders, and refuse to adequately fund the building of more border barriers;
- (06) because many Democrats are calling to abolish I.C.E. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement);
- (07) because many Democrats want another shamnesty, like the shamnesty of 1986;
- (08) because many Democrats refuse legislation to (a)require employers to use eVerify (to verify eligibility for employment); (b)to stop the abuse of asylum laws; and (c)stop the abuse of birth-right citizenship (women from all over the world are booking vacations to the U.S. to give birth, so that their child will have U.S. citizenship);
- (09) because many Democrats want to give illegal immigrants drivers’ licenses, and also automatically register them to vote; illegal voting by non-citizens is widespread in all states;
- (10) because many Democrats want more mayors like Libby Schaaf (Oakland, CA), who warns illegal immigrants (including criminal illegal immigrants) before an ICE raid to arrest criminal illegal immigrants;
- (11) want more sanctuary cities and states, like California, where Democrats have passed sanctuary city and sanctuary state laws that protect criminal illegal immigrants (such as an illegal immigrant by the name of Garcia Zarate murdered Kate Steinle (who had already been deported 5 times, and convicted 3 times for felonies for manufacturing narcotics), and was then acquitted for that murder, despite Zarate admitting to shooting the weapon that killed Kate Steinle, which should have been, at the very least, manslaughter);
- (12) because many Democrats want to abolish the 2nd amendment, but many Democrats and many on the left call for restricting or eliminating 2nd Amendment rights, and say it is worth it “even if it saves only ONE life”, but hypocritically ignore 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens (source: www.gao.gov/assets/320/316959.pdf ; site2data.com/homicides1.html), and the costs (source: KlowdTV.com);
- (13) because many Democrats (including Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, etc.) want to pass new laws to allow criminals to vote (including murderers, rapists, child molestors, etc.), because they know that a vast majority of criminals will vote Democrat (because the Democrat party is essentially famous for pandering for votes, as they have also done by pandering to illegal immigrants). Is there no low that Democrats will not stoop to in order to acquire more power?
- (14) because many Democrats are promising reparations for black people (including Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, etc.). Nevermind that it would be punishing people that have harmed nobody. It is yet another item in the long (and growing) list of things that Democrats will do for more votes and power. In fact, many Americans’ ancestors had nothing to do with slavery, because they immigrated to the U.S. after slavery was abolished. Reparations are unconstitutional, since the 13th Amendment states “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States …”. Since no living Americans can be convicted of slavery, it would be unconstitutional to subject Americans to the economic “involuntary servitude” of paying reparations;
- (15) because many Democrats, in many sanctuary states, allow illegal immigrants to pay in-state tuition, while U.S. citizens from other states must pay higher out-out-state tuition; Democrat-controlled New York state legislature passed a law giving financial assistance for college to illegal immigrants in U.S. high-schools; several sanctuary states passed legislation to allow illegal immigrants to attend tuition-free community colleges; again, the Democrats will do anything for more votes, and power;
NOTE: Non-criminal illegal immigrants merely looking for work are not the true villains. The truly despicable villains are many Democrats and similar ilk, who despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for more votes, money, and power.
The common-thread in all of the above is that Democrats are motivated by their desire for more power for THEIR party, by despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for more votes (via more representation in Congress, and more federal funding) based on the decennial census, which does not verify U.S. citizenship (i.e. explained above in (01) and (02) above).
Posted by: d.a.n at November 29, 2019 11:12 AM
So, Dan, what you’re saying is that you have no soul.
RockyPosted by: Rocky Marks at November 29, 2019 12:16 PM
They’re all rooting for russia now, and love the murderous dictators, even the ones that crucify people. They even think crime is good now. They believe a Crowdstrike/Ukrainian conspiracy theory spouted by Ttaitor Ttump, being unaware that his campaign actually employs Crowdstrike right now.
Posted by: orteil at November 29, 2019 2:29 PM
posted by d.a.n.i.s.a.l.i.a.r. , d.a.n. will change the name on the post and add his own link to it, just to prove to everyone what a liar he is.
Rocky Marks wrote: So, Dan, what you’re saying is that you have no soul.Typical - resorting to name calling and personal attacks, eh?
That’s a sure sign that your arguments are weak, lame, and hypocritical (as usual).
Besides, I seriously doubt that you care about illegal immigrants nearly as much as you want more electoral votes for democrats via massive illegal immigrqation, based on these 15 facts.
