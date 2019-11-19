Third Party & Independents Archives

The Drinking Game
Just like in college, we can sit around and take a shot for every time a specified occurrence happens
I propose, while we're watching the latest ring in the circus being televised Tuesday, we take a shot of our favorite alcoholic beverage every time we hear the word,
inappropriate
I'll go further to make it interesting. Let's also include the word,
illegal
One more suggestion, let's have 2 groups. Each group drinks for their assigned word. Group 1 - inappropriate
Group 2 - illegal
Let's see who gets drunk and who doesn't.Posted by Weary_Willie at November 19, 2019 10:27 AM
Interesting…
Nunes asked about what intelligence dept. Vindman spoke with and Schiff stopped the question from being answered based on a rule to not “out the whistle blower”.
Nunes didn’t ask about a specific person, he asked about the department in the intel community to which Vindman spoke!
An answer to that question wouldn’t “out the whistle blower”.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 19, 2019 11:00 AM
See Adam Schiff here, as he:
- tries to prank call a neighbor,
- tries to return a pair of jeans,
- tries buffalo wings for the first time.
- tries to take a nap,
- goes for a physical,
- applies for a loan,
- reads nursery rhymes,
- and tries to take a selfie.
I think I prefer Team #1.
Posted by: d.a.n at November 19, 2019 12:02 PM
Watch out, d.a.n, orteil will accuse you of spreading fake news and have you banned!
Gutfeld should be replacing one of the late night hosts. He has the talent.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 19, 2019 12:58 PM
Yeah, Gutfeld is funny, and not another liberal snowflake.Posted by: d.a.n at November 19, 2019 2:03 PM
This version of the Schiff show sounds like the foreign affairs group are a bunch of PC relics. They think it’s wrong for the President to have a different idea of what foreign policy should be. These folks are a bunch of over inflated egos that have been bullying past administrations into getting their way. They sound like they’re butt hurt that Trump disagrees with them.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 19, 2019 4:07 PM
Trump should have fired most (if not all) Obama hold-overs.
Yeah, crybaby Democrats were upset when “Leaking” Comey was fired.
Democrats don’t understand that the President doesn’t need a reason.
Obama fired and replaced MANY people, but you didn’t see Republicans whining about it.
Many Democrats are a bunch of crybabies, but dangerous crybabies.
Dangerous, because of what they have been doing for the past 3+ years (not to mention all of the mob-like behavior by Democrats and similar ilk).
In time, history will show that the Democrats sunk to yet another despicable low (of many over the last 155+ years).
Yeah Shiff is sensitive about the whistle blower. If this thing goes to the Senate what will happen?
McConnell could just shut it down day one. Or, he could hear some words on the whistle blower and/or biden/burisma. Then shut it down.
FISA report should be out mid Dec. Also, Judicial Watch gets to depose Hillary on Dec 22nd I believe. Hurry up and wait!
Now the dims think Trump lied in his written answers to questions for Mueller. That’s worth 3 or 4 months. This conspiracy is going to continue right up to November, IMO.Posted by: Roy Ellis at November 19, 2019 11:02 PM
It sounds like Vindman leaked the contents of the phone call to an unnamed person, and Schiff stopped the Vindman from naming the person he told.
If that person isn’t the whistle blower, why would Schiff be protecting his anonymity?Posted by: Weary Willie at November 20, 2019 12:37 AM
Denny Heck is a crybaby. Every one of his theatrical episodes is a poorly acted tear jerker. Quite the act, but it gets boring when he does it every time.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 20, 2019 12:44 AM
Roy Ellis wrote: FISA report should be out mid Dec. Also, Judicial Watch gets to depose Hillary on Dec 22nd I believe.That’s my birthday. Maybe Hillary will prove (again) to be a liar, and at the root of the Steele dossier? There’s no doubt that the DNC was behind the Steele dossier. How could Hillary not know about it? Hillary should be in jail, like others who carelessly (or knowingly) handled classified information.
The Laws are as follows, and based on these laws, Hillary Clinton violated those laws.
At issue are 4 sections (see below) of the law.
The Federal Records Act, the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the National Archives and Records Administration’s (NARA) regulations and Section 1924 of Title 18 of the U.S. Crimes and Criminal Procedure Code.
- The Federal Records Act requires agencies hold onto official communications, including all work-related emails, and government employees cannot destroy or remove relevant records.
- FOIA is designed to “improve public access to agency records and information.”
- The NARA regulations dictate how records should be created and maintained. They stress that materials must be maintained “by the agency,” that they should be “readily found” and that the records must “make possible a proper scrutiny by the Congress.”
- Section 1924 of Title 18 has to do with deletion and retention of classified documents. “Knowingly” removing or housing classified information at an “unauthorized location” is subject to a fine or a year in prison.
Yet, no one was ever held accountable, much like the few who were ever held accountable for all of this corruption, and lies.
Posted by: d.a.n at November 20, 2019 9:24 AM
Weary Willie wrote: Denny Heck is a crybaby. Every one of his theatrical episodes is a poorly acted tear jerker. Quite the act, but it gets boring when he does it every time.Yeah, he’s one Heck of a crybaby.
Remember Heck saying this ?
We see how that worked out, and why they moved on to another hoax (after hoax, after hoax, … ).
Heck also said:“What the [Mueller] report did … is reaffirm that Russia interfered (with the 2016 election),” Heck said. “They did so to benefit candidate Trump. Candidate Trump knew it,…”So, Heck is also one Heck of a liar too, since there was “NO COLLUSION”, there was “NO OBSTRUCTION”, and today also, there is “NO QUID PRO QUO”, and “NO BRIBERY”.
Democrats have lost it.
But, that’s nothing new for Democrats, who have a long history of losing it.
Posted by: d.a.n at November 20, 2019 12:25 PM
Many thanks to d.a.n. for the Tom Shillue parodies Adam Schiff link on youtube. I laughed all the way through the skits. Mr. Schiff is one weird guy. Every time I see him on TV I expect some men in white coats, carrying a straight jacket, to appear and haul him away.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 20, 2019 5:19 PM
These hearings are turning into a rehash of themselves. They’re just repeating themselves. I supposed it could be called confirmation. I call it boring.
Even the pretty women in the background are the same pretty women. I love the one that stares at the camera all the time.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 20, 2019 8:01 PM
The drinking game word for this hearing is
presumePosted by: Weary Willie at November 20, 2019 8:41 PM
Again, Denny Heck gets personal. I’m renaming him Mr. Rogers.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 20, 2019 8:52 PM
I think Democratics would have more luck if they convinced their base that they could “hypothetically” impeach the president. Most of their questions are hypothetically based.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 20, 2019 9:09 PM
Democratics insist any investigation initiated by the Ukrainian government would actually be investigating VP Biden. The witnesses go along with it by saying that is their current understanding. They never say every investigation would be focused on “the Bidens”.
Democratics insist any investigation will involve Biden because they believe Biden is a political threat to Trump’s reelection. That is hilarious on it’s face.
The witnesses allow the Democratics to focus on “the Bidens” because they won’t challenge the assertion.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 20, 2019 9:17 PM
… based on what you know now.
Yes, based on what I know now.
See what I mean? They take an answer like
I have no knowledge of that.
and make the witness contradict themselves by insisting they know different now, because of the information released in testimony.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 20, 2019 9:28 PM
An assertion is now called “getting caught”.
This new hoax (i.e. the impeachment hoax) might be strengthening the Democrat voter base.
However, this new hoax is very unlikely to convince the majority of independent voters of an impeachable offense.
And this new hoax is only strengthening the Republican voter base.
Besides, it is extremely unlikely that 2/3 of the Senate will impeach Trump.
Not a single Republican (in the House) voted for the impeachment inquiry.
No U.S. president has ever been removed via impeachment by both the House and the Senate.
So, it’s all a huge waste of time and money.
It’s just red meat for the Democrat voters.
But, that’s what do-nothing (nothing constructive that is; plenty of destructive things) Democrats do.
It is somewhat entertaining to watch the Democrats dig that hole they’re standing in (with the dead horse they keep beating) ever deeper.
Democrats, please keep up the serial hoaxes and the great work, because it must be doing wonders to win more crybaby voters over to the Democrats’ depraved way of thinking!
I think we seriously need an investigation into who farted ?
