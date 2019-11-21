Third Party & Independents Archives

Time To Send In The Troops Mr. President

So, the dims will impeach the President, give themselves a nice xmas present. The Senate will take up the case in January and will likely drag it out so they can bring in all the issues involving the conspiracy.



Accountability for the conspirators has been denied going on 3 years now. The FBI/DOJ slow rolled security clearances for Trump folks ensuring Obama holdovers would remain in their positions. FBI/DOJ/DOS have played the game of delaying any/all inquiries for folks seeking information about the conspirators. In some cases they have flat refused to give information to the Senate, the DOJ, the Trump admin, FOIA requesters and others.

dims have admitted to having an 'operative' go after the Trump admin. They don't seem to like the word 'spy'.

Their best hope is to slow roll it thru the next year and hope Trump loses the election. Surely Trump won't let that happen. IMO, Trump should, tomorrow, send an order to declassify all FBI/DOJ records. Follow that up by sending in a contingent of military folks with clearances and rifles in the dead of night to guard every safe. Then send the lawyers in. . .

That will be a good start at draining the swamp.

Please Mr. President, do take some action, do get some accountability.

