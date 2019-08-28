Third Party & Independents Archives

Making America Great Again ! ! !

Folks we are on a roll. So many good things happening. One wants to feel that justice is just around the corner,.

So many good conservative radio stations blaring away. PregarU doing a splendid job of educating the younger of us. Rush is on top of his game. Hannity is like a laser cutting to the truth. President Trump carrying the populist banner high, taking no prisoners. Numbers are all good. Judicial watch, John Solomon and others are piling up the evidence in preparation. Pictures of the wall looks so, . . . so, legal . . .



Hillary lucked out and got a 3 month reprieve. McCabe will find out if he will be indicted next week. The IG report is being readied for public consumption but we already know that three of the four FISA warrants were illegal. Google, facebook and company are on the carpet to explain their partisanship in influencing the 2016. PregarU: is taking them to court as well.

Looking ahead to Trump's 2nd term, A big win for the President and should return the House to the GOP. Then, miles and miles of fence, immigration reform, deportation of illegals. Three or four NASA space projects will take off between now and 2025. Good trade deals with China, EU and Brits. Completed oil pipelines will mean super cheap gas/oil, low unemployment, higher wages, Perps should all be in jail by 2022. dnc/msm likely to just fade away and a new political party will be formed.

Gets any better I may just break out in song here on WB.

I know, d. I'm trying not to be overly optimistic. But, it's kinda like trying to hold back on an orgasm !!.

