Third Party & Independents Archives

What's Good For The Goose...



History of Blackface

Let’s get ready, Folks! If we’re going back into history to condemn people for this, it’s going to get good!

For instance, NBC needs to be shut down for airing Amos and Andy on the radio.

Quaker Oats and Pepsico needs to pay for what they've done with Aunt Jemima.

Stereotypical "coons and mammies" were featured in shows such as Sanford and Son, The Jeffersons, Good Times, What's Happening and Diff'rent Strokes.

Walt Disney was accused of being racist. That's enough to relegate Disneyland and Disney World to the dustbin of history.

MGM, Merrie Melodies, Looney Tunes, all guilty of this unforgivable insult.

Woodrow Wilson segregated the U.S. Military. Wipe him out of our children's school books.

MGM made millions off the movie, "Gone With The Wind".

All of these racist organizations need to go to sensitivity training and pay for what they've done.

Or, we could ask ourselves if Trudeau is still doing black face. If not, then what's the big deal?