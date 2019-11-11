Third Party & Independents Archives

Most Heinous Act In US History And - nuthin . . .
A fellow wrote in a local (left leaning) newspaper that he’s seen them come and go and people are now to divisive, less willing to compromise, unity has no appeal, and so on… Says this is dangerous for democracy. Like, he relates that a number of persons have been elected to office running on gun control, confiscation, etc. but we still have our guns. That we’ve lived under abortion and anti-abortion rules and regardless of the rules abortion will go on forever.
Well, nice fellow, I've seen em come and seen em go too and I can tell you these are different times, serious times. Never in my lifetime have has there been such a conspiracy against the rule of law. Never has there been such an organized and entrenched cabal working to weaken this nation. Many corporate entities, hi-tech data, entertainment industry, mainstream news media, learning institutions, many federal/state agencies, and others have joined to take down President Trump and his deplorable.
These folks, along with George Soros, are invested in globalism and open borders. Trump came down the elevator declaring to return US sovereignty and 'build a wall'.
Soros money played a big role in buying support for Hillary thru Ukraine. From the article: "Print reporters were enlisted in the cause of propagating the Soros mind-set. As recorded by WikiLeaks, Soros operatives, determined to shape media coverage of events in Ukraine, were instructed to "select journalists from the five target countries (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Greece) and offer them long stay reporting trips in Ukraine. Rather than specify what they should write about they should make suggestions for articles; we retain a veto on stories we think are counterproductive. Suggestion that we liaise directly with journalists to determine interest.""
We've watched the dims carry out 3 coup attempts on this country. No doubt, when impeachment fails, they will make another attempt before the election.
Full blown sedition (dim free speech) has been ongoing 24/7 since the day Trump became a candidate. The 'coupsters' are a cast of thousands. Obama admin, intelligence agency heads, National Security Council, many dim entrenched DOS careerist/ambassadors, main street media, and many others . . .
The DOJ/FBI, along with US Marines assistance, should find these people and lock them up while awaiting trials. Instead, we have the GOP pandering to the coupsters in a basement SCIF attempting to impeach the President of the USA. Insult to injury, coupster Biden is a candidate for President.
The brain is an amazing thing but I can't process it. Just thoroughly disgusting . . .
Thank God for President Trump
Yes, it is amazing, and disturbing.
The Democrats have stooped to another historical low:
- via the Deep State traitors,
- via massive Democrat-incentivized illegal immigration
- (while ignoring the human cost,
- ignoring 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens,
- and ignoring the massive costs of over $0.75 Billion per day)
- (while ignoring the human cost,
Some Democrats may understand some of the above, and that may be why so many Democrats are so desperate to do not only the many despicable things listed above, but they also feel the need to buy votes by making crazy promises of all sorts of free stuff (e.g. Elizabeth Warren’s Medicare-for-All will cost $5.2 Trillion more per year, despite the total current federal revenues are only $3.8 Trillion per year).
It was a real joy listening to and watching President Trump today as he spoke to the New York Economic Club. It was carried live by Fox Business News and I thank them for the coverage.
The President spent nearly an hour talking about where the country was, where we are now, and where he would like to take us when he is reelected. He touched on many topics including the economy, rising middle class income, job creation, fair and equal trade, our strong military, Mexican cooperation at our borders, and our improving air and water quality.
I pity the person Democrats nominate to run against President Trump. In a one-on-one debate, no one can match Trump’s oratory skills and command of a myriad of issues.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 12, 2019 3:36 PM
I watched the impeachment hearings today, and just as I expected: the Democrats have nothing.
1st, it was the Russia collusion hoax.
2nd, it was the Obstruction hoax.
3rd, it was the abuse of power, bribery, extortion hoax.
We can add these hoaxes to the long (and growing) list of despicable deeds by the Democrats over the past 155 years.
I watched the full hearings today. Both witnesses claim to be non-partisan but I put no credence in that. Their party affiliation will come out before long.
One could say they are po’d that Trump would send special envoys to usurp or go around the DOS diplomats assigned in that area. But, I think they will be outed as dim Trump haters at some point.
Waste of time to get into the weeds on it. Comes down to a matter of opinion.
If President Trump withheld aid for a month or two while checking the new Ukrainian President out I’m glad he did that.
If he asked the President to investigate the 2016’s, russia russia russia and the Bidens, I’m glad he did that.
It’s a tossup IMO. Like, do u like the English system or the metric system? Coffee with cream or w/o.
Either way, nothing impeachable here. dims will ‘impeach’ Trump so they can mock him in the runup to the 2020’s. Likely they will lose more voters than they gain.
Meanwhile, he quid pro quo’d biggly today in working up a $100B trade deal with Turkey which will help them be nice to the Kurds and, and, say some nice things about Trump tween now and the 2020’s.
Over the next year I would expect this guy to trash his Russian toys and start buying F-35’s.
Wondering what the bottom line is on all this dim coup d’etat? Will be a big savings if the GOP takes the House back next year.Posted by: Roy Ellis at November 13, 2019 8:43 PM
https://www.yahoo.com/news/ukrainian-energy-company-tied-to-hunter-biden-supported-american-think-tank-paid-for-trips-015132322.html
““I begged John Herbst from Atlantic Council back in January 2017 to refuse taking Burisma money, but I didn’t succeed. It was my deepest disappointment,” wrote Daria Kaleniuk, co-founder and executive director of the Anti-corruption Action Centre, on Twitter.
Kaleniuk said that Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky “was donating to [the Atlantic Council] to whitewash his reputation.”
“This case is a top of the iceberg of the huge problem on the WEST,” she wrote in a subsequent tweet. “Think tanks and educational institutions are frequently accepting money from oligarchs and kleptocrats across the world. This undermines credibility of such institutions, but cleans the reputation of crooks.””
This is what President Trump is up against in taking on the deep state and trying to downsize gov’t. Like, there are Bidens under every rock, and so on …
I noticed that every time they mentioned the transcript they also mentioned 2016. It’s like they’re hiding what Trump was investigating (meddling) with the discussion about the phone call. Every time they mentioned the phone call they also threw in the inference to 2016 as if the two were the same.
It looks to me that Trump got a little too close to the truth with Ukraine’s involvement in the 2016 meddling and the Steel dossier and are using the phone call to hide it.
This opera is more of a cover up than it is exposing the truth.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 14, 2019 12:54 AM
Another Democrat hoax (supported by the
—MAIN STREAM MEDIA —> FAKE NEWS MEDIA) is failing.
- (1) The Kavanaugh accusations were a hoax.
- (2) The Russia Collusion accusations were a hoax.
- (3) The Obstruction accusations were a hoax.
- (4) The Impeachment accusations are a hoax.
It is no wonder that viewership at MSNBC, CNN, and NBC are falling.
Like the “Boy who cried ‘Wolf!’”, after enough lies, people stop believing the daily lies spewed by those Democrat-biased FAKE NEWS sources.
But, this is all a good thing, because the Democrats are digging the hole that they’re standing in (with the dead horse they continue to beat), ever deeper, and they’ll pay for it on 03-NOV-2020.
Here are the current administration’s accomplishments in the first two years.
What have the Democrats accomplished in the last 3 years (or the last 155+ years)?
Democrats, keep up the good work!
Since the Democratics have lost ground with their fake impeachment hearings, the mass shootings have started up again.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 15, 2019 9:03 AM
Ttump confession: “My Crimes Can’t Be Investigated While I’m President”
1. Kavanaugh is unfit to be on any court, like so many of the other idiots that Ttump/MkKonnell have gotten through. All of them can be removed since they were appointed because of their religion.
2. Ttump: “russia if you’re listening”. He knew they were listening. He knew about wikileaks.
3. Ttump obstruction: “I do not recall. I have no recollection. I do not recall………………..”
4. Ttump impeachment: calls Sonderland on insecure phone line and convicts himself of one of many of “my crimes”.
soon to be deleted by d.a.n.t.h.e.l.i.a.r.Posted by: orteil at November 15, 2019 10:46 AM
orteil, Many thanks (again) for your “words of wisdom”, and being the gift that keeps on giving.
