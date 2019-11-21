Third Party & Independents Archives

Time To Send In The Troops Mr. President
So, the dims will impeach the President, give themselves a nice xmas present. The Senate will take up the case in January and will likely drag it out so they can bring in all the issues involving the conspiracy.
Accountability for the conspirators has been denied going on 3 years now. The FBI/DOJ slow rolled security clearances for Trump folks ensuring Obama holdovers would remain in their positions. FBI/DOJ/DOS have played the game of delaying any/all inquiries for folks seeking information about the conspirators. In some cases they have flat refused to give information to the Senate, the DOJ, the Trump admin, FOIA requesters and others.
dims have admitted to having an 'operative' go after the Trump admin. They don't seem to like the word 'spy'.
Their best hope is to slow roll it thru the next year and hope Trump loses the election. Surely Trump won't let that happen. IMO, Trump should, tomorrow, send an order to declassify all FBI/DOJ records. Follow that up by sending in a contingent of military folks with clearances and rifles in the dead of night to guard every safe. Then send the lawyers in. . .
That will be a good start at draining the swamp.
Please Mr. President, do take some action, do get some accountability.
IF someone isn’t held accountable for these costly hoaxes and corruption, then the subsequent hoaxes will only get worse, and Democrats will soon have investigations on all Republicans or anyone who stands in the way of the Democrats’ despicable deeds to acquire more power and control (at any cost).
Democrats have wasted 3 years trying to impeach Trump for something that Trump can easily and plausibly classify as follows (since law enforcement is the job of the Executive Branch of government):
- (1) Trump is trying to root out corruption, based on Biden’s bragging about withholding $1+ Billion of aid to Ukraine (a true Quid Pro Quo) unless Ukraine fired a Ukrainian investigator that was investigating Barisma, of which Hunter Biden had a seat on the board (making $53K or more per month without any experience in the energy sector). After all, the Bidens shouldn’t be above the law either.
- (2) Trump is trying to root out corruption, since some in Ukraine also meddled in the 2016 election. Especially before we give them Billions of U$D.
- (3) Trump is trying to root out corruption by those that subjected Trump to 3 years of wasteful investigations that turned up no convincing evidence of any crime. Trump, like most, would naturally want to get to the bottom these hoaxes.
Democrats are out-of-control, tearing the nation apart, and becoming increasingly mob-like and dangerous.
Jesus , can you rubes get any stupider than you are? In case you don’t realize it you are now carrying on the con you have been the victim of these past 3 years. Trump has got you so wrapped up in your naivety that you are now doing all the work for him. But don’t worry guys the checks in the mail,LOL. Making excuses for him, tell you what instead of making excuses for him why not tell him to get Hillary into his administration if you want to see her go to jail Hahahahahaha..
Think about it guys, 3 years into it and instead of “draining the swamp” he has been draining the Treasury. He is laughing at you, whether you realize it or not, as you seek excuses for him. Lets use one of D.s lies as an example. D, misinforms us by saying “Trump is trying to root out corruption, based on Biden’s bragging about withholding $1+ Billion of aid to Ukraine (a true Quid Pro Quo) unless Ukraine fired a Ukrainian investigator that was investigating Barisma, of which Hunter Biden had a seat on the board”. This of course is a lie and D. keeps repeating it because he thinks if he repeats it often enough it will become the truth.
Here is a link to the facts surrounding D.s lie.
https://www.factcheck.org/2019/09/trump-twists-facts-on-biden-and-ukraine/
The liar in chief, Putins bitch himself, Donald Trump has the time to investigate supposed corruption, back 2014 or so in Ukraine but not here in the federal government in DC as he promised his ignorant followers. You guys eat this crap up like it is your last meal! Thanks Vladimir for misdirecting the idiot president and so many other Americans. Face facts guys Here is the question you should be asking
Meanwhile whilst you idiots divide the country with your lies you play right into the hands of the Russians. And the corrupt billionaires in this country. That is a special kind of stupid.Posted by: j2t2 at November 22, 2019 2:15 AM
Meanwhile decent Americans caught up in the Trump cult remind me of the people of Germany in the 30’s. Desperate to make Germany great again they put their reasoning abilities on hold whilst fed a daily dose of hate fueled propaganda from what was at the time the best propaganda machine ever created.
