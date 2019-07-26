Third Party & Independents Archives

Where Are We Headed?
Just read today that spatial monitors are seeing new galaxies some 70,000,000 LIGHT years away. Memory chip development is shooting for 7nm technology. Some Corps want to strew hundreds of small satellites into earth orbit. Future wars would seem to require fewer soldiers with heavy reliance on technology.
Maybe a good time to access the world in general and the USA . Will just take a minit, stick with me.
Seeing stats that this is the hottest year on record, Paris hit 108 + this week. Clean water is more limited. Sea levels rising, salt water backing into what was fresh water reservoirs.
Many food sources have diminished, some available only to the high end markets. Much infrastructure, mainly around big cities, is maxed out, like highways, sewer systems, clean water systems, trains/subways.
Housing and land is being priced beyond what many so-called middle class folks can afford. Housing and rent in some major cities is beyond what many people can pay to be close to their job.
Technology is on the cusp of obsoleting hundreds of thousands of jobs in the coming decade. This at a time when the country has to absorb some unknown number of immigrants, 25M for example.
In the past the country has 'grown' itself out of poverty, bad times. Can/should we continue to expect growth to 'save the day'? Do the major cities want more people? Can they add more pipes, more trains, more infrastructure?
World population has been falling by 1-2% since around 1969. From the current 8B, it will reach 9B in 2037 and 10B in 2056.
51% of US workers make less than $30k/yr. or $2500/mo. Not much wiggle room.
The US family reproduction rate is 2.5 children per family unit. Our population growth is driven by immigration.
Based on the above factors should the US continue to grow its population through immigration? We've got some 20M illegal immigrants to absorb when stats are telling us a large number of jobs will disappear. Do we need more roads, planes, infrastructure? Should the US level its population and stress development in other countries?
Both political parties are dependent on immigration for political power and to keep worker wages, expectant wages as low as possible. To curb immigration severely would require a third party, IMO.
I think President Trump is doing a good job leading us into the future. But, I don't believe he will take a strong stand to limit legal immigration.
Perhaps we can colonize the moon and take the pressure off the political parties. Should we patiently wait for real estate on the moon to become available?
Thanks to Roy for his “imagining”. History has shown that every so often, and quite unpredictably, war, famine and pestilence create huge holes in world populations.
Antibiotics are becoming more ineffective every year in the control of harmful bacteria. We have rare diseases showing up in first-world countries. Abortion is being practiced nearly everywhere. War looms large on the horizon with ever more countries obtaining weapons of mass destruction.
Any biological organism thrives when it’s supporting structure is present. Any biological organism will collapse when it’s supporting structure deteriorates.
I have a hard time believing those who say Earth’s supporting structure is deteriorating. I think it’s fluctuating, not deteriorating. There’s a big difference.
What if we build an infrastructure based on an assumption the temperature rises. Would that infrastructure function correctly if the temperature reverses itself and drops?
Are you willing to take another 50 years to decide we’re actually experiencing MMGC (MMGC = man made global cooling) 50 years from now?
Consider an alternative:
The Earth has an electromagnetic field. It allows us to survive in our environment. That electrical field can, and should, be harvested to supply our energy needs.
We’ve built structures in space that support human life. Surely we could build structures that use the Earth’s magnetic field to generate an uninterupted and unlimited supply of electricity to the world.
Currently, living in space for extended periods has serious problems:
- weightlessness causes many serious problems; the spine and bones deteriorate;
- the heart shrinks;
- kidney stones develop due to weightlessness;
- muscle deteriorates and atrophies;
- vision deteriorates;
- nasal congestion due to weightlessness;
- blood pressure to the brain increases;
- vestibular dysfunction (of inner ear and brain that help control balance and eye movements; almost every astronaut experiences some space sickness, nausea, etc.);
- radiation (may be able to shield with walls filled with water, but water is heavy); radiation can damage DNA, cells, vision, etc.;
- long journeys would require a lot of food and water, or some method of hibernation;
- weightlessness means EVERYTHING is floating in the atmosphere;
- Lab rats in space had fetuses with inner ears issues and balance problems;
Roy wrote: I think President Trump is doing a good job leading us into the future. But, I don’t believe he will take a strong stand to limit legal immigration.Right. Many people, corporations, lobbyists for corporations, and many in governments like the cheap labor.
Much of immigration is motivated by greed for cheap labor, and for Democrats, it’s mostly all about the votes.
