Third Party & Independents Archives

The Drinking Game

Just like in college, we can sit around and take a shot for every time a specified occurrence happens

I propose, while we're watching the latest ring in the circus being televised Tuesday, we take a shot of our favorite alcoholic beverage every time we hear the word,

inappropriate

I'll go further to make it interesting. Let's also include the word,

illegal

One more suggestion, let's have 2 groups. Each group drinks for their assigned word. Group 1 - inappropriate

Group 2 - illegal

Let's see who gets drunk and who doesn't.