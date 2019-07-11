Third Party & Independents Archives

Globalism Could Become A Death Knell For The USA

Yes, I am hyper-oposed to full blown globalism. Globalism would work to a degree but I don’t believe it’s the better way forward from a world perspective.

I appreciate, really appreciate different cultures, languages, economies and so on . . .

Instead of trying mightily to become one world, why not strive to develop/grow independently of each other? Each country would work to develop their own highway, hospital, education, law enforcement system and so on . . .



It's great to travel to small towns/cities that are totally of their own culture. Plenty of 'jardin restaurantes' and few to none English speakers. Maybe a Pizza Hut or a Wendy's if the local folks want to sample foreign burgers, etc. The U.S. should respect their culture and support their development in line with how the people of that country want to live and develop.

Globalism, imo, is a poor choice for world development. I see globalism as nothing more than a business venture for the world elites. Force feed efficiency around the world and you will get more bang for the buck plus more bucks. They care for nothing but 'business' where they have more control, and more bucks stop with them.

Even more opposed to globalism re the military perspective. In trying to become one with China, Russia and others we have loaded up our hi-tech corps and gov't with people, many of whom will show loyalty to their country of origin. Generally takes about 20 years for a mole to really get embedded to get at the good stuff so, we ain't seen nothing yet . . .

The U.S. has kept the peace post WWII and I don't see a problem continuing in that vein indefinitely. In working to level the playing field globalists, over the last 20 years had dramatically slowed military prowess but, thanks to President Trump, we are rapidly recovering from that globalist venture.

Sovereign nations, strong borders with a strong defense is the better way forward IMHO. . .

The U.S. had solved it's population problem what with birth control and people only having a number of children they can support. Currently, the U.S. is just replacing it's population with 2 ½ children per family unit. But, big business, globalists, can't stand that. Our population growth is entirely due to immigration. And, many of these immigrants can't pay a $900 doctor bill to have a light pipe stuck up their nose for a sinus check. So, you, the taxpayer get to pick up the tab.

There have been tween 1 - 5M immigrants coming to the U.S. for the last 30 years or so in support of globalism. Maybe something like a quarter of the population are recent immigrants and what have we accomplished? Half the voting population is scared to death that if the dims are allowed to garner the immigrant vote the country will go down the tubes to socialism/communism with no way, outside a civil war to pull us back from the bring.

We need sovereignty and common sense over big business and globalism, IMO. . .

