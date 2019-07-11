Third Party & Independents Archives

Globalism Could Become A Death Knell For The USA
Yes, I am hyper-oposed to full blown globalism. Globalism would work to a degree but I don’t believe it’s the better way forward from a world perspective.
I appreciate, really appreciate different cultures, languages, economies and so on . . .
Instead of trying mightily to become one world, why not strive to develop/grow independently of each other? Each country would work to develop their own highway, hospital, education, law enforcement system and so on . . .
It's great to travel to small towns/cities that are totally of their own culture. Plenty of 'jardin restaurantes' and few to none English speakers. Maybe a Pizza Hut or a Wendy's if the local folks want to sample foreign burgers, etc. The U.S. should respect their culture and support their development in line with how the people of that country want to live and develop.
Globalism, imo, is a poor choice for world development. I see globalism as nothing more than a business venture for the world elites. Force feed efficiency around the world and you will get more bang for the buck plus more bucks. They care for nothing but 'business' where they have more control, and more bucks stop with them.
Even more opposed to globalism re the military perspective. In trying to become one with China, Russia and others we have loaