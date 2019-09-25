Third Party & Independents Archives

'Impeachment' Gives Trump Rights To Whomp gop Trump haters And dims

Starting from 2017 politics has become a most popular sport. Difference is that nobody gets bruised or hurt in the political sport. A license might be lost, some money, position, or assets might be forfeited, some might get embarrassed and so on . .

.On the flip side, it ain't chicken feed we are talking about. A little perspective.

The GOP, dims, msm, Hollywood, higher learning institutes, all worked together for some 30 years to get globalism and immigrant labor in place. About half of the citizenry supported this position and half (the deplorable) did not. Half of us did not want cheap crap from China and open borders immigration competing for jobs.

Had Trump not come down the elevator in 2016 the politicos would still be joining hands to do a number on the citizenry. But, he did.

And, he won. He won on a policy that would tear up the GOP/dim playhouse. Imagine the trillions involved in undoing globalism around the world. Imagine the trillions lost by losing political power, giving up the ability to control, manipulate minority populations in the country. The power to strongarm domestic and foreign entities for 'some spending money'. Did the Biden klan walk away with a $B or two? We are about to find out.



And, should impeachment be brought up for a vote, we will likely find out who the GOP Trump haters are.



This is a 'parting of the ways' and will set the course of the USA for years to come.



And, there can be no doubt that President Trump and his administration will do there very best to bury the gop Trump haters and dims in the anals, did I spell that wrong? Meant to say, anals of history. We are about to jettison that half that love money more than their country. Some of them may be forced to get a job to make a living. No, I don't believe that. But, we are going to need a lot more layers to get us thru this, IMO..