Roy wrote: Do the major cities want more people? Can they add more pipes, more trains, more infrastructure?Democrat-run cities (i.e. sanctuary cities) do, because they want the electoral votes.
Roy wrote: World population [rate-of-growth] has been falling by 1-2% since around 1969. From the current 8B, it will reach 9B in 2037 and 10B in 2056.Yes, the rate-of-growth of the world population has been slowing slightly.
Here’s an interesting website (the World Population Clock, and populations of all countries). They have a graph (see sliders at bottom of the graph) that shows that the rate-of-growth will slow significantly when it reaches 10 Billion.
Agree Royal. It’s a given that nature will keep evolving. Man will have to work hard to try and bend the changes to our needs. Like now, there is a big debate on whether to make a slight change to the DNA of the chestnut tree in order to bring it back to 100% of its original makeup.
IMO, the major nations with nukes will never go to war with each other. Nations want the bomb as a strong defensive measure. N. Kor. would never throw a nuke at another nation if they ever get the bomb, IMO.
China and Russia are razzing us now because of sanctions and trade deal negotiations. We will have to stay strong militarily. Always, the best defense is a strong offense. We have to be able to counter any weapons system the bad guys develop/deploy.
WW, I don’t know mankind is detrimentally effecting climate. But, it seems clear earths atmosphere has warmed based on the heavy polar ice melt. May turn and go the other way over the next decade or two, dunno.
But, seems reasonable to assume that the more people we add to the planet the more pressure gets applied to resources, infrastructure, and climate.
Also, seems reasonable to think about how many people a land mass can support. Question is who gets to make that decision, gov’t, business, popular vote ???
I’m thinking now would be a good time to curb immigration until we get a handle on job displacement thru automation, and reach some determination if man can adapt to living on some planet.
d.a.n. seems the twin men who were evaluated for living in space, or not, came off pretty well. I don’t recall any serious effects suffered by the twin who spent time in space. The science folks don’t seem to be backing off colonizing some planet.
Right. The Kelly twins study …
Well, I would say this is more fun than politics, but, what with Trump winning ‘biggly’, naaahhhh !What do you think of polls showing Joe Biden (and other Democrats running for POTUS) ahead of Trump?
I find it hard to believe that “Sleepy/Creepy” Joe Biden, “Socialist/Communist” Bernie Sanders, “Race-baiting” Kamal Harris, and “Pocahontas” Elizabeth Warren are really ahead.
After 2016, these polls don’t make sense.
In 2016, Trump didn’t have the record of accomplishments he has now, so those polls don’t make sense.
Unemployment is low, the economy is good. ISIS was decimated, tax cuts, veterans have better healthcare options, more focus on border security, more push for more fair trade, optimism is up.
Yeah, I don’t believe these polls.
Especially after the 2016 election.
You may be correct about polling in large cities. I wonder why most large cities have more Democrats.
An estimated 80.7% of people live in urban areas in the U.S. (based on last 2010 CENSUS).
Fortunately, people that claim to be Democrats is only 28% of voters.
Still, it is disturbing that Hillary got the popular vote (supposedly?), and so many people are so easily lured-in by worthless promises of all sorts of free stuff by many Democrats who are promising, or doing, and/or promoting:
- a free income;
- promises of free college tuition;
- promises of free college for non-citizens also;
- already, some sanctuary states give free tuition or in-state college tuition to non-citizens, but charge higher college tuition rates for out-of-state citizens;
- promises to eliminate all college loan debt;
- promises of free healthcare (including free healthcare for non-citizens);
- promises to allow non-citizens to vote;
- promises to allow people to vote at age 16;
- promises to allow non-citizens to be counted in decennial CENSUS (which can increase the number of electoral votes for states with large numbers of non-citizens, since the decennial CENSUS does not verify citizenship); there is a reason why California is a sanctuary state with about 3 Million illegal immigrants;
- promises to allow convicted and incarcerated felons to vote (including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, etc.);
- promises of reparations for black people (punishing others that had nothing to do with slavery, which was abolished 154 years ago in 1865);
- promises to promote sanctuary cities and states; promises of another amnesty like the shamnesty of 1986; promises of open-borders, while conveniently ignore 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens (source: site2data.com/homicides1.html);
- promises to abolish I.C.E. and BCP (Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection);
- promises to refuse any legislation to:
- (a) require employers to use eVerify (to verify eligibility for employment);
- (b) to stop the abuse of asylum laws;
- (c) and stop the abuse of birth-right citizenship (women from all over the world are booking vacations to the U.S. to give birth, so that their child will have U.S. citizenship; 70% of births at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, TX are by illegal immigrants);
- (a) require employers to use eVerify (to verify eligibility for employment);
People who live in large cities have no control over their lives. They can’t produce the food they need to survive. They are preyed upon by criminals. Every move is dictated by their governments. They’re educated in large, dangerous, environments and taught to conform. If they have a problem they have no choice but to wait until the government fixes it for them.
The very reason that large cities exist gives the answer to why many of them have had Demo leadership for decades. People flock to large cities for perceived benefits that they do not receive in many suburban or rural areas.
Where does self-reliance reside?
Where does patriotic duty and love of country reside?
Where does morality live most abundantly?
Where does love of neighbor most express itself?
Could the entire nation survive a mass exodus from the major cities in the U.S.? I see it happening in waves. I think a city like Chicago would take many months to disgorge it’s population throughout fly-over country.
Industry created many cities. It’s too bad we have to ask a government to give permission to do what industry did on it’s own 100 years ago.
I’ll bet a program like the land grab in the late 19th century would suck a number of people out of the major cities. Rare earth metals mining is a market that could develop towns around mines, just like in the olden days.
The general idea would be to promote opportunities for people with means to create a “giant sucking sound” of labor from large cities!
Today, on the Cris Wallace show, Andrew Yang, Demo candidate for prez really impressed us with a plan to give every adult American citizen $12000 per year. No requirements. No income or wealth restrictions. No work necessary.
If you breath, and are an adult American, you get $12,000 per year from…from…the “Washington money tree”.
This clown actually said that this money would inspire people to “work”, to seek a job.
There was a time when most everyone accepted the adage; “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”
This division goes back to the founding of this country. It was then Federalists vs Democratic-Republicans. One fought for a Monarchy, a strong head of state, a ruler. The other demanded the individual to be the owner of themselves.
That same battle is going on now. It was going on in 1776. It was going on in 1861. It’s going on now.
The same elements are dictating the same results. It makes me wonder if it’s orchestrated using a grand design followed throughout history, from Ancient Egypt to The Present, we are all lead around by the nose by people invisible to us.
That goes for Trump as well! How do we know if the powers that be decided it’s time to swing the pendulum the other way? Everything Trump does is perfect, everything the deep state does fails. On and on it goes, pocket full of posies. On to the inevitable calamity that allows the reset. The result of that calamity is a recoil of the rope that binds us.
So then another 3 generations are committed to swinging the pendulum the other way while those opposed obstruct. It’s all part of the grand plan that recycles itself every century. It’s how the powers that be fund their master plan. We’re still on the end of that rope called Freedom. It’s just a much shorter rope.
You are right on target, WW. It’s a battle between good and evil, very biblical.
Recall the problems Nehemiah had in getting the walls of Jerusalem rebuilt. There were opposing tribes who didn’t want the walls rebuilt. Gov’t officials and wealthier jews taxed and preyed upon the jews who had nothing having returned from bondage in Egypt to the promised land. Nehemiah then, admonished the rulers and landlords that they should not act thusly against their brothers and the wall was reconstructed.
My church is planning to build a new and larger church. There are some in he church who don’t want a new church. The Pastor made note that the worst enemy of the church wasn’t ISIS, government, etc., but people inside the church working against it.
Same for the country. Our major problems aren’t with super powers, climate change, etc., but from citizens on the inside working against the country.
It’s like a continuing power struggle between good and evil. I believe the hand of God is on President Trump during this struggle to save the country.
Why is it that we can’t come up with a populist political party that splits the difference somewhere between the GOP and dim parties? Seems the right has to be hard right and the left has to be hard left in order to survive as a political party.
But, that’s only about half right. What has been going on in this country for the last 40 years is that the GOP and dim leadership (whoever they are – invisible maybe) has joined together in their quest for globalisation and cheap labor. They have done this pretty much under the table, taking no countenance from the people at large.
Now, we want our country back and President Trump is our Nehemiah, as I can tell.
When everything is reduced down to the most basic level, the root cause of the majority of our problems are due to excessive selfishness by some people, and IF their numbers (i.e. the cheaters and parasites) become too great, then societies, organizations, and/or governments fail.
