Third Party & Independents Archives

It's All Over With No Shouting

There was not a mention of Mueller or Russia-russia-russia in the dim debates last evening. They've given up on promising their base that they will impeach the President.

Wasn't really much of a debate, most of the entertainment was provided by CNN hosts.



It's clear to me that the dim party is daid, that every minit the dims are on stage debating it's a big plus for the President. I think the dims know that and are just taking a wild swing at the ball to try and keep their base on the hook for 2 or 4 more years. Even a bunt will do that for them.

CNN had 10M viewers in primetime while they had 12M in midday for the Mueller hearings. Let's see how many turn out tonite for sleepy Joe. CNN may not be able to hold out until November elections.



Google never put up the debate as their top article as I am aware. They did run something anti-Trump in the top slot. NOW, the top spot is an article by Galaxy News , "Latest FOIA Revelations Show A 'FIX' of Hillary's Exoneration". Now, that's good news ! ! !