Is that all you have?
Is that supposed to persuade anyone?
How do any of your items above compare to this, or this, or this ?
Democrats are digging a deep hole, which I hope they continue to do until 03-NOV-2020.
Please keep up the great work!
Do you think this new 3rd (or 4th) hoax (which is failing) by the Democrats is going to win votes for Democrats?
and Ttump just committed his umpteenth witness intimidation count this morning.Posted by: orteil at November 15, 2019 11:09 AM
And where is the proof of that?
Your conclusions aren’t very convincing without proof.
Were you aware Maria Yovanovitch was running around telling other people that Trump would be impeached, and was involved with George Soros?
Sounds like she got what she deserved.
Besides, the President can fire the Ambassador for any reason.
And it looks like this impeachment hoax is going nowhere (like the previous Democrat hoaxes and failed coup d’é·tats).
Also, it was first about “Quid Pro Quo”, and now it’s supposedly about “bribery”?
The President of Ukraine denies any bribery, “Quid Pro Quo”, or pressure to do anything, nor were $400 Million in funds to Ukraine withheld.
So, where’s your proof?
It’s great that the U.S. citizens are getting to see this new hoax fail (again).
orteil, is that all you have? Boo! Hoo!
Right off the bat Ambassador Yovanovitch said she has no standing as she was not the ambassador at the time the phone call was made. She, in fact, had been in the U.S. for months.
Her disagreement with the president seems to be the same as Taylor’s disagreement, that President Trump isn’t using “normal” channels.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 15, 2019 11:21 AM
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/e5/Major_Russian_Gas_Pipelines_to_Europe.svg
I’m curious as to how Ukraine and Russia could be at war with each other when Ukraine is allowing Russia to use it’s sovereign territory by running oil pipelines through it.
You would think if there was a shooting war between Ukraine and Russia, as everyone insists is happening by claiming “people are dying every day”, that the pipelines would be the first casualty of that shooting war. What sane leader would allow their territory to be used by their enemy to gain revenue to execute that war?
and there’s a verdict in the Roger Stone casePosted by: orteil at November 15, 2019 11:46 AM
Ken Starr: The president was not advised by counsel in deciding to do this tweet. Extraordinarily poor judgement…Obviously this was quite injurious.Posted by: orteil at November 15, 2019 12:19 PM
orteil, so what?
What about all the lies by Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Clapper, McCabe, Page, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Brennan, Yates, Loretta Lynch, Adam Shiff, Eric Swalwell, Christopher Steele, Obama, etc., etc., etc. ?
… Crickets …
The majority of U.S. voters see what is going on.
Two-thirds of the Senate will never vote to impeach Trump. In fact, some Democrats in the House are defecting, and will refuse to vote for impeachment.
Boo! Hoo!
How long was Stone’s trial? It seems like just 2 days ago it started. It looks like it was a preconceived verdict to me.
I said when this all started in 2016 that after it’s all said and done someone will be going to jail for perjury and it will have nothing to do with Trump.
Does anyone know what lies he told, or are we just relying on someone saying he lied? It’s much like Ambassador Yovanovitch was “smeared” without saying how she was smeared. She was smeared, so anything involving her is Trump bad.
I wish we had the option to not pay taxes if we disagree with charades like this.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 15, 2019 12:45 PM
Yeah, but this new charade is a good thing!
All U.S. voters are getting to see how low the Democrats will stoop, and how desperate the Democrats are (lies, dirty deeds, etc., etc., etc., including promises of all sorts of free stuff to buy votes).
Their idea that Trump being ousted is more important than the problems they’ve created tells us a lot about their frame of mind. If ousting a president they disagree with is more important than working with him, their motives for being in office are simply Un-American.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 15, 2019 2:53 PM
Shiff just lied again. He said the witness’s screen wasn’t working. I saw it working myself. Shiff is a liar.