What is your solution Rocky?
Open borders?
Let everyone come here?
Take the children to court with their parent?
U.S. citizens are also separated from their children when they are arrested for crimes.
The children are well cared for (much better off than being stranded in the desert).
So, your arguments, logic, and rhetoric (as usual) are as empty as your head.
And what do you call someone (like yourself) that supports a party like this ?
At any rate, many thanks to Rocky Marks for his revealing comments, hypocrisy, and alliance to a party with a despicable record over the last 155+ years.
Posted by: d.a.n at November 29, 2019 2:45 PM
So, Dan, what you’re saying is that you have no soul. - RockyHmmm…difficult to understand a position that calls immigration law enforcement soul-less. Do those legislators who pass our immigration laws qualify as soul-less also?
Posted by: Rocky Marks at November 29, 2019 12:16 PM
I hesitate to refer to Rocky as “brainless”. Let me just write that he is logic and truth challenged.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 29, 2019 2:47 PM
“At any rate, many thanks to Rocky Marks for his revealing comments, hypocrisy, and alliance to a party with a despicable record over the last 155+ years.”
“Hmmm…difficult to understand a position that calls immigration law enforcement soul-less. Do those legislators who pass our immigration laws qualify as soul-less also?
I hesitate to refer to Rocky as “brainless”. Let me just write that he is logic and truth challenged.”
Well, let’s point out the hypocrisy from these two Christians.
For decades I have advocated for prosecuting the real criminals in this scandal and those would be the employers of said Central Americans. I see plenty of Latinos frog marched out of factories, but not one manager of executive that was doing the hiring.
And not once have I ever been backed by you two lovely gentlemen. You guys are all about arresting the brown laborers, but not the white employers who hire them
Who’s the bigger hypocrite?
So I am brainless? Logic and truth challenged?
Tell it to the 26,000 children, most of whom will never see their parents again. I would say souless and heartless as well for you two fine Christians.
Give it a rest.
Rocky
Rocky Marks ignorantly wrote: Well, let’s point out the hypocrisy from these two Christians. For decades I have advocated for prosecuting the real criminals in this scandal and those would be the employers of said Central Americans. I see plenty of Latinos frog marched out of factories, but not one manager of executive that was doing the hiring. And not once have I ever been backed by you two lovely gentlemen.Not true.
You have not been paying attention, since I have posted the following MANY times, which includes prosecuting the “greedy illegal employers” (see [2] below):
A border wall/fence is necessary, but it is not enough. The following changes would solve many problems, and save lives (based on DHS report of 2,000 homicides and millions of other crimes per year by criminal non-citizens):
- [1] Secure and continuously monitor the borders, ports, and points of entry; the cost to do so will be far, far less than the cost of $0.75 Billion per day in net losses due to illegal immigration; less than the $54 Billion in aide to foreign countries;
- [2] Pass laws to require eVerify (or similar service) to verify eligibility for employment in the U.S., and harshly prosecute greedy illegal employers; with harsh fines that double, triple, or quadruple for subsequent violations, with jail-time for the administrators of companies who are repeat offenders. After all, pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for profits is despicable;
- [3] Arrest and deport most (if not ALL) criminal illegal immigrants that have committed felonies; some criminal illegal immigrants are too dangerous to release since they could return; it is not necessary to deport non-criminal illegal immigrants, because they will stop coming to the U.S., and most will self-deport when all of the magnets that attract illegal immigrants to the U.S. are eliminated; deportation is expensive, so allow non-criminal illegal immigrants the opportunity to self-deport; currently, 32% of all persons in federal prison are illegal immigrants;
- [4] Protect U.S. citizens’ benefits and privileges, and deny those benefits and privileges to all illegal immigrants (i.e. welfare; food stamps; free healthcare; Medicaid; free housing; free education; jobs; driver licenses; voting; voter registration; etc.);
- [5] Pass a law that make the first illegal trespass of the U.S. border a felony (not merely a misdemeanor); 2nd and subsequent illegal border trespasses are already a felony; also pass a law to end “catch and release”, and incarcerate illegal immigrants (who have already violated U.S. law(s)) until their disposition is decided by the court(s); also ensure that there are sufficient resources to house and maintain illegal immigrants until their dispostion is decided by the court(s);
- [6] ONLY after the above are implemented, consider a pathway to citizenship (not amnesty) for illegal immigrants who can prove that they were brought to the United States by a parent when very young (i.e. between the age of X1-to-X2), have been living in the U.S. for Y1-to-Y2 years, have attended U.S. schools for Z1-to-Z2 years), have no parents or gaurdians that care for them, can pass a basic English test, and have little or no connection to the nation in which they were born (i.e. do not speak the prominent language of the nation in which they were born). That privilege does not extend to any other members or acquaintances of their family (i.e. eliminate chain-migration). This will be an expensive and painful process, and it won’t be perfect, but it will only get worse the longer we wait to do it.
