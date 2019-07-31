Third Party & Independents Archives

It's All Over With No Shouting
There was not a mention of Mueller or Russia-russia-russia in the dim debates last evening. They've given up on promising their base that they will impeach the President.
Wasn't really much of a debate, most of the entertainment was provided by CNN hosts.
It's clear to me that the dim party is daid, that every minit the dims are on stage debating it's a big plus for the President. I think the dims know that and are just taking a wild swing at the ball to try and keep their base on the hook for 2 or 4 more years. Even a bunt will do that for them.
CNN had 10M viewers in primetime while they had 12M in midday for the Mueller hearings. Let's see how many turn out tonite for sleepy Joe. CNN may not be able to hold out until November elections.
Google never put up the debate as their top article as I am aware. They did run something anti-Trump in the top slot. NOW, the top spot is an article by Galaxy News , "Latest FOIA Revelations Show A 'FIX' of Hillary's Exoneration". Now, that's good news ! ! !
Yup, you’re right Roy, we didn’t hear a mention of Mueller or Russia either.
I thought Bernie’s head was going to explode when another debater challenged him. Sander’s is mentally unstable and in a perpetual bad mood.
Can anyone imagine the horror of waking up next to this guy?Posted by: Royal Flush at July 31, 2019 3:43 PM
I think someone forgot to tell Rachael Madcow.
Yeah, what’s up with Bernie Sanders screaming all the time?Posted by: d.a.n at July 31, 2019 4:17 PM
I’ve been saying that a Biden/Harris ticket would be facing President Trump in 2020, and that the media is colluding with democrats to promote nuts like Sanders, Warren, AOC, Omar etc… to try and make the far-left Biden look like a ‘moderate.’
I’m sticking with that for now, but there are a couple of things that I don’t think the dems and their media counted on happening:
Biden has flopped. Big time. He has done terrible in the debates, keeps messing up in his ‘meet and greets’, and looks and acts as if his age is catching up with him.
Tulsi is killing it. Very professional, dignified, coherent, intelligent and, sensible. If one of the anti-America far-leftists end up being the candidate, look for Tulsi to be the VP pick.
He11, if not for her unconstitutional stances for government health care and against the 2nd Amendment, I’d probably vote for her.
https://wethepeopledaily.com/trump-vs-dnc-federal-judge-makes-bombshell-ruling/
Posted by: d.a.n at August 1, 2019 11:14 AM
A federal judge in frank terms Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) against key members of the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks over hacked DNC documents, saying they “did not participate in any wrongdoing in obtaining the materials in the first place” and therefore bore no legal liability for disseminating the information.
The ruling came as Democrats increasingly have sought to tie the Trump team to illegal activity in Russia, in spite of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings that the campaign in fact refused multiple offers by Russians to involve them in hacking and disinformation efforts.
Tulsi Gabbard is saying Trump is supporting Al Qaeda.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/tulsi-gabbard-defends-debate-claim-that-trump-supports-al-qaeda-to-shannon-bream
One small, but important, move in the interest of justice.
“WASHINGTON (AP) — Navy officials said Wednesday they are pulling achievement medals from prosecutors who argued the case against a decorated Navy SEAL who was acquitted in the death of a wounded Islamic State captive after President Donald Trump intervened.”
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2019/08/01/navy-seal-prosecutors-to-be-stripped-of-achievement-medals/23784460/Posted by: Royal Flush at August 1, 2019 3:37 PM
Wow deplorables, Trump just completed a huge rally in Cincinatti This just one day after the dims had a miserable showing for their two day debates.
The President ticked off an impressive list of his accomplishments and the crowd was with him on every point.
His next rally is in Manchester, NH on the 15th I believe. I would think that state couldn’t find a place big enough to hold a Trump rally.
So, we are just waiting on Nov 2020 now. It’s all over but the shouting .. .Posted by: Roy D Ellis at August 1, 2019 8:24 PM
The deep state is set to lose two elections back to back. That must be a historical first.
And, I’ve heard no complaints about crops this year. Seems every year, year over year, the US produces more.
As I know it, the US is now no. 1 in oil, coal and natural gas.
A comfy 85 degrees today. Shucks, some days its hard to be mad at dims.
And, why would a billionaire like Trump want to break into Ellijah Cummings house? What could he be looking for?Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 2, 2019 8:26 PM
LOL. What is wrong with Democrats?!?
Why do they do and/or support all of this ?
I don’t hear and see but a very few Democrats denying only portions of it.
Pandering Democrat politicians are promising all of this free-stuff ?
