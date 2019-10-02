Third Party & Independents Archives

President Trump Calling Out Democrats For Attempting A Coup Designed To Remove Him From Office

From Widipedia

“”A coup d’état (/ˌkuː deɪˈtɑː/ ( listen); French: [ku deta]), also known as a putsch(German:/pʊtʃ/), a golpe de estado (Spanish/Portuguese), or simply as a coup, means the overthrow of an existing government; typically, this refers to an illegal, unconstitutional seizure of power by a dictator, the military, or a political faction.

Clayton Thyne and Jonathan Powell's dataset of coups defines attempted coups as "illegal and overt attempts by the military or other elites within the state apparatus to unseat the sitting executive."[1] They arrive at this definition by combining common definitions in the existing literature, and removing specificities and ambiguities that exist in many definitions.[1]

Donald Trump incorrectly used this term when describing his impeachment hearings.

""

Look at that last sentence. Are u amazed at how quickly wiki has updated/edited this definition of a coup? And, specifically referring to Trump and the 'impeachment'.



From the bottom of the wiki page, ""This page was last edited on 2 October 2019, at 20:27 (UTC)""

Man, them conspirators don't miss a beat, they are good.

Today a handful of folks, including Tom Finton of Judicial Watch and President Trump and I believe Mark meadows and Jim Jordan, called the coup attempt against the President a coup attempt.

If you are a WB participant you know that I've been calling this a coup for over a couple of years now.

Very simple: IF ONE OR MORE PEOPLE PAY CITIZENS OF FOREIGN COUNTRIES/GOVT'S TO CONCOCT LIES THAT ARE USED IN AN ATTEMPT TO REMOVE A SITTING PRESIDENT