- [7] Deport all illegal immigrants that commit misdemeanor crimes (i.e. assault; using fake ID; driving without a driver license, which they should not have anyway, and is therefore probably a fake license; speeding; reckless driving; disorderly conduct; vandalism; etc.);
- [8] Carefully scrutinize all requests for asylum, and change the asylum laws (see: www.uscis.gov/humanitarian/refugees-asylum/asylum/obtaining-asylum-united-states ) to prevent catch-and-release; and then enforce the laws required to obtain asylum in the U.S.;
NOTE: non-criminal illegal immigrants merely looking for work are not the true villains. The truly despicable villains are many Democrats and leftists, who despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for more votes, money, and power.
Rocky Marks hypocritically wrote: You guys are all about arresting the brown laborers, but not the white employers who hire them.Not true.
Please see [2] above, which has been posted on Watchblog many times.
And, as usual, Rocky Marks is now insinuating that those opposed to illegal immigration are racist.
I wondered how long it would be before Rocky Marks joined the ranks of j2t2, phx8, ohrealy, and orteil, who love to play the race-card.
That’s par-for-the-course for many Democrats and similar ilk who run all around calling everyone racsits!, Nazis!, Fascists!!! (whenever your weak arguments start to unravel).
Rocky Marks hypocritically wrote: Who’s the bigger hypocrite?Good question. It appears that you are, since no one here is condoning leniecy on “greedy illegal employers”.
Rocky Marks foolishly wrote: So I am brainless? Logic and truth challenged?We’ll let the readers judge. Only a fool can make a fool of one’s self. Keep up the great work!
Rocky Marks wrote: Tell it to the 26,000 children, most of whom will never see their parents again. I would say souless and heartless as well for you two fine Christians.Where do you get the number of 26,000?
The largest number as of this 27-NOV-2019 report is about 5,400 (less than 21% of your false claim).
But, it was Democrats and similar ilk like yourself:
- who claimed there was no emergency at the border;
- who encourage and incentivize illegal immigration, sanctuary cities and states, and despicably pander to illegal immigrants;
- who conveniently ignore the massive cost of $0.75 Billion per day due to illegal immigration (which does not even include the untold cost of crime by criminal non-citizens);
- who conveniently ignore the crime and 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens;
- who incentivize illegal immigration by creating sanctuary states and cities, with the despicable ulterior motive to acquire more electoral votes;
- who engage in all sorts of failed hoaxes and abuses;
- who have a long history of despicable deeds over the last 155 years, which provides one of the most significant examples of hypocrisy by those in alliance with the Democrat party.
Does Rocky Marks really care about illegal immigrants, or the electoral votes for democrats via massive illegal immigrqation, based on these 15 facts.
What is your solution Rocky?
Open borders?
Let everyone come here?
Take the children to court with their parent?
U.S. citizens are also separated from their children when they are arrested for crimes.
The children are well cared for (much better off than being stranded in the desert).
Rocky Marks wrote: Give it a rest. - RockyPerhaps you should try to practice what you preach?
At any rate, many thanks to Rocky Marks for his revealing comments, and calling others racist.
Keep up the great work!
Posted by: d.a.n at November 30, 2019 6:58 AM
I guess Thanksgiving is over.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 30, 2019 9:05 AM
Dan
Again you accuse me of being for illegal immigration, with no actual proof, and duck the greater question.
Children that are no longer with their parents. It doesn’t matter to you that their were seeking asylum, it doesn’t matter to you that they are now effectively orphans.
They’re illegal, screw them right?
You are a coward Dan. You have this vast database of information you can pull out of your ass at any given moment, but always ignore the greater question. You baffle people with vast quantities of cut and paste bullshit till people’s eyes roll back into their heads with boredom.
