Third Party & Independents Archives

A fellow wrote in a local (left leaning) newspaper that he’s seen them come and go and people are now to divisive, less willing to compromise, unity has no appeal, and so on… Says this is dangerous for democracy. Like, he relates that a number of persons have been elected to office running on gun control, confiscation, etc. but we still have our guns. That we’ve lived under abortion and anti-abortion rules and regardless of the rules abortion will go on forever.

Well, nice fellow, I've seen em come and seen em go too and I can tell you these are different times, serious times. Never in my lifetime have has there been such a conspiracy against the rule of law. Never has there been such an organized and entrenched cabal working to weaken this nation. Many corporate entities, hi-tech data, entertainment industry, mainstream news media, learning institutions, many federal/state agencies, and others have joined to take down President Trump and his deplorable.

These folks, along with George Soros, are invested in globalism and open borders. Trump came down the elevator declaring to return US sovereignty and 'build a wall'.

Soros money played a big role in buying support for Hillary thru Ukraine. From the article: "Print reporters were enlisted in the cause of propagating the Soros mind-set. As recorded by WikiLeaks, Soros operatives, determined to shape media coverage of events in Ukraine, were instructed to "select journalists from the five target countries (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Greece) and offer them long stay reporting trips in Ukraine. Rather than specify what they should write about they should make suggestions for articles; we retain a veto on stories we think are counterproductive. Suggestion that we liaise directly with journalists to determine interest.""

We've watched the dims carry out 3 coup attempts on this country. No doubt, when impeachment fails, they will make another attempt before the election.



Full blown sedition (dim free speech) has been ongoing 24/7 since the day Trump became a candidate. The 'coupsters' are a cast of thousands. Obama admin, intelligence agency heads, National Security Council, many dim entrenched DOS careerist/ambassadors, main street media, and many others . . .

The DOJ/FBI, along with US Marines assistance, should find these people and lock them up while awaiting trials. Instead, we have the GOP pandering to the coupsters in a basement SCIF attempting to impeach the President of the USA. Insult to injury, coupster Biden is a candidate for President.

The brain is an amazing thing but I can't process it. Just thoroughly disgusting . . .

Thank God for President Trump

