Third Party & Independents Archives

The Jeffery Epstein Whodunnit

At the same time, it's been quiet today re the Jeffery Epstein conspiracy investigation. I've not folowed it too close but, like most, am curious about the cause of death.

I've read that he tried to commit suicide about two weeks ago, I believe he was on suicide watch at that time. Found on the floor with visible neck injuries. Don't know how he tried to kill himself. Have heard that bedsheets are of paper in suicide watch cells. Don't know about camera footage.

Then, a week later he was removed from suicide watch and put in a cell for special situations. He had a cellmate, which is required for these particular cells, but that person was removed at some point in time. Two guards were supposed to check on him every half an hour but supposedly were asleep for a three hour period prior to the suicide. Again, no information as to camera footage.

The two guards and warden are suspended, on leave, pending investigation.

I don't want to take sides on the conspiracy thing. I would just say that, at the least, it could be an 'assisted suicide'. Like with so many other issues we will just have to wait for the slooooo wheels of justice to turn.

And, 24 hours later they are saying there are some broken neck bones that are more similar to that of strangulation. And, that he hung himself with a bed sheet tied to the upper bunk. And, nothing yet on what the two guards were doing at the time.

I'm not big on the idea of a person jumping off the top bunk and getting a good hang like this. . .

Hard for a six foot person to tie the bedpost close to their neck and leap out into space. There would have to be at least 3 feet of slack to try that, IMO. Any more than three feet the persons feet would hit the floor breaking the fall somewhat. Now, maybe the bed post are 12 foot tall, dunno.

So, the idea of an assisted suicide has lost some ground to the idea of conspiracy. . . IMO.