Do us all a favor, and get to the point Dan, in the least amount of words.
Surely you have a portfolio on me just as you do any one who disagrees with your methods. Go through that portfolio and share with us where I said I was for illegal immigration.
You can’t because it isn’t there.
Yeah, I am against the wall because it is a supremely stupid idea. It was stupid when we discussed it 15 years ago and is just as stupid now.
If I can breach the great and fabulous “wall” with a portable saw, then what exactly is the point.
But I have wandered… The 26,000 figure was an estimate made by the federal agency charged with enforcing Trump’s zero policy in 2018. That said, it doesn’t matter a whit how many thousands of children have been separated from their parents forever. 1 child is too many.
You, as you always do, ignore the greater point.
RockyPosted by: Rocky Marks at November 30, 2019 9:09 AM
rocky marks wrote: Dan, Again you accuse me of being for illegal immigration, with no actual proof, and duck the greater question.Nonsense. You have a long history of siding with Democrats, no border walls, etc., etc., etc. (above, you admit to being against border walls), and you just insinuated people that aren’t for open-borders are racists.
I, nor Royal Flush, nor most other people want to see children separated from their parents.
But that was your first mistake, by making that assumption.
Your assumptions are false from the start.
But even U.S. citizens are separated from their parent if their parent commits a crime.
Also, the chaos at the border is largely due to Democrats who are pushing for open-borders, sanctuary cities and states.
Also, if the cost of a border wall (estimated to cost about $50 Billion) is an issue, then compare that cost to the net losses of $274 Billion per year ($0.75 Billion per DAY) due to illegal immigration (which does not even include the massive and untold cost of crime, and 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens).
rocky marks wrote: Children that are no longer with their parents. It doesn’t matter to you that their were seeking asylum, it doesn’t matter to you that they are now effectively orphans.Nonsense. You don’t know that, and you make an ass of yourself when you make such ASSumptions. I don’t know of anyone who want to see children separated from their parent(s). So, it does matter, and BCP and DHS are doing the best they can. However, some of the parents have been incarcerated for other crimes. Even U.S. citizens are separated from their parent when they are arrested for crimes. Also, most people seeking asylum are not valid asylum seekers in the first place.
rocky marks wrote: They’re illegal, screw them right?Again, when you make invalid ASSumptions, you make an ass of yourself.
rocky marks stupidly wrote: You are a coward Dan.Ha ha! The truth must have struck a nerve.
Such outright name-calling and pretzel logic is a sure sign that your arguments are failing.
rocky marks wrote: You have this vast database of information you can pull out of your ass at any given moment, but always ignore the greater question.More nonsense.
You are obviously frustrated, but that’s your own fault for championing losing arguments with pretzel logic and name-calling. By the way, feel free anytime to disprove the facts you don’t like (such as your exaggeration of 26,000 children separated, when it is actually 5,400 as of 27-NOV-2019).
rocky marks wrote: You baffle people with vast quantities of cut and paste bullshit till people’s eyes roll back into their heads with boredom.Boo Hoo! You, nor anyone else had to read it.
rocky marks wrote: Do us all a favor, and get to the point Dan, in the least amount of words.I did, and that is what frustrates you the most. Boo Hoo! Again, you don’t have to read it.
rocky marks wrote: Surely you have a portfolio on me just as you do any one who disagrees with your methods. Go through that portfolio and share with us where I said I was for illegal immigration.OK. Here you go. Rocky Marks’ words of wisdom….
rocky marks wrote: You can’t because it isn’t there.Please see above. Please share more of your words of wisdom, name-calling, pretzel logic, etc.
rocky marks wrote: Yeah, I am against the wall because it is a supremely stupid idea. It was stupid when we discussed it 15 years ago and is just as stupid now.Nonsense. There is ample proof that walls work.
rocky marks wrote: If I can breach the great and fabulous “wall” with a portable saw, then what exactly is the point.How many illegal immigrants bring portable saws with them? More pretzel logic isn’t making your lame arguments any more credible.
rocky marks wrote: But I have wandered… The 26,000 figure was an estimate made by the federal agency charged with enforcing Trump’s zero policy in 2018. That said, it doesn’t matter a whit how many thousands of children have been separated from their parents forever. 1 child is too many.Nonsense. You have no proof, so you simply exaggerated the number to 26,000, which is almost 5 times the actual number of 5,400.
