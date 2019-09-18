Third Party & Independents Archives

The People Want The Conspirator's Tried For Treason
From the recent IG Horowitz hearing before congress we received some information re the IG’s report on Russia, Russia, Russia.’
The IG relates that there is credible evidence to bring a criminal indictment against Comey. And, McCabe is sitting on the fence waiting for the DOJ to decide whether or not to bring charges against him.
That is all good but, the big question is, what crimes will they face before a judge. We know Comey leaked information that was privy but not classified. And, we know that McCabe lied at various times. But, those are minor crimes that would likely call for no jail time, maybe lose a license or similar.. .
What the people want to know is, will they be tried for treason, for conspiracy to overthrow the President of the USA. We don't want the perps involved to be tried one at a time for minor offenses. We want the Obama administration, agency heads and possibly some in the main stream media to be tried for the high level crime of treason/conspiracy in which they had an active role;
This is a clear cut case of a political party, big money and big institutions attempting a soft coup de etat. It can not be treated as anything less. The facts have been laid out, noting that there are still plenty of loose ends to run to ground. The facts are certainly there that a coup was attempted. They just need to ferret out all the players and identify their specific role in the coup. This has to be addressed as the super grave threat it is and to ensure that it never happens again going forward.
Trump leans in and whispers to the American People, “I’ll have a lot more flexibility after the election.”.Posted by: Weary Willie at September 19, 2019 8:13 AM
A moron writes an article, and an imbecile responds.Posted by: Roy N Ellis at September 19, 2019 11:00 AM
https://www.amazon.com/How-Win-Friends-Influence-People/dp/0671027034
Posted by: Weary Willie at September 19, 2019 4:03 PM
Here you go, Roy N Ellis.
This is treason by the deep state.
This was a conspiracy.
These conspirators need to be charged and tried in court.
conspirators need to be chargedPosted by: Love for rottweiler at September 21, 2019 1:23 PM
Right Love. we’ve never had such an arrogant and ‘anything goes’ approach in attempting to hold on to gov’t power.
And, adding insult to injury, after the election dims have continued to fight to take down the duly elected President of the USA.
Latest example is this effort at impeachment because the President talked to the President of Ukraine. We can expect another shot at impeachment when the President talks to the President of Ukraine again at an upcoming conference, G7 I think.
After 4 years of having to deal with dim bs I have to believe this President is ready and determined to destroy the dim political organization. In doing so I hope he can bankrupt the msm. More than sufficient evidence to lay the conspiracy on the msm as well and the public should be presented this information.Posted by: Roy Ellis at September 21, 2019 8:19 PM