Do they think that the majority of voters will believe all of their crazy promises of free-stuff ?
Joe Biden said he’s going to eliminate the use of all fossil fuels.
Do you think other nations will too, when oil, gas, and coal is far cheaper?
After all, the New Green Deal for the U.S. will only cost $90+ Trillion?
If one watches Wil Witt/PreagarU it could leave u way depressed.
He floats around to all these towns and univ’s and ask outlandishly simple question like ‘who was the first president’ and such and only about 1% can come up with the correct answer. He says he doesn’t cherry pick and if that’s true we are in sad sad sad shape. Like one woman answered that Hawaii was either in Fla or on the west coast. Wil said
‘pick one’ and she picked Fla.
Saw, just recently, where there is a 10 - 1 ratio of democrat over republican teachers in the schools.
Trump sure has some work to do…Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 3, 2019 7:07 PM
When Democrats run stuff, it goes to $#!+
Yet, many voters continue to re-elect the same Democrats.
Consider Baltimore, MD.
And, notice that the top 7 cities where the problem of homelessness is the worst, are Democrat-run cities (as of 2018):
- (01) ################################## 79K (NYC,NY)
- (02) ###################### 50K (LA, CA)
- (03) ##### 12K (Seattle,WA)
- (04) #### 9K (San Diego,CA)
- (05) ### 7K (San Diego,CA)
- (06) ### 7K (D.C.)
- (07) ### 7K (San Francisco,CA)
And IF Democrats are successful with their new goals listed here, the U.S.A. is in big trouble.
IMO, it seems that the Democrat party appeals mostly to people who fit (to varying degrees) into Cheater Group #2 shown below:
- Cheater Group #1 (mostly greed): One extreme wants regressive taxation, unfettered capitalism, monopolies, and the freedom to explore and wallow in almost every manifestation of unchecked greed.
- Cheater Group #2 (mostly envy, sloth, and greed): The other extreme wants a nanny-state, that will wipe their lazy butts for them; where politicians lure citizens into being increasingly dependent on the government; with massive cradle-to-grave government programs (which are usually severely mismanaged; e.g. $70 Billion per year in Medicare fraud; $Trillions borrowed from Social Security; etc.) that nurture a sense of entitlement and dependency on government; wants to grow government ever larger (despite the already current nightmare proportions); rewards failure and laziness; tries to disguise their envy and jealousy as demands for equality; perpetuates the myth that many things should be free, and that we can somehow all live at the expense of everyone else; and anyone who disagrees is a racist, Nazi, bigot, fascist, xenophobe, homophobe, white nationalist, and/or whatever other name they can think of !
That’s why all of the following (a nanny-state and a lot of free-stuff and ) appeals to so many Democrats and similar ilk.
Many Democrats running for POTUS are promising all sorts of free-stuff in order to bribe voters with their own tax dollars, and acquire more electoral votes via massive illegal immigration.
Many Democrats are promising, or doing, and/or promoting the following:
- a free income;
- promises of free college tuition;
- promises of free college for non-citizens also;
- already, some sanctuary states give free tuition or in-state college tuition to non-citizens, but charge higher college tuition rates for out-of-state citizens;
- promises to eliminate all college loan debt;
- promises of free healthcare (including free healthcare for non-citizens);
- promises to allow non-citizens to vote;
- promises to allow people to vote at age 16;
- promises to allow non-citizens to be counted in decennial CENSUS (which can increase the number of electoral votes for states with large numbers of non-citizens, since the decennial CENSUS does not verify citizenship); there is a reason why California is a sanctuary state with about 3 Million illegal immigrants;
- promises to allow convicted and incarcerated felons to vote (including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, etc.);
- promises of reparations for black people (punishing others that had nothing to do with slavery, which was abolished 154 years ago in 1865);
- promises to promote sanctuary cities and states; promises of another amnesty like the shamnesty of 1986; promises of open-borders, while conveniently ignore 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens (source: site2data.com/homicides1.html);
- promises to abolish I.C.E. and BCP (Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection);
- promises to refuse any legislation to:
- (a) require employers to use eVerify (to verify eligibility for employment);
- (b) to stop the abuse of asylum laws;
- (c) and stop the abuse of birth-right citizenship (women from all over the world are booking vacations to the U.S. to give birth, so that their child will have U.S. citizenship; 70% of births at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, TX are by illegal immigrants);
- (a) require employers to use eVerify (to verify eligibility for employment);
Roy Ellis, do you know what the real problem is? It’s people who say:
Trump sure has some work to do…
Who’s running this country, Roy Ellis? Is it Trump, or is it us, We The People?
