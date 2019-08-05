Third Party & Independents Archives

deplorables Must Stand Up !

Yes, we had more terrible mass shootings this past week.

It is a pernicious problem with no apparent solution.

I think Americans will always want firearms comparable to what the US military uses. We don't want bazookas, cannons, and the like but we do want sufficient fire power to fight a intra country war, protect family, etc. We need our 2nd amendmt rights just in case Hillary does get in and runs consecutively for ten terms and so on . . .

It's clear the political rhetoric drives some unstable people to horrible actions.

It's clear that political divisiveness is centered primarily around immigration. Therefore, a wall would do much to quell the mass shooting violence, as would other immigration reform. Would be a much nicer world if we had all that behind us.

But, what we have is one political party breaking bad on the other so as to label one party, the GOP, as the culprit for everything bad re immigration. The dim party, IMO, would never come to the table to help legislate immigration reform. They see the divisiveness as their strong point to achieve political gain, and keep control of the political system.

To have the needed, desired affect the dims make sure that the GOP is labeled all bad, in every situation or exchange of dialogue. If Gorka farts the msm must report it and the public must be made to smell it. If a mass shooting occurs it must be shown how Trump or republicans or Trumps deplorable base is to blame. White will be painted black, right will be labeled as wrong. Flag is bad, Jefferson/Washington bad, and so on . . . Been going on for 30 years. Starting in 1989 with the establishment of the Dept of Education, history books have been rewritten, school children indoctrinated, a 10-1 dim-GOP teacher ratio in schools . . .

For 30 years citizens who are against this socialist/communist behavior have been largely silent, mute, non-reponsive. .. they must stand up. What is at stake?

If the dims are allowed to succeed in taking over the political reins this country, our democratic republic, our Consitution, could be lost, will be lost, and pdq. We should fight this with the determination that Winston Churchill portrayed in WWII.