We are seeing the same thing todsy, if you have been watching/listening to the impeachment inquiry the head propagandist for the repubs Rep Nunes is stoking the fires of the cult members with disinformation. Most of us can see through the charade but many Americans that have fallen under the fascist grip cannot, holding on to their hopes instead.
j2t2, Many thanks again for being the gift that keeps on giving. Your reputaion precedes you.
j2t2, you have a talent (like most Democrats) of blaming Republicans for the very thing that Democrats do. As usual, you have it all bassackwards.
All of your facts above are backwards (again) and your comments are delusional (as usual).
And there is no doubt that there is something fishy about the Bidens’ and Barisma, and a slush fund with million$ of dollars missing. That needs to be investigated.
It was Democrats that have colluded with foreign agents (i.e. the DNC and Christopher Steele, Bidens and Burisma, Hillary Clinton, weaponization of federal agencies, etc., etc., etc.).
And, as usual, when your arguments are failing, you resort to name-calling, and calling people Nazis and fascists (i.e. those that don’t conform to your way of thinking).
Nothing new there.
Of course you don’t like David Nunes, but the fact is, Nunes is doing a great job. He is correct about the Democrats serial abuse of power with serial hoaxes:
- (1) the fake accusations against Kavanaugh;
- (2) the Trump/Russia Collusion hoax;
- (3) the Trump Obstruction hoax;
- (4) the “chest pains” hoax on 17-NOV-2019;
- (5) the Quid Pro Quo hoax;
- (6) the “Bribery” / “Extortion” hoax;
- (7) all of these abuses of power;
- (8) and all of these despicable deeds today, and over the past 155+ years.
j2t2 thinks those that don’t conform to his way of thinking are brainwashed Nazi fascists, but ignores the worsening reputation and behavior of many Democrats and similar ilk.
j2t2, don’t cry, but:
- (1) Trump, most likely, will not be removed from office;
- (2) the impeachment inquiry, nor other hoaxes, show any proof of any impeachable offenses;
- (3) you seem to think only Democrats can launch serial investigation hoaxes; Democrats may get their come-upance when investigations of Democrats are launched too;
- (4) the impeachment inquiry is turning off independent voters; as a result, Democrats will most likely lose the presidential election;
- (5) Trump will most likely win on 03-NOV-2020. Boo! Hoo!
- (6) the Democrats’ reputation is getting worse and worse in the eyes of most voters (i.e. non-Democrats, and even some long-time Democrats);
Posted by: d.a.n at November 22, 2019 10:02 AM
D., remember, just because you repeat a lie many times doesn’t make it true.
(1) Trump, most likely, will not be removed from office;
I think you are right because the repubs are in charge of the Senate. The right wingers lack the integrity and the courage to do the right thing. The right wingers have proven how corrupt they are over the years so yeah why wouldn’t they vote against impeachment their base blindly accepts their corruption while demanding Trump drain the swamp.
(2) the impeachment inquiry, nor other hoaxes, show any proof of any impeachable offenses;
Remember just because you keep repeating a lies doesn’t mean it become true.
(3) you seem to think only Democrats can launch serial investigation hoaxes; Democrats may get their come-upance when investigations of Democrats are launched too;
Where you been D.? The repubs spent years perpetuating hoaxes they called investigations. From Whitewater to Benghazi and emails with nothing but a sex scandal that didn’t lead to impeachment of Clinton.
Posted by: j2t2 at November 22, 2019 11:54 AM
j2t2 returns and the first thing out of his mouth is name calling. What a baby. Do you have anything constructive to say, j2t2? No? I didn’t think so.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 22, 2019 12:12 PM
j2t2 provided two links that prove nothing.
Neither prove there wasn’t something fishy going on between the Bidens, Burisma, and some Ukrainian officials.
That needs to be investigated.
Democrats like to investigate things, but not that, eh?
Funny how that works?
Republicans can launch investigations too, IF that’s the way the Democrats want to play.
In fact, the FISA warrant abuses will be revealed soon, which may be interesting for some Democrats.
Funny how the crybaby Democrats can always dish it out, but can’t take it.
Besides, history shows the Democrats to be the more corrupt party:
- today, and for the last 155+ years;
- 81% of voter fraud convictions are by Democrats, based on Voter Fraud database [1979 to 2018].
- 60% of federal officials convicted of corruption are Democrats.
- And then there’s this.
Over the centuries, there have been a lot of crooks, corruption, and despicable people in BOTH the Democrat and Republican parties.
However, the Democrats have a long record for being far, far more corrupt and despicable, and there are ample facts to prove it.
And today, the Democrats’ new scheme (and it is working, so far, to turn RED states to BLUE states), is via massive illegal immigration, and despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for more electoral votes, money, and control.
