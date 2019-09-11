Third Party & Independents Archives

Cruz Meeting with Milano

https://youtu.be/3uImC8_ssIk

There were actually four people in the debate but one man wasn’t even introduced. I have yet read an article that identifies the fourth person. I think he was the father of a first response person. He was given the opportunity to speak but often chose not to.

Alisa Milano opened the discussion by expressing her fear and telling Ted Cruz he is a vilian. She made a point to say she woke up anxious, she has Anxiety. She lives in fear. She later admits Ted Cruz now knows her better than her therapist. From then on it was the Fred Guttenberg show.

Cruz, Milano, and the unidentified male listened patiently and attentively throughout Fred Guttenberg's monologue. He appeared angry and frustrated which is understandable. As Cruz attempted to respond, Guttenberg repeatedly interrupted Cruz and Cruz really wasn't given a chance to complete his thoughts many times. Milano was silent for the most part. When given the floor she brought up breast feeding and something else that didn't relate. Whenever she did speak on the subject she could only say she was afraid, there's no civility, nothing is being done, and everything should be tried. Cruz reminded her of the rhetoric she uses on Twitter.

One thing that stood out was Milano's behavior and what she asked of the father of a victim of a mass shooting. As the father described his daughter's death, he said he saw a video of his daughter's near escape and being shot. Alisa Milano suddenly asked, "Can we see the video?". Truly a ghoulish display. With her fear, therapy, and a knee-jerk need to see a person's daughter murdered, Milano should be taking an interest in another subject that was discussed, mental health.

The substance that came from this discussion would be the discussion around these 2 forms of legislation. Headway was made by Guttenberg stating he will examine the legislation referred to as Grassley-Cruz, which was explained by Sen. Cruz, and Cruz agreed to examine HR 8 which was brought to his attention by Mr. Guttenberg. Milano said she would challenge Democrats.

https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/116/hr8

https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/116/hr8/text

https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/news-releases/sens-grassley-cruz-reintroduce-bill-protect-second-amendments-rights-improve

https://www.grassley.senate.gov/sites/default/files/documents/116.S.x%20Protecting%20Communities%20and%20Preserving%20the%20Second%20Amendment%20Act%20of%202019.pdf