I’m so sick of people thinking the federal government is the end all, cure all, solution to all our problems. I’m sick and tired of people thinking one person, the president, is going to save us from all our woes. It’s bullshit. One person can’t save the U.S.
It’s We The People, Roy Ellis, not Trump, or some figurehead on TV.
Why won’t anyone consider taking the money away from the federal government and giving it to the states? Why should we submit to 435 people? It’s contradictory to what we’re supposed to be as a country!Posted by: Weary Willie at August 3, 2019 11:17 PM
Do you know what scares me the most about Trump’s presidency?
It’s the fact he can only serve 2 terms.
The morons that control the money can serve a lifetime, but a successful president has to give up after 8 years.
Why is that? Why is that a law? How did that become an amendment to the U.S. Constitution?
I think it was because only one president served more than 2 terms and that president must be enshrined for it. No one is allowed to serve more terms than the great FDR. He is a Democratic and that is the reason no other president can serve more than 2 terms.
If anyone can give me another reason why the 22nd amendment was ratified, I’m all ears. Tell me why FDR’s legacy is enshrined in the 22nd amendment. Tell me why no other president is allowed to follow in FDR’s footsteps.
Posted by: Weary Willie at August 3, 2019 11:33 PM
We learned from the Demo debates this past week that they seek open borders, and free health care for everyone including non-citizens.
They also stand for free education, taxpayer assumption of student school debt, taxpayer assumption of sending every adult $12000 per year, and taxpayer assumption of trillions more in public spending.
When the Dem Party writes its platform for their presidential and congressional candidates, it will be interesting to see how much of this radical agenda is included.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 4, 2019 3:10 PM
WW, lemme try to set you straight. FDR became poplar thru his socialist leanings, Social Security, New Deal 1 and 2, etc.
His policies didn’t recover the US from the Great Depression, but heavy spending for the war effort did.
A fifth term would likely have been bad news.
Consider the 2016 election; if Hillary had won with the support immigrants she might have been able to stay in power for 40-50 years, except for the 22nd.
How close we came, WW. Hillary would have won against any of the 18 or so GOP candidates. But, populist Trump came down the elevator …
Well, there is no one to replace Trump so, I’m hoping a family member, like Ivanka, will run and then maybe his son after her. And, just hope they will take their father’s advice.
The dims best bet is for Obama’s wife to step in and run.
But, I’m all for the 22nd as we don’t want a ‘King’ for president.
Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 4, 2019 4:35 PM
Apparently our founders believed George Washington’s two-term example would be respected by those who followed him.
FDR believed he was exempt from protocol or precedence. Despite all the good he did, his ambition began our nations downfall into Socialism.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 4, 2019 4:50 PM
A black woman running for president is akin to affirmative action.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 4, 2019 4:51 PM
Assuming $1000 per month for 2/3 of the population that is age 18 or greater, that is 220,000,000 x $1,000 per month x 12 months per year = $2.64 Trillion !!!
Never mind that the national debt is already a $22 Trillion of nightmare proportions !?!
What the hell !?!
The federal government has already poured a lot of money into Baltimore, MD and what good did it do?
Why should we expect different results?
Consider $70 Billion per year in Medicare fraud.
Trump is just one person, and he’s trying, but Weary Willie is correct … we (the people) are the problem.
There are TOO MANY Cheaters.
One of the worst times for the U.S.A. was when Democrats wanted to continue slavery, and over a million people died in the U.S. Civil War.
Another civil war is possible IF Democrats are allowed to keep screwing up this country with all of their severely screwed-up ideas like these, and promises of all sorts of free-stuff, all to merely acquire more votes, money, and power.
Ok, d. and Royal, here is the rub. Yes, it’s nice to say that the voters should set the tone, moral climate, left/right heading, and so on …
But, when the choice for pres. is zilch, like it was in 2016, before Trump showed up, what can the voter do?
Suppose Trump had not showed up, what then should voters do? No matter dim or rep, we would still have open borders, amnesty and so on …
I agree, in sane times it’s proper for the people to select the person who will do the best job.
But, at this time in history we can’t take a chance that some pol will run in 2024 that will take the baton from Trump and run with it. We can’t afford to be duped at this critical juncture in our political history.
We know what we have in Trump and I would feel comfortable in voting in his loyal kin at least thru 2040.
By then, globalism shud be daid and immigration reform securely in place.
