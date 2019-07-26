Third Party & Independents Archives

Where Are We Headed?

Just read today that spatial monitors are seeing new galaxies some 70,000,000 LIGHT years away. Memory chip development is shooting for 7nm technology. Some Corps want to strew hundreds of small satellites into earth orbit. Future wars would seem to require fewer soldiers with heavy reliance on technology.

Maybe a good time to access the world in general and the USA . Will just take a minit, stick with me.

Seeing stats that this is the hottest year on record, Paris hit 108 + this week. Clean water is more limited. Sea levels rising, salt water backing into what was fresh water reservoirs.



Many food sources have diminished, some available only to the high end markets. Much infrastructure, mainly around big cities, is maxed out, like highways, sewer systems, clean water systems, trains/subways.



Housing and land is being priced beyond what many so-called middle class folks can afford. Housing and rent in some major cities is beyond what many people can pay to be close to their job.



Technology is on the cusp of obsoleting hundreds of thousands of jobs in the coming decade. This at a time when the country has to absorb some unknown number of immigrants, 25M for example.



In the past the country has 'grown' itself out of poverty, bad times. Can/should we continue to expect growth to 'save the day'? Do the major cities want more people? Can they add more pipes, more trains, more infrastructure?

World population has been falling by 1-2% since around 1969. From the current 8B, it will reach 9B in 2037 and 10B in 2056.

51% of US workers make less than $30k/yr. or $2500/mo. Not much wiggle room.

The US family reproduction rate is 2.5 children per family unit. Our population growth is driven by immigration.

Based on the above factors should the US continue to grow its population through immigration? We've got some 20M illegal immigrants to absorb when stats are telling us a large number of jobs will disappear. Do we need more roads, planes, infrastructure? Should the US level its population and stress development in other countries?



Both political parties are dependent on immigration for political power and to keep worker wages, expectant wages as low as possible. To curb immigration severely would require a third party, IMO.



I think President Trump is doing a good job leading us into the future. But, I don't believe he will take a strong stand to limit legal immigration.

Perhaps we can colonize the moon and take the pressure off the political parties. Should we patiently wait for real estate on the moon to become available?