Selfishness encapsulates what many call the seven deadly sins (greed, envy, sloth, pride, lust, wrath, and gluttony).
We have laws, and the U.S. Constitution, but those are not sufficient, without also sufficient levels of the following 5 components which determine the levels of Responsibility and/or Corruption (to varying degrees).
- R = P + V + E + T + A ;
- Responsibility = Power + Virtue + Education + Transparency + Accountability ;
Where:
- Virtue = the source of moral and ethical judgment; a sense of right and wrong; a sense of caring. A good conscience and Virtue is not merely knowing what is right or wrong, but caring enough to do what is right, and provides the motivation to seek the balance of Education, Transparency, Accountability, and Power required for any successful society, government, or organization;
- Education = an understanding of the importance of: Education, Transparency, Accountability, Power, Responsibility, Corruption, and human nature (i.e. the fundamental desire to seek security and prosperity with the least effort and pain, and that some will resort to dishonest, unethical, or illegal methods to obtain it); one way or another, we will get our education;
- Transparency = visibility and simplification of cleverly over-complicated processes to reveal and identify abusers, create outrage, reduce opportunities for abuse, and discourage abuse and dishonesty;
- Accountability = consequences needed to encourage law enforcement, encourage ethical behavior, and discourage abuse and dishonesty;
- Power = force required to enforce the laws, discontinue abuse, ensure consequences, punish abusers, and discourage abuse and dishonesty; but unchecked Power without sufficient Education, Transparency, and Accountability breeds Corruption.
Many abuses could be reduced or eliminated with more Transparency, Accountability, and Education.
Two of the most common types of cheaters are:
- Cheater Extreme #1 (mostly greed): One extreme wants regressive taxation, unfettered capitalism, monopolies, and the freedom to explore and wallow in almost every manifestation of unchecked greed (e.g. mortgage crisis from 2005-to-2009 and up to 10,000 foreclosures per day, due to rampant greed at all levels; fake rating agencies; irresponsible banks, governments, and insurance companies; complex derivatives & financial products used to hide debt; bad debts resold all over; interest-only mortgages; etc.).
- Cheater Extreme #2 (mostly envy and sloth): The other extreme wants a nanny-state, where politicians lure citizens into being increasingly dependent on the government, with massive cradle-to-grave government programs (which are usually severely mismanaged; e.g. $70 Billion per year in Medicare fraud; $Trillions borrowed from Social Security; etc.), which nurture a sense of entitlement and dependency on government; wants to grow government ever larger (despite the already current nightmare proportions); rewards failure and laziness; tries to disguise their envy and jealousy as demands for equality; and perpetuates the myth that many things should be free, and that we can somehow all live in luxury at the expense of everyone else.
Most people, naturally, seek security and prosperity with the least amount of effort and pain.
There is nothing wrong with that, and most people in most nations are ethical and law abiding (otherwise, we would have wide-spread chaos, war, lawlessness, and societal disorder).
However, some people (i.e. cheaters and parasites) will resort to unethical and/or illegal methods (to varying degrees) for self gain.
Therefore, it is important to be able to recognize and identify cheaters and parasites, to prevent them from perpetrating further abuses.
Sometimes, identifying cheaters is not simple; not until the damage they have caused has already been done.
Many cheaters are attracted to positions of power and control, and that is where they can also do the most damage.
For example, consider Congress. There is no shortage of good and common-sense ideas to resolve many of our problems, but unfortunately, Congress is where good and common-sense ideas go to die, because too many in Congress are cheaters and parasites (some who play the race card at every chance possible, some who pander to people with worthless promises; some who are extremists of Type#1 and Type#2 shown above; and some who do despicable things to acquire more votes, money, and power; and some who rarely (if ever) do anything).
Agree d.a.n. I think we nailed this one pretty good. The age old struggle of good vs evil.
An article been on google news today about Sasha Obama being one of several young folks that perpetrated a multimillion dollar heist of jewelry from a major store. You can tell the article is fake from the first coupla words but, you have to wonder why google has run that article all day. Only thing I can figure is the msm will use it to show as evidence that the country is full of right wing conservatives who are spewing false and hateful verbage at the left.
Question is, do the dims think their folks are so stupid as to run with such crap or, do the dims know that the left will pick up any crap they can find and run with it knowing its full of lies?
Perplexing, all we can do is stick with the truth and the truth shall make you free, and so on …
Yes. It does boil down to good versus evil.
Some people choose to be cheaters, and some don’t.
