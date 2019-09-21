Third Party & Independents Archives

What's Good For The Goose...
History of Blackface
Let’s get ready, Folks! If we’re going back into history to condemn people for this, it’s going to get good!
For instance, NBC needs to be shut down for airing Amos and Andy on the radio.
Quaker Oats and Pepsico needs to pay for what they've done with Aunt Jemima.
Stereotypical "coons and mammies" were featured in shows such as Sanford and Son, The Jeffersons, Good Times, What's Happening and Diff'rent Strokes.
Walt Disney was accused of being racist. That's enough to relegate Disneyland and Disney World to the dustbin of history.
MGM, Merrie Melodies, Looney Tunes, all guilty of this unforgivable insult.
Woodrow Wilson segregated the U.S. Military. Wipe him out of our children's school books.
MGM made millions off the movie, "Gone With The Wind".
All of these racist organizations need to go to sensitivity training and pay for what they've done.
Or, we could ask ourselves if Trudeau is still doing black face. If not, then what's the big deal?Posted by Weary_Willie at September 21, 2019 8:54 AM
Exactmente, WW. Just like California trying embellishing law that requires a presidential candidate to hand over 5 years of tax returns to the state. Tom Finton, Judicail Watch, took Calif to court and knocked that one out.
What next, a cert5ain IQ level? Certain college curriculum, and so on …?Posted by: Roy Ellis at September 21, 2019 11:10 AM
An imbecile writes an article, and an idiot responds
Don’t be so hard on yourself, roy w ellis. If you’re going to spend so much time posting comments like that you should put a little thought into them.
Roy Ellis, are you any relation to the troll?Posted by: Weary Willie at September 21, 2019 4:17 PM
Could be a brother or sister in Christ, WW. Or, it could be just anuther dim.Posted by: Roy Ellis at September 21, 2019 5:51 PM