That’s what happens when you watch too much
rocky marks wrote: You, as you always do, ignore the greater point. - RockyYou are ignoring the greater point, because you are trying to demonize the Trump administration.
Your motives are crystal clear.
It is unlikely that you truly care much about the children separated at the border, because you are more intent on pushing your hate and vitriol against the Trump administration, because you couched your argument in an attempt to demonize the Trump administration.
So, you are now frustrated when you are exposed.
Hence, your sympathy for the children at the border is most likely FAKE, since you couched it in an attempt to demonize the Trump administration with a comment from Bennie Thompson, who is among many other Democrats who are pushing these despicable policies, and are also largely responsible for the crisis at the border, and for incentivizing illegal immigration, sanctuary cities and states.
At, any rate, many thanks to Rocky Marks for his words of wisdom.
Keep up the great work!
You know, it’s funny Dan, you and I have been here for the better part of 15 years, and I have never read anything by you that expressed anything even close to compassion.
So we have literally thousands of children who may be permanently separated from parents who’s crime is a misdemeanor, and the best you can do is;
“They should be thankful that they are being well cared for, being fed, and receiving medical care.”
Except they’re not.
“Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) is just another despicable, hypocritical Democrat that ignores the fact that Democrats are most responsible for the pain and misery at the border…”
Except for the fact this is happening on Trump’s watch and his actions have only made it worse.
The Dems have only been in power in the House for less than a year.
The Republicans, a party you refuse to be called a part of, held the reins of both houses of Congress, and the Presidency up until last January and did exactly squat, except to pass a tax bill nobody wanted.
Rep Thompson is the chairman of the Homeland Security Committee. I think he might have a handle on the numbers.
RockyPosted by: Rocky Marks at November 30, 2019 12:28 PM
rocky marks wrote: You know, it’s funny Dan, you and I have been here for the better part of 15 years, and I have never read anything by you that expressed anything even close to compassion.What’s funny is that you keep digging that hole your standing in ever deeper.
Besides, as you admit above, I stated, the children are being “well cared for”.
Fortunately, the zero tolerance (for the misdemeanor of only a 1st time trespass of the U.S. border) was eliminated in 20-JUL-2018.
I have also argued for a pathway to citizenship (see [6]) for immigrants that were brought to the U.S. at a young age.
That’s not uncompassionate.
You [Rocky Marks] have obviously mistaken my lack of compassion for your depraved arugments as a lack of compassion for the children separated at the border (which the BCP and DHS are working hard to resolve).
Your [Rocky Marks’] problem is that your are making invalid assumptions about other peoples’ compassion and religion, and accusing people of being cowards, uncompassionate, and racist (i.e. anybody that doesn’t agree with you, or your party that you defend), and other things that you cannot possibly know.
But what is true, and what is the epitome of hypocrsiy, is that you [Rocky Marks] accuse others of being uncompassionate, while you simultaneously support the Democrats that are mostly responsible for the crisis at the border, pandering to illegal immigrants for decades, incentivizing illegal immigration via open-borders, sanctuary cities and states, pandering with promises of citizenship and free stuff (32% of illegal immigrants receive welfare), and doing all of these despicable things that despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for more electoral votes, money, and power (based on the DECENNIAL CENSUS, which does not verify citizenship).
How many immigrants have died in the desert, on the long trek to the U.S.A., because Democrats have despicably incentivized illegal immigration?
So, you [Rocky Marks], and Democrats should be very ashamed for that.
You [Rocky Marks] also so conveniently ignore the crime, 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens, and the massive cost due to illegal immigration.
Right, nothing uncompassionate about any of that, eh?
So, please forgive us IF we think your compassion for separated children is FAKE, since you couched your weak argument in the attempt to demonize the Trump administration.
You [Rocky Marks] are more culpable for the crisis at the border than me, because you support the party that is largely mostly for massive illegal immigration, pandering to illegal immigrants for decades, and despicablly incentiving illegal immigration for decades.
Rocky Marks wrote: The Dems have only been in power in the House for less than a year.Ha ha!
You must very, very ignorant, or dishonest, or desperate, or some of all three to use that lame argument, as you try to ignore and/or trivialize all of these despicable deeds by Democrats today, and all of these despicable deeds over the last 155+ years (and you support that party?!?).