Taylor testified that he was concerned about alternative channels being used. When asked why he didn’t bring it up at the time, he said both objectives of official state channels and the back channel were to aimed at achieving the same goal.
It sounds like Taylor didn’t want a procedure change to take place, but didn’t consider it important because the goal was the same.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 15, 2019 3:50 PM
Wow…I continue to be amazed by inept Democrats in this impeachment effort. Ask any Ukrainian if they are better off today under President Trump, or were better off under Barack.
From what I have heard by testimony at the hearings; no one can link the US providing Ukraine military aid to some political investigation against Biden.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 15, 2019 4:24 PM
This day is all about this woman’s reputation being preserved. Most Democratic questions are about how she felt being recalled. Lots of talk about back channels being used instead of official channels. Given the leaks and resistance in the official channels, it may be the back channels that have accomplished the gains Ukraine made.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 15, 2019 4:43 PM
You comment directly above is right on the mark Weary.
There appear to be some “career” diplomats in our State Department who believe that they should be setting our foreign policy; and the president should merely follow their lead.
Over the years the State Department has become known by the uncomplimentary name; “foggy bottom”. That is appropriate as they attempt to disguise and conceal, from the American public, their political ambitions which may, or may not, coincide with our national interest.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 15, 2019 5:03 PM
Castro’s questions brought to light the real problem Democratics and the State dept establishment’s disagreement. He asked if it was legal for Trump to recall her in the way he did and she answered that Trump didn’t follow the established protocols to do it correctly in their minds.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 15, 2019 5:14 PM
We wonder if the Democrats remember this:
Flashback: Obama Fired All Bush Appointed Ambassadors In 2008
https://thepoliticalinsider.com/flashback-obama-fired-all-bush-appointed-ambassadors-in-2008/
Trump should have fired and replaced ALL Obama appointments.Posted by: d.a.n at November 16, 2019 11:22 AM
Another pathetic House Entetainment extravaganza. In being judgmental, from watching her responses over a brief 4-5 hour period, this woman seems to ooze political correctness. She seems like she’d be a ‘yes man’ for anybody her senior. She is a star witness for a hearing called to impeach the President of the USA while offering only that ‘she was hurt because the President didn’t use proper channels to dismiss her from her position.’
Which is ok for a show trial. Hard to follow the dims. First it was impeachment for high crimes and misdemeanors, then it was abuse of power, and now its bribery. Which is all good if they are just trying to entertainment the msm/public.
The dims never had any intentions of attempting to impeach. Not likely they will ever hold a vote on anything, other than to adjourn at some point. And, that won’t be anytime soon. I believe they will continue to call ‘witnesses’ until the public can’t take it anymore. I doubt if they can carry the show beyond mid April.
Glen Beck, thru Jon Solomon, says she perjured herself on the issue of whether some names were submitted to the Ukr. ministry to ‘not prosecute’.
On the Sean Hannity show, Mar 20, 2019, Joe diGenova said that she had ‘ bad mouthed Trump to Ukrainian officials and told them not to listen to or worry about Trump because he was going to be impeached.’
I do find the highlights rather entertaining; Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes and some others flooring the dims with truth and facts.
And, don’ worry, congress/senate will ‘find the time’ to kick the federal funding extension down the road as usual.
It’s all another hoax.
I blame both parties, but I blame Democrats much more for this nonsense.
Republicans are also to blame for not fighting back more.
For example, many people associated with Trump or the Republican party have been indicted for various unrelated crimes (e.g. process errors, perjury, tax evasion, etc.).
Yet, Republicans ignored ALL of THESE potential crimes by Democrats.
Also, unless Republicans want to become EXTINCT, the Republicans need to get more serious about illegal immigration, because Democrats’ pandering to immigrants (i.e. buying votes) is working. Virginia is now a BLUE state, and it is largely due to massive legal and illegal immigration, and that is because Democrats have been pandering to immigrants for decades. And it is working. Democrats have successfully bought the votes of immigrants by convincing immigrants that Democrats have their best interest in mind.
