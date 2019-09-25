Third Party & Independents Archives

'Impeachment' Gives Trump Rights To Whomp gop Trump haters And dims
Starting from 2017 politics has become a most popular sport. Difference is that nobody gets bruised or hurt in the political sport. A license might be lost, some money, position, or assets might be forfeited, some might get embarrassed and so on . .
.On the flip side, it ain't chicken feed we are talking about. A little perspective.
The GOP, dims, msm, Hollywood, higher learning institutes, all worked together for some 30 years to get globalism and immigrant labor in place. About half of the citizenry supported this position and half (the deplorable) did not. Half of us did not want cheap crap from China and open borders immigration competing for jobs.
Had Trump not come down the elevator in 2016 the politicos would still be joining hands to do a number on the citizenry. But, he did.
And, he won. He won on a policy that would tear up the GOP/dim playhouse. Imagine the trillions involved in undoing globalism around the world. Imagine the trillions lost by losing political power, giving up the ability to control, manipulate minority populations in the country. The power to strongarm domestic and foreign entities for 'some spending money'. Did the Biden klan walk away with a $B or two? We are about to find out.
And, should impeachment be brought up for a vote, we will likely find out who the GOP Trump haters are.
This is a 'parting of the ways' and will set the course of the USA for years to come.
And, there can be no doubt that President Trump and his administration will do there very best to bury the gop Trump haters and dims in the anals, did I spell that wrong? Meant to say, anals of history. We are about to jettison that half that love money more than their country. Some of them may be forced to get a job to make a living. No, I don't believe that. But, we are going to need a lot more layers to get us thru this, IMO..
Hopefully they will get a job making license plates.Posted by: Weary Willie at September 26, 2019 7:26 AM
If the CIA analyst testifies before the House then it would seem appropriate that all those folks who were directly privy (present) for the communications between Ukraine and President Trump would be called to testify.
AG Barr should pursue the Biden investigation with full force, bring the results to the table next Spring.
One very positive thing to come out of an impeachment vote is which GOP’ers will vote to impeach. Deplorables need to know.
So enlightening to know that President Trump felt strongly about pursuing the Bidens and Hillary. I was having some doubt that the dims would be pursued beyond a slap on the wrist and ‘don’t do that again’. Now, I’m convinced the President will go for the jugulars. IMO, he should be able to destroy the dim party if he vigorously pursues their crimes.
Saw an unverified article that some big dim donors have said they won’t back Elizabeth Warren. dims have basically destroyed themselves, which is a good thing. Maybe a populist party can form and get some traction.
It seems that the Democrats/Liberals/Socialists prove the old adage…”Give them enough rope and they will hang themselves.”
It is easy to imagine President Trump winning another term, taking back the HOR, and adding a few seat in the senate.
With another four year term, it is likely that Trump will get to name, and the senate confirm, another Supreme Court Justice.
Future generations can measure and judge the Trump administration as one that upheld and enforced our Constitution; and responsible for the continuation of individual freedom and liberty.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 26, 2019 3:36 PM
Agree Royal. It’s 80 degrees in the county, sun shining, okra is 8’ tall. And, we’ve got the Ken Burns country music history episodes and the ‘impeachment’ hearings for entertainment. My grandaughter’s JV volleyball team is undefeated thus far. Life is good !!
Hopefully, we can air Bidens dirty laundry, get some jail time for the conspirators before the 2020 elections. This would leave Trump to do some mopping up operations and get a full four year swing at implementing Trump policies. I’m all ready for my next tax cut. He can hit the piggy bank for funds to finish the wall. The bad guys will all want to negotiate their sanctions away. He can tweek his trade deals if need be. HE can put immigration reforms in place.
And, should the GOP win the House he might accomplish even more.
Also, it’s just a great feeling to know that your children/grandchildren will have several years of liberty and well being ahead of them. That’s priceless.
Posted by: Roy D Ellis at September 27, 2019 1:24 PM
Thank you for this great Post.
