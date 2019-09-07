Third Party & Independents Archives

Where Does President Trump Stand On Justice For The Conspirators?

More and more conservative pundits and media reps are speculating that President Trump will take a ‘light justice’, (my words), approach towards Hillary and the conspiracy. Also, getting vibes that Trump won’t build all the wall, just enough to get him thru the next election.

I don't have any faith in the US Senate to seek justice. We hear daily that the Justice and State Dept's are working to block Judicial Watch and similar from further exculpatory findings regarding Hillary and the conspiracy. Seems any federal court cases heard in DC will be stymied by dim jurists.

Heard recently that a person has evidence that Uranium One was a pay for play deal, willing to testify to that. Also, that uranium was delivered to 'a foreign country' thru Canada, which violates federal law.

Seems there is so much evidence stacked up against deep state players that it would take the courts 10 years to sort out. But, if there were just two or three convictions with serious jail time that might serve to curtail a lot of deep state activity. Fining Amazon/Google a hundred million or so is laughable at best.

I am hopeful that President Trump can be the white knight we need to save the republic. One would think that he would come out with a strong statement on justice and the wall.

His base should make it known, clearly, that, yes, we want transparency but, we also want justice for the largest effort at conspiracy to overthrow the US gov't in US history.

Lock her up and build the wall !!