Of course it is a lie. Democrats are actually (despicably) pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for more votes. When Obama and the Democrats had full control of the Senate and House, they did NOTHING for DACA immigrants or other immigrants. In fact, Obama was named the “Deporter in Chief”.
However, illegal border crossings were low during Obama’s 2 terms, and increased drastically during Trump’s first term, due to several caravans of many thousands (which was incentivized by Democrats, of which many are calling for open borders and abolishment of ICE).
At any rate, the Republicans need to pull their heads out and get a handle on illegal immigration, or they will become the minority party for a VERY LONG TIME.
All good points. Why Trump didn’t/hasn’t moved out all Obama political appointees I can’t understand. He has moved out smartly on putting judges in place. And, he has put two on the SC.
I can only say ‘Trump is the greatest thing since canned beer’. He’s started a populist uprising that may turn into a revolution over the next several years. Economy is really good and he has all these dim billionaires letting it all hang out which helps the economy as well. I believe he thinks his ‘impeachment’ will help him in the polls so he tweets on . ..
I’m actually a little embarrassed to like a man so much.
Gotta quit and tune in ‘the great one’.Posted by: Roy Ellis at November 16, 2019 8:31 PM
Yeah, there is no doubt that Trump (and his administration’s many accomplishments) is what this country needed to shake things up, and fight the deep state, but it would be nice if more Republicans would help fight back against all of this being done by Democrats (and this, and this, and this, and this)
Democrats spent 2+ years on the Collusion and Obstruction hoaxes, for which there is no proof, despite a 2-year investigation by Robert Mueller’s team of 19 lawyers, 40 FBI agents, and other staff, who issued 2,800 subpoenas, executed almost 500 search warrants, pulled more than 230 sets of communication records, collected details of nearly 50 pen registers to track telephone calls, interviewd about 500 witnesses, and 13 requests of foreign governments and law enforcement agencies for additional evidence, and indicted 10 (or more, including Roger Stone) people in the U.S.A., for perjury, tax & bank fraud (nothing to do with “Collusion or Obstruction by Trump”), and 24 Russians and 3 Russian companies.
Yet, most of the 250 Republicans in Congress (excluding David Nunes, Jim Jordan, Trey Gowdy, Matt Gaetz, Mark Meadows, Elise Stefanik, and a few others) ignored ALL of this by Democrats, and the worst that happened was that most retired with their cu$hy pensions.
In my opinion, David Nunes and Jim Jordan are doing a great job.
This was hilarious when Jim Jordan said to Shifty P.O.S. Adam Shiff: “Our indulgence with you wore out a long time ago”.
And David Nunes does a great job listing examples of the Democrats’ hypocrisy and corruption!
Elise Stefanik is doing a good job too.
It would be nice IF more Republicans would help.
Gym Jordan’s pants are on fire, see Denny Hastert, putting on a show for Ttump and Putin’s entertainment, and the ttraitors who support them.
Devin Nunes is a disgrace to his mother and his cow, repeating russian propaganda like a ttump ttraitor.
Stefanik broke the rules so many times she had to get Devin to help her.
posted by d.a.n.i.s.a.l.i.a.r. with no link posted in the name listed below.Posted by: orteil at November 17, 2019 2:31 PM
Orteil, you need to link to something that will define what you’re talking about. There’s no context to what you’re saying. I don’t know what it means.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 17, 2019 4:23 PM
orteil, Thanks again for your nonsensical comments above.
As usual, your comments are revealing (and truly a gift).
orteil, do you think this impeachment inquiry will lead to the impeachment of Trump? Especially, since the Democrats have no evidence of a crime? No Quid Pro Quo (which Democrats stopped pushing when that failed), no bribery or extortion (since the $400 Million was received by Ukraine, and any delays can easily be explained by a myriad of different reasons), etc., etc., etc.
This is simply the 3rd or 4th hoax (serial abuse of power) by the Democrats.
orteil, don’t cry, but Trump will most likely be re-elected, because Democrats have lost it (again).