Trump is a proven entity and I think we should stick with him for as long as possible.Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 4, 2019 6:56 PM
A bird in hand is worth two in the bush. My momma tole me that.
While Trump is out being presidential the dims are fighting each other tooth and nail …
The msm is calling for them to cull their numbers and set some kind of policy for the 2020. But, it ain’t going to happen, imo. They want to fight on very narrow issues and they ain’t going to stop, imo.Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 4, 2019 7:06 PM
BETO O’Rourke said El Paso has an average of 18 homicides per year, but the shooting this week killed 20 in one day.
Yet, Democrats hypocritically ignore the 2,000+ homicides per year (5.5 per day on average) by criminal non-citizens.Posted by: d.a.n at August 5, 2019 7:03 AM
What scares me the most about Trump’s presidency is that, as a 90s type democrat, he is the perfect ‘Republican’ President to push leftist policy past those on the right. Ridiculous spending is just the beginning, people. More loss of privacy, more anti-second amendment legislation, and more government in health care, coming soon.Posted by: kctim at August 5, 2019 8:08 AM
The problem I have with the 22nd amendment is it takes the choice out of the hands of the people. Term limits eliminate people doing a good job as well as people doing a poor job. That is counter productive.
It’s the same as saying you have to buy a new house every 8 years, because we say you have to buy a new house every 8 years. There’s no other reason. It’s founded on a notion that one person did it, so everyone should do it. That’s counter productive.
If Trump is doing a good job, better than most, why should he be penalized? Why should we be denied a successful president simply because of ceremony? There is no other reason the 22nd exists.
Posted by: Weary Willie at August 5, 2019 8:38 AM
Weary Willie wrote: Term limits eliminate people doing a good job as well as people doing a poor job. That is counter productive.True.
However, there are 535 people in Congress (100 in the Senate, and 435 in the House of Representatives).
How many of those 535 are doing a good job?
Who can name 10% (53 Congress persons) that are doing a good job?
Who can name 5% (26 Congress persons) that are doing a good job?
Who can name 10 Congress persons that are doing a good job?
I think term limits are a good idea, and presidential term limits are a VERY good idea, to prevent someone (or a family) from getting too much power (which is not far fetched, considering the rise of the Kennedy, Bush, and Clinton families; and now Michael Moore is saying only Michelle Obama can save the country ?!?).
Term Limits is a good thing, because Term Limits can automatically remove a bad politician, and prevent them from amassing too much power.
kctim wrote:What scares me the most about Trump’s presidency is that, as a 90s type democrat, he is the perfect ‘Republican’ President to push leftist policy past those on the right. Ridiculous spending is just the beginning, people. More loss of privacy, more anti-second amendment legislation, and more government in health care, coming soon.Very good points.
The $22.567 Trillion National Debt is costing 25% (or more) of every dollar of tax revenue to pay the interest ALONE, and the National Debt is growing by over $1 Trillion per year.
Most creditors don’t worry until debt is over 77% of GDP.
The U.S. National Debt is now 106% of GDP (GDP=$21.3 Trillion).
Buttigeig said “White Nationalism” is considered acceptable in the highest levels of our government.
BETO O’Rourke and others are blaming Trump for the recent mass shootings.
It appears that there is no low that these Democrat politicians won’t stoop to.
Those statements are politically motivated, making their comments about as despicable as they can get, not to mention the Democrat’s despicable platform (promises, actions, and past behavior).
The Democrats are also fueling civil instability by despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for more votes, money, and power (not to mention promises of all sorts of free-stuff; including free stuff for non-citizens).
Americans are not good or accustomed to playing a “long” political game. We are geared to short term political planning and long term regret. We are quick to spend and reluctant to save.
President Trump will have six more years to accomplish his stated goals. That’s enough time. No matter the man, too much power for too long is corrupting.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 5, 2019 4:39 PM
Trump had to spend big to ensure we remain number one militarily and, for the new space department. We have to do it otherwise, how do u keep russia and china from taking the lead in space. If they have a nuke pointing down at me from the moon I want Trump to be there to protect me …
And, we have needed the wall for 30 years.
I am hopeful Trump will spend the last 2 years of his 2nd term working on paying down the debt or taking measure to circumvent the debt. If he will do that I would vote for Ivanka, probably vote for her no matter who else ran.
kctim, Trump is a independent populist IMO. I just wish he had a 3rd party behind him for support. Right now, I guess its the tea party, such as it is. And, much of his base is of independents. I think the debt would be a real good issue to run on in 2020 and 2024.Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 5, 2019 6:13 PM