Some cheaters don’t think of themselves as cheaters.
But some cheaters know what they are, and they are often the master cheaters and parasites.
Can anyone name 50 (of 535) people in Congress and the Senate that are adequately honest and trust worthy?
How about 25?
How about 10?
I can only name a few (e.g. Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan), and Democrats would probably scream and holler and call them racists, because that’s what many Democrats do all the time, and because those two worked hard to reveal the Trump Collusion as the hoax it was (a hoax started and perpetuated by Democrats, and the left-arm of the Democrat party (i.e. 95% of the
—Main Stream Media—> FAKE NEWS MEDIA)).
I tried to think of some Democrats, but couldn’t think of any. Maybe there are some reasonable and honest Democrats in the Senate and House, but I don’t hear or see them speaking out against any of this, which seems to be the Democrats’ platform.
There’s so much fake news these days.
It is misinforming many people, and many people believe it (because many want to believe it).
Very few people are inclined to verify the truth of a story.
I had not seen that story about Obama’s daughter, and it doesn’t show in any searches, so perhaps they finally removed it.
Malia Obama was arrested with ‘gang of thugs’ in Chicago, fake news …
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/05/…/malia-obama…chicago…/22076204/
Found this on the internet this AM.
Also, for a while this AM a similar article was on google news alluding that some federal court had cleared the way for Obama to be tried as a terrorist.
The source website showed some 6-8 similar articles were ready to click on
Humans Will Never Colonize Mars - Gizmodo
https://gizmodo.com/humans-will-never-colonize-mars-1836316222
I’m convinced. It ain’t ever gonna happen. Best we can do is visit some places for a short time and return.
Soooooo, guess we are gonna hang out here and starve to death.
Some so-called intelligent folks are starting to believe there is a ‘super natural force’, a God by any other name, IMO, running things.
We think of critters tween dust mites and amoebas as being small. If one considers theirself in terms of the universe and beyond aren’t we some zillions times smaller than an amoeba? Disheartening ain’t it? Especially so for all them big guys with muscles.
So, back to the chase. World population is slowing but still increasing, be about 9B people by 2037. Gonna take a lot of hamburgers. And, people are living longer, a lot longer.
The USA can stabilize their population by curbing immigration. The UN could adopt a policy of recommending two children per household across the world. Govt’s could diminish family support for the 3rd child and beyond.
The US and developed world could encourage building infrastructure in developing and under-developed countries.
That should not be difficult to effect. Maybe, if people want to immigrate to another country they could find someone from that country to swap citizenship with them. No green cards as that would put us right back where we are now. GOP and dims will always want cheap labor and votes.
And, Ellijah Cumming is a bigtime racists…
Yeah, life on Mars would not be easy, and it would probably have to be mostly underground to evade solar radiation.
I don’t think humans will be able to control population growth (increasing by about 200K per day, on average). Nature will have to take care of that (the hard way).
Yeah, Democrats and Republicans have BOTH been despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for decades for votes and cheap labor.
The way Ellijah Cummings has been attacking ICE and BCP makes him just another jerk who wants to try to play the race card at every chance possible. Especially when you consider how poorly Ellijah and many other Democrats have run cities and states (many which are sanctuary cities). It appears that what they really care about most are the additional electoral votes they get from more and more illegal immigrants counted on the decennial CENSUS. But IF votes is what you want, pandering for decades (to illegal immigrants and people that want a lot of free-stuff) seems to be working?!? Those cities and states continue to re-elect Democrats, despite the deterioration of many of those sanctuary cities and states.
IF Democrats really cared about U.S. citizens, then perhaps they would not continue to despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for more votes, money, and power ?
The Democrat leadership in many of our large and failing cities have been in power for decades. They tell us today, that the problem is not enough money from Washington.
I do not want a single penny of my tax money going into these hell-holes until the politicians who created these places are replaced.
It is true in some of these places that you can “fool all of the people some of the time.”
Some of the Demo presidential candidates are now referring to taxes as “public dollars”. That is just soooo sweeeet. It reminds me of the ACA controversy over whether the dollars some were required to pay as penalty were a tax; or a fee.
Did anyone watch the Democrat debate (TUE,30-JUL-2019)?
LOTs of free-stuff being promised again.
It’s very effective on a considerable percentage of the population, but will the majority of voters fall for it, when they realize that they are going to be paying 70% (or higher) taxes for all of this free-stuff ?