Yes, this is not the first time Democrats have stooped so low (in the last 155+ years).
And the Democrats are now so desperate, that they are making promises of all sorts of free stuff.
So, orteil, please entertain us some more with more of your words of wisdom, and thanks again for being the gift that keeps on giving!
orteil, perhaps you and some Democrats should watch this, and read this ?
Then ask yourself if you really want to identify with a party with that history, and does these things (this and this) today ?
Yeah, seems a limited number of R-folks working to support Trump’s during the hearings.
I’m mad dog anxious for the FISA report to hit the street. Now it’s around the middle of Dec. Still, shud be good right around the time of the impeachment trials in the Senate.
That would be so great, Trump impeached by the House followed immediately by the release of the FISA report.
Caught a few blurbs this AM re the dims in the Ukraine embassy monitoring social media for some specific persons. Some of the names were the usual suspects: Rudy Guiliano, George Sorso, Biden, Amb. Yokanovitch, Sebastin Gorka, Donald Jr, Laura Ingram, Sean Hannity, Amb. to Russia, Lou Dobbs and Sara Carter. There were others but didn’t ketch them.
Judicial Watch says FBI Wray is giving them 500 pages/mo. of info on Hillary’s email debacle. Will be 2021 before they will have received all the info.Posted by: Roy Ellis at November 17, 2019 8:03 PM
Is Ttump the ttaitor still even alive? He went to the hospital with chest “discomfort”.
In Memorium:
My Crimes Can’t Be Investigated While I’m President
Well, she’s going to go through some things
I would like you to do us a favor though
When you’re a star, they let you do it
Russia, if you’re listening
we fell in love…he wrote me beautiful letters
It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to Miami international airport, has tremendous ballrooms and meeting rooms
I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today
When Mexico sends its people
very fine people, on both sides
truly the enemy of the people
Trade wars are good and easy to win
most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen—and President Xi was enjoying it [as the missiles struck]
The law’s totally on my side, the president can’t have a conflict of interest
[NATO is] obsolete
when you prosecute the parents for coming in illegally, which should happen, you have to take the children away.
any guy that can do a body slam, he’s my kind of — he’s my guy
you can take the hand away
There are a lot of killers. You think our country’s so innocent?
Can we just get rid of the judges? Let’s get rid of the f—-ing judges, There shouldn’t be any at all, really.
posted by orteil with no link posted in the name listed by someone else below.Posted by: orteil at November 18, 2019 10:56 AM
Roy, Yeah, there was definitely FISA abuses.
Unless Republicans want to be under more investigations, and more spying, while Democrats get away with that, and hoax after hoax after hoax, then they had better get to the bottom of these hoaxes, FISA abuses, and weaponization of the FBI, DOJ, and IRS by Democrats, who won’t hesitate to stoop to new historical lows to acquire more votes, control, money, and power.
orteil, Thanks again for your comment above.
Your comments reveal a deep and irrational hatred.
None of your quotes above prove anything of much importance, because actions speak louder than words, and these many accomplishments are what matter most.
That’s why Democrats and similar ilk want a Recession, and are even trying to cause a Recession (which is despicable, and it doesn’t seem to be working, eh? Boo! Hoo!).
The stock market just reached an all-time high. Unemployment is at record lows. 401Ks are looking good, and so on, and so on, and so on.
It must really suck to be a Democrat. Perhaps that is why Democrats feel compelled to make promises of all sorts of free stuff to buy votes (not to mention all of the other despicable things Democrats are doing, and have been doing for the past 155+ years).
orteil wrote: He went to the hospital with chest “discomfort”.That’s more FAKE NEWs.
Here is the truth. Trump’s health is fine. Sorry if that disappoints you. Boo! Hoo! (again).
At any rate, please continue to be the gift that keeps on giving! Keep up the great work!Posted by: d.a.n at November 18, 2019 10:58 AM
“It makes him look like a big dumb baby.” thus with all ttump ttaitors.
95% of top payment rates are going to farmers in the South, even though they have been less affected by the trade war with China, and that significant payments have been made to wealthy farmers and foreign corporations, Five Southern states receive the highest payments per acre under the program — Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and Arkansas. farmers in the Midwest and Northern Plains have been hurt the most by the trade war.
Now the creepy liar daniella.arabella.nutcase. is changing the content of my post as well as the signature and adding links that I did not put there.Posted by: orteil at November 18, 2019 11:44 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuX6YQBLOa0
Finally exposing Guilliani’s actual job. I knew it all along. His job was to get to the bottom of the 2016 election meddling on the part of the Clinton campaign.
Democratics insist he was in Ukraine to “get dirt” on Biden. That is totally false. He was there to investigate the the election. That is why Democratics are trying to smear him.
Posted by: Weary Willie at November 18, 2019 1:34 PM
Weary Willie, Thanks for the links (1 and 2). I suspected Guilliani was investigating the 2016 election meddling on the part of the Clinton campaign. Biden is probably wishing other Democrats would shut-up about Ukraine.
Also, it makes most Republicans look like they’re not doing anything to fight all of the fake Democrat hoaxes.
orteil, Yes, your own name (i.e. “orteil”, which is on the front of your fake/defunct email address) will be used in the “posted by” field as long as you falsely put other posters’ names in the “posted by” field.
As for a link to your own comments, does that bother you? Are you not proud of your own comments ?
Boo! Hoo!
I wish orteil would try to engage us in an intelligent debate. He could just say, “I would like to discuss …”. We would listen and give opinions, he could respond, it would be fun.
Enter subject below, orteil. I would really like to hear it.
Posted by: Weary Willie at November 18, 2019 3:02 PM
Weary Willie, It would be great if more Democrats would try to discuss their viewpoints.
The problem is, their viewpoints are often indefensible, and after a while, they all disappear, or out-of-frustration, they resort to doing like orteil, j2t2, phx8, ohrealy, and similar ilk (they resort to vulgar name-calling, spewing hate, lies, fake news, etc.).
What does all of that tell you?
The Democrat party is completely off-the-rails.
Also, the Democrat party seems to appeal to the worst qualities in some people, but that’s par for the course for Democrats who have a 155+ year history of stooping so low as to do these despicable things.
It will be interesting to see how mob-like those Democrats become IF they lose the 2020 election.
It is plausible to believe that the commenter “orteil” is simply a broken Clinton “bot”.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 18, 2019 5:34 PM
Much of the political polling being done today is about as fake and distorted as “pencil-neck’s” oratory and the claims by Pelosi that she loves America and our founding documents.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 18, 2019 5:53 PM
Yes, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Eric Swalwell, Diane Feintstein, Mazie Hirono, Diane Feinstein, Patrick Leahy, Dick Durbin, Chris Coons, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Dick Blumenthal, Cory Booker, and Sheldon Whitehouse, Obama, Lois Lerner, Nadler, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Andrew Weissmann, Sally Yates, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, John Brennan, James Clapper, Susan Rice, Rod Rosenstien, Robert Menendez, the Clintons, the Bidens, the DNC, the deep staters, etc., etc., etc. (there’s far too many Democrat degenerates to name all of them here) should be ashamed for these hoaxes and despicable deeds:
- (1) the fake accusations against Kavanaugh;
- (2) the Trump/Russia Collusion hoax;
- (3) the Trump Obstruction hoax;
- (4) the “chest pains” hoax on 17-NOV-2019;
- (5) the Quid Pro Quo hoax;
- (6) the “Bribery” hoax;
- (7) all of these abuses of power;
- (8) and all of these despicable deeds today, and over the past 155+ years.
Royal Flush wrote: Much of the political polling being done today is about as fake and distorted as “pencil-neck’s” oratory and the claims by Pelosi that she loves America and our founding documents.Yep! And we all saw how well the
Royal Flush wrote: It is plausible to believe that the commenter “orteil” is simply a broken Clinton “bot”.LOL! Definitely broken.
Posted by: d.a.n at November 18, 2019 8:51 PM