Rocky Marks ignorantly wrote: The Republicans, a party you refuse to be called a part of, held the reins of both houses of Congress, and the Presidency up until last January and did exactly squat, except to pass a tax bill nobody wanted.Rocky Marks, you are apparently very uninformed.
- Here are 280+ accomlishments of the Trump administration.
- Here are Democrats’ accomlishments today, and over the last 155+ years.
Yet, you have the gall to question others’ compassion?
You should watch THIS too.
Why would anyone, in good conscience, align themselves with a party that does ALL of THIS.
At any rate, many thanks again to Rocky Marks for being the gift that keeps on giving.
Keep up the great work.
Rocky wrote; “Well, let’s point out the hypocrisy from these two Christians.Really Rocky…what has being a Christian got to do with following the law?
I see plenty of Latinos frog marched out of factories, but not one manager of executive that was doing the hiring.”
If Rocky is upset about the law not being applied to bosses, who should he wag his crooked finger at?
Posted by: Royal Flush at November 30, 2019 2:45 PM
Rocky claims that the “tax bill” passed by Republicans, and signed by President Trump; was wanted by…by…”no one”.
Please enlighten us Pal. From where do you get this juicy non-fact? OH…WAIT…I know; from Joe Biden who famously said and believes; “We have the truth, you only have the facts.”
It seems that our Pal Rocky knows all about the “truth”, but nothing about facts. Truth, for Rocky, is whatever he happens to wake up believing.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 30, 2019 2:57 PM
Royal Flush wrote: Really Rocky…what has being a Christian got to do with following the law? If Rocky is upset about the law not being applied to bosses, who should he wag his crooked finger at?Rocky’s rhetoric about hypocrisy is actually a great example of hypocrisy.
How hypocritical is it to speak of compassion for illegal immigrants, and then support and defend a party that:
- does this today?,
- and did this for the past 155+ years?
- and ignores these homicides?;
- and ignores these these victims?
- and did nothing for immigrants when Democrats had a filibuster proof Congress in 5 months of year 2009?
So apparently Rick Perry is gone.
Nothing but the best people will never stop being funny.
Have a day guys
Rocky
Thanks to d.a.n. for posting years of Democrat hypocrisy.
Democrats seem to have reached a new intellectual level that allows them ability to define “bad law” versus “good law”.
They have also applied their new-found mental ability to our Constitution. We now have Democrats who understand who deserves “free speech” and those who don’t.
These mental giants are even able to discern when human life begins, and when it may be ended for the convenience of the womb-bearer.
Their compassion for children surpasses all understanding. They applaud the ending of life for unwanted children in the wombs of liberated American women, and demand full citizen rights for children smuggled into this country by law-breaking parents and others.
Posted by: Royal Flush at November 30, 2019 3:49 PM
Oh, BTW, I forgot to mention…
I love what you all have done with the place. All this open air must be because nobody’s here.
I’m betting the sponsors are loving it too.
Toodles
Rocky
Thanks. Glad you like it.
Feel free anytime to give us some more of your words of wisdom !
Royal Flush wrote:Democrats seem to have reached a new intellectual level that allows them ability to define “bad law” versus “good law”.Yes, their hypocrisy knows no bounds. They also don’t seem to care about 2,000 homicides per year, net losses of $0.75 Billion per day, and that doesn’t even include the untold cost and misery of the tens of thousands of victims of crime by illegal non-citizens per year.
They have also applied their new-found mental ability to our Constitution. We now have Democrats who understand who deserves “free speech” and those who don’t.
These mental giants are even able to discern when human life begins, and when it may be ended for the convenience of the womb-bearer.
Their compassion for children surpasses all understanding. They applaud the ending of life for unwanted children in the wombs of liberated American women, and demand full citizen rights for children smuggled into this country by law-breaking parents and others.
And the true reason is simple, based on these 15+ facts.
Democrats want more electoral votes, based on the decennial census, which does not verify citizenship.
IF Rocky Marks had any convincing rebuttal, he would have delivered it.
But, unfortunately, it must really suck to be a Democrat with a history of so many despicable deeds over the last 155+ years.
Posted by: d.a.n at November 30, 2019 4:08 PM
LOL…we know for certain that our Pal Rocky loves WatchBlog. IT’S FREE!