How low is that?
j2t2, feel free anytime to disprove the facts you think are lies.
IF they are such big lies, you shouldn’t have any trouble disproving them, eh?
Yeah, we know how that works … typically, more name-calling and j2t2’s words-of-wisdom.
At any rate, many thanks to j2t2 for being the gift that keeps on giving.
Keep up the great work. It’s doing wonders to win over people to your way of thinking.
“j2t2 returns and the first thing out of his mouth is name calling. What a baby. Do you have anything constructive to say, j2t2? No? I didn’t think so.”
I agree Weary. This entity leaves the room when the facts come out and slithers away until he is sufficiently intoxicated to come back.
Cowardly liar; bully without portfolio; full of empty rhetoric.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 22, 2019 4:28 PM
I had a great day today, a dim called me a f***in idiot on FB. We are winning fer shure.
I suggested that Trump send the military in with rifles while Tune Magazine is suggesting that the House arrest and jail Bolton and keep him there til he is ready to talk. Trying to one-up me i surspect.
Time ain’t joking and I sure as hell ain’t joking. Only way to reform the FBi/DOJ is to take them over by force, fire those who need to be fired, and have lawyers side saddle the agents who are left until they learn how to do their job correctly, under new guidelines.
Horowitz put out some info recently that alludes that the FBI doesn’t handle information properly. Like, they don’t record stuff in a timely manner so that FOIA can’t find it and similar. .
Also recommending charges against an agent that changed information in Popadraos’s file.
I am now convinced that Trump wants the whole thing investigated, every thread run to ground. Don’t know about accountability yet.
Some, like Dersowitz? are saying political crimes should not be punished like civil crimes. Doesn’t want a tit for tat to get started amongst politicos.
The people who attempted this coup are not ideologs, they are power hungry and wouldn’t piss on you if you were burning in hell. They have trashed our Constitution, our laws, our election system, our confidence in gov’t, caused our intelligence agencies to be infiltrated with spies, and way more. I would be just fine with summarily executing them.
Politicos have weakened, watered down laws to where they can think of a coup as being funny, politically smart, and so on …
Just today the 9th circuit court shot down Trumps effort to reinstate the federal death penalty.
If the dims do impeach, and I think they will, we are going to see just how evil these folks are.Posted by: Roy Ellis at November 22, 2019 10:53 PM
Correction : ‘a fu**ing moron’ vice ‘a fu**ing idiot’ …Posted by: Roy Ellis at November 23, 2019 9:08 AM
Roy Ellis wrote: a dim called me a fu**ing moron’ vice ‘a fu**ing idiot on FB.It seems that’s all many Democrats (and similar ilk) have. But that’s nothing new for Democrats, who have a long history of despicable deeds for the past 155+ years.
Roy Ellis wrote: [Alan Dershowitz] Doesn’t want a tit for tat to get started amongst politicos.It may be necessary. Otherwise, Republicans can look forward to a future of non-stop serial investigation hoaxes.
Democrats and all of Democrats’ corruption needs to be investigated too.
More Republicans need to pull their heads out and start fighting back, unless they want to all be under investigation for the foreseeable future.
Posted by: d.a.n at November 23, 2019 11:19 AM
D., it seems you are a bit frantic as you try to contain my message. Dismissing my previous links so the sheep will mindlessly agree. Anyway loser here is some facts put in order for you to panic overPosted by: j2t2 at November 23, 2019 1:13 PM
j2t2, Thanks again for more of your words of wisdom.
As usual, your links to opinion pieces prove nothing.
IF you or any Democrats really had some evidence of impeachable offenses, we would have seen and heard it by now.
After three years of failed serial hoaxes, you and crybaby Democrats have nothing but lies and egg on your face.
Thanks for being the gift that keeps on giving.
You and Democrats - please keep up the great work!
Again:
- Trump will most likely not be removed from office;
- and, Trump will most likely win on 03-NOV-2020;
Posted by: d.a.n at November 23, 2019 1:47 PM
Within two days of the end of House hearings the dims have their next best thing up and running.
Now we find that, thru some FOIA, the dims have several DOS memos relating that Giulani and Pompeo communicated back and forth while Giulani was in Ukraine.
This is ‘certain to prove’ that Trump quid pro quo’d in looking to investigate the Bidens.
dims seem determined to be last up to bat.Posted by: Roy Ellis at November 23, 2019 3:48 PM
Giuliani doesn’t pull any punches.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 23, 2019 10:36 PM