Russia hacked MSNBC to frame Swalwell. It really stinks!
Posted by: Weary Willie at November 20, 2019 11:18 PM
LOL!
FBI person contacted the whistleblowers lawyer and asked to interview the wb. Rejected by ‘other’ FBI.
Prosecutors looking into whether Giulani violated a federal lobbying law.
Two of Guilanis Ukr associates are being investigated for campaign law violations.
Brian Ballard, lobbyist, and two Guilani associatds, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, are accused of helping Guilani dig up dirt on joe biden and on the US amb Yovanovitch.
Jon Solomon taking heavy heat from dims who say his articles are biased. During impeachment hearings Amb. Yanokovitch said Solomon pushed false allegations.
Ukraine widens its probe into Burisma.
House judiciary passed a bill that would legalize marijuana.
Andrew Weissman suggest that the dims should go after the DOS and collect information as to why the DOS withheld some information that Amb Sondland had requested for his testimony during the hearings. That’s false, the DOS withheld no information from Sondland.
Top House republicans sent a formal letter to Schiff demanding testimony from Hunter Biden and whistleblower
Dec 9th Linsday Graham will report to the public on any DOS records/calls between the Bidens during the time period when the Ukr prosecutor was fired.
FISA report due out by 15 Dec.
Sondland and all other testifiers were duds. I so hope the dims will vote to impeach.
I didn’t know there are this many lawyers in the world …
A three year historical fight and no end in sight.
Stay strong Mr. President, we are with you …
It’s Warren Porter’s birthday today.
Happy birthday, Warren.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 21, 2019 1:16 PM
Not much chatter on the news outlets today on the Democrat debates last night.
HARDLY ANYONE WATCHED…HARDLY ANYONE CARESPosted by: Royal Flush at November 21, 2019 3:20 PM
Yeah, I didn’t watch it.
Mostly only lazy snowflakes and similar ilk (looking to be bribed with promises of all sorts of free stuff) watch the Democrat/Socialist losers running for POTUS.
This last Democrat debate (20-NOV-2019) on MSNBC was the least watched and lowest rated this election season, according to Nielsen.
Royal Flush wrote: Many thanks to d.a.n. for the Tom Shillue parodies Adam Schiff link on youtube. I laughed all the way through the skits. Mr. Schiff is one weird guy. Every time I see him on TV I expect some men in white coats, carrying a straight jacket, to appear and haul him away.No kidding!!! Quick! Call SECURITY !!!
Posted by: d.a.n at November 21, 2019 7:00 PM
Comment #450978: d.a.n wrote: I think we seriously need an investigation into who farted ?
Comment #450979: Weary Willy wrote: Russia hacked MSNBC to frame Swalwell. It really stinks!After that Democrat debate on 20-NOV-2019, that smell might be FEAR !
Posted by: d.a.n at November 21, 2019 9:13 PM
Agree, the ‘parodies’ were entertaining.
Coming down to one year before the election. I’d like to see some of d.a.n’s facts and figures on facebook.
Since we are thin on posters here we might gain more participation in dialog by posting/sharing on FB.
I like Mark Tripp’s postings and sjornie Rountree’s postings on FB. Number one is Prageur U.
The side with factual/truthful information will win, IMO.Posted by: Roy Ellis at November 21, 2019 9:39 PM
Stephen Crowder is funny. American voices is a good channel. I also wait impatiently for videos from Liberty Hangout and Millinial Millie. They wade right into the belly of the beast to get their videos.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 22, 2019 11:56 AM
“After that Democrat debate on 20-NOV-2019, that smell might be FEAR !”
Agree d.a.n. Every day seems to bring more positive news for middle class Americans, main street business, wall street, corporate earnings, employment, trade agreements and so much more. The consumer confidence level is nearing all-time highs. Merchants are expecting to see a great holiday selling season.
Despite the Democrats using “garlic scented perfume” and wearing fake crosses, they can not escape the blood-letting that is certain to occur come the next elections.
The “so-called” intelligence committee proved once again that their name is a misnomer. We see evidence of incompetence in some of our state department officials. The coming revelations by the IG on FISA abuse will be like wooden stakes to the heart for some top Dem’s who will face criminal prosecution.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 22, 2019 4:14 PM