Some Democrats, Liberals, Progressives, Socialists, and Commies have left WB. We miss them all. We invite any folks who have political views they would like to express to jump right in. We do not promise that we will agree with them.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 30, 2019 4:25 PM
Royal,
I’m not holding my breath that this place will be here when I come back. Firefox warned me that this might be a spam site because of the lack of traffic here.
Don’t worry about me, I have plenty of places to go, and I am going back to work Monday after 11 weeks off for a full knee replacement.
Rocky
dims can never accept defeat. When they are being perp walked in cuffs from the courtroom they will be decrying ‘they are right’
Judicial Watch says FBI director wray is allowing 500 pages/mo re hillarys emails to be delivered to JW. Says, at that rate, her case will still be under investigation by the admin following Trump. Says FBI general counsel is still tipping Hillary off when press comes snooping around. There is no sane reason in the world why Trump kept wray.
The FBI lawyer recently fired for doctoring a FISA appl. worked for a while on Muellers team. A real Trump hater. Wonders ‘what more could we have done’ re Trump being elected.
Muellers several hundred page report is a poor substitute for asswipe…
Posted by: Roy Ellis at November 30, 2019 5:52 PM
Glad to hear your knee mended well enough for you to return to work Rocky.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 30, 2019 5:55 PM
Thanks Royal
RockyPosted by: Rocky Marks at November 30, 2019 8:18 PM
Rocky wrote: I’m not holding my breath that this place will be here when I come back. Firefox warned me that this might be a spam site because of the lack of traffic here.It’s not the lack of traffic that causes a warning message; it is the fact that the site has not been upgraded and secured with encryption by converting it from ordinary “http” to “https” (which is usually not hard or expensive to do, provided there are not hard-coded “http” URLs in the code or configuration).
Roy Ellis wrote: Mueller’s several hundred page report is a poor substitute for asswipe…Yeah, but it could have been much worse, had Mueller been a dishonest man.
I have to hand it to Mueller for not making up a lot of bad stuff, like Shifty Adam Schiff and Farting Eric Swalwell are trying to do with their new hoax (i.e. the impeachment hoax) in a long line of hoaxes (all in search of a crime). For example:
- (1) the fake accusations against Kavanaugh;
- (2) the Trump/Russia Collusion hoax;
- (3) the Trump Obstruction hoax;
- (4) the “chest pains” hoax on 17-NOV-2019;
- (5) the Quid Pro Quo hoax;
- (6) the “Bribery” / “Extortion” / “impeachment” hoax;
- (7) all of these abuses of power;
- (8) and all of these despicable deeds today, and over the past 155+ years.
The United Nations reported that the most detentions of children happened under the Obama administration, and reached as high as 200,000 in 2015.
But some Democrats don’t want to talk about that, eh?
And, as usual, Democrats and the
—-MAIN STREAM MEDIA—>FAKE NEWS MEDIA tried to attribute Obama-era child-detentions to Trump, which is par-for-the-course for Democrats .
Thanks to d.a.n. for the link to the incorrect UN report on detention of children in the US. According to the article, this “EXPERT” made a mistake and used facts from an earlier time.
Of course, Democrats believe they have the “truth” and we mere mortals only have the “facts”.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 3, 2019 4:18 PM
Chic Fil A is getting bashed for something that happened years ago. How soon we forget. Democratics count on it.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 4, 2019 11:55 AM
I think Democratics are miss characterizing Trump’s reason for asking Ukraine’s president to investigate Barisma.
They are all forcing an assumption that Trump’s reason was to find dirt on Biden. I don’t think that’s his reason at all.
Trump wants this investigation to get at the roots of the effort to sabotage his campaign. He even stated that the behavior of institutional actors should be challenged for the sake of presidents coming after him.
I really can’t take these hearings seriously when the basis of every assertion is founded in the false narrative of investigating a political rival. Trump is investigating the Democratic’s ability to destroy their political opponents, not an individual Democratic.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 4, 2019 2:06 PM
Trump can claim all day long that he thought there was corruption, and he wanted it investigated (which is the job of the Executive branch, DOJ, FBI, and the courts), and there’s not a soul on Earth that can prove otherwise.
Hence, there are no solid grounds for impeachment.
Especially since there is no credible evidence that aid was being withheld, and the president of Ukraine states that he is not aware of any QUID PRO QUO, or withholding of aid to Ukraine.
