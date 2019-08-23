Third Party & Independents Archives

Big Plan To Get Obama Admin Off The Hook

Here it comes … big plan to take the heat off the Obama admin and stick it to the rank and file workerbees.



Just read that the CEO of Overstock, Patrick Byrne, resigned after 20 years at the company. He claims he needed to do that because he figured out a year ago that he was unknowingly involved in a political espionage scheme to attack Hillary, Marko Rubio, Ted Cruz and Donald Trump.

Said that there were two other times when he volunteered to help the wheels of justice; "when a friend of mine got murdered, and when a bunch of goons on Wall Street figured out what they were doing, I helped the federal government take them down."

Byrne said he got some request for help but didn't know where it came from. Then, 3 years later he realized it was from Peter Strzok and Andrew McCabe and realized something was 'fishy'.

Says he thinks he was offered a $1B bribe to keep quiet but, he chose to come forward due to mass shootings on the streets.

Now, why do you and I understand that this is, I'm guessing, one of several plans we will see to keep Hillary out of jail and stik it to the rank and file guys on the payroll?

Should get the Horowitz report within a couple of weeks. I tell you, it's an interesting time to be alive. 'Prosecution of the greatest conspiracy in the history of the United States of America'.

The GOP, in their ususal mode of 'never make a wave', is trying to present to the public a softer image of the conspirators. They will be content to smack a few hands, tighten a law or two and get on with the business of, of, of . . . working for campaign contributions, and so on . . .

But, I don't believe Barr and the President will take such a soft posit. The dims have caused this President so much angst that he is likely to pursue them thru the jail house door. . .IMO.

