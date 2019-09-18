Third Party & Independents Archives

The People Want The Conspirator's Tried For Treason

From the recent IG Horowitz hearing before congress we received some information re the IG’s report on Russia, Russia, Russia.’



The IG relates that there is credible evidence to bring a criminal indictment against Comey. And, McCabe is sitting on the fence waiting for the DOJ to decide whether or not to bring charges against him.

That is all good but, the big question is, what crimes will they face before a judge. We know Comey leaked information that was privy but not classified. And, we know that McCabe lied at various times. But, those are minor crimes that would likely call for no jail time, maybe lose a license or similar.. .

What the people want to know is, will they be tried for treason, for conspiracy to overthrow the President of the USA. We don't want the perps involved to be tried one at a time for minor offenses. We want the Obama administration, agency heads and possibly some in the main stream media to be tried for the high level crime of treason/conspiracy in which they had an active role;

This is a clear cut case of a political party, big money and big institutions attempting a soft coup de etat. It can not be treated as anything less. The facts have been laid out, noting that there are still plenty of loose ends to run to ground. The facts are certainly there that a coup was attempted. They just need to ferret out all the players and identify their specific role in the coup. This has to be addressed as the super grave threat it is and to ensure that it never happens again going forward.