Case closed, unless you are the sort of person that does or supports THIS, and THIS, and THIS, and THIS. and THIS.
Almost every question posed by Democratic’s lawyer starts with “In your opinion…”.
He’s questioning only the 3 favorable. The forth person is just sitting there. The lawyer wouldn’t even let him finish answering the one question he asked him.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 4, 2019 2:35 PM
Almost every answer started with, “Based on the testimony of …(insert past intel committee witnesses here).Posted by: Weary Willie at December 4, 2019 2:38 PM
Democrats are working on their new historic despicable deed of many despicable deeds over the last 155+ years.
How can anyone look at the Democrats’ long track record, and then support that party?!?
NOTICE: Nobody is disputing the Democrats’ long history.
Again, I have heard nothing convincing that proves any impeachable offense, because Trump can claim all day long that he is trying to address corruption. It’s that simple.
All the while, Democrats conveniently ignore Joe Biden bragging about getting Shokin fired (a Ukraine investigator who was investigating Burisma, in which Hunter Biden was a board member and (somehow), Hunter Biden is making $53K to $80K per month)?!?
That’s a QUID PRO QUO if there ever was one, eh?
That’s a perfect example of corruption, since Hunter Biden has no experience in that sector, and Hunter Biden admitted on television that he would not have received that board member chair IF he was not Joe Biden’s son.
Also, million$ of U.S. aid money is missing too. Why aren’t Democrats wanting to investigate that?!?
“Almost every answer started with, “Based on the testimony of …(insert past intel committee witnesses here).”
Weary has it exactly right. These hearings today were a sham and a mere exercise in political power, not a quest for truth.
It is simply silly to listen to constitution professors testify as to the veracity of some witness’s belief; and then pronounce someone’s conclusions as evidence of an impeachable offense.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 4, 2019 5:26 PM
Minority council talked only to the one scholar against impeachment. They are not challenging the opposition. It’s 3 against 1 and the 3 are defining their opinion on what the framers would do, not what is currently happening.
The left’s questions and the answers from the three amigos sound scripted and recited.
I’m wondering if it is against the rules for (R) to question the (D) witnesses.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 4, 2019 6:01 PM
It is no surprise that few Americans watched the House hearings today. We have politicians posing theoretical question to scholars that even a sand flea could answer.
Congressman “Windbag” asks…Professor, if the president exercises his presidential powers, is that an impeachable offense.
Professor “Hypocrite” answers; “Why yes it is, if it’s Wednesday and the president is a Republican.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 4, 2019 6:16 PM
I’m glad the Democratics have finally embraced the founding fathers and the U.S. Constitution as it was written. This circus has that going for it.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 4, 2019 7:04 PM
Your clown is getting better at his comedy routine. “Somebody picked an orange out of a refrigerator and you don’t like it, so let’s go and impeach him,” biggest laugh of the week.Posted by: orteil at December 5, 2019 1:43 PM
orteil is acting like a monkey throwing poop.
You’re a coward, orteil.
Here’s what is really funny.
Just imagine the look on orteil’s, and similar ilk’s face when Trump is not removed from office, and the backlash is that Trump is re-elected. Boo Hoo!
Besides, why would anyone support a party with a track-record as despicable as THIS ?
I can’t wait for them to riot in the streets and burn their neighborhoods down. I can’t wait for them to be so destructive that they force law enforcement to retaliate in a most decisive way. I’m talking Chicago ‘68 style. Dogs, water cannons, rubber bullets, and tear gas. That’s what I’m waiting for.
Trump’s reelection will send them over the edge. If the cops don’t stop them, the American people will.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 6, 2019 10:02 AM
What did I say?
House Intel committee holds impeachment hearings, no mass shootings.
Intel committee ends hearings, mass shooting.
Judicial committee holds impeachment hearing, no mass shootings.
Judicial committee ends hearing, mass shooting.
We can save a lot of lives by having continuous impeachment hearings in one committee or another. The caveman agrees they can impeach as many times as they want.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 7, 2019 11:24 AM
Weary, when President Trump wins his second term, many colleges around the country will have to close for a month to give students time to grieve and recover.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 7, 2019 3:40 PM
Yeah! Seriously, no kidding !Posted by: d.a.n at December 7, 2019 4:17 PM
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2019/12/04/will-the-republican-party-reject-trumpism-in-2024
Food for thought.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 7, 2019 6:55 PM
