Third Party & Independents Archives

Life Is Good !

The dims have been breaking bad on the folks for some 30 years and it’s a great joy to see them getting it shoved back in their faces. So proud folks are finally standing up, more than that, really takin it to the dims and their minions. The msm is on it’s knees, hollywod is nervous, some big corps like facebook are eating crow. Several minority folks are striking out at dims.

And, its all because of a populist coming down the elevator. Had Hillary won the presidency none of this would have happened. It would be business as usual. Had a repub beat out Trump it would still be business as usual.

Think back to when GHW Bush broke his pee pee over trying to get the North American Union legislation passed into law. The Bushs' and Clintons' worked secretly to put the NAU in place in piecemeal. I believe they got basically everything they wanted except maybe a couple of oil/gas pipelines running from Canada to Mexico along with something like an 8 lane wide N/S highway.

Nothing to worry about. If a dim lost a GOP'er would take up the globalist mantle and run with it.

Then, Trump came down the elevator and the entire world was set on its ass.

Most entertaining, is that the dims were 140% certain that Hillary would beat out Trump. The Clinton's were churning their Clinton Foundation biggly and needed a private communications channel between the Dept of State and the foundation. Worked exceedingly well until 'that racists came down the elevator'.

In prosecuting these dims subpoenas need to start going out now as there is such a plethora of information to be made public. I'm sure Trump will hold the ace cards til long about June/July leading up to the election.

Trumps approval rating is running about 94% and will likely be higher come election time. The dims seem to be their own worst enemy. As d.a.n. likes to say ""Again, many thanks to (dims) for being the gift that keeps on giving. Keep up the great work.""

An additional feel-good is that the House is counting Article V Part II applications received from the states, upping the tally by about 12 per month. Icing on the cake would be if Trump, Hannity or some well known figure would get behind Article V Part II and get the public involved.

Life is good !!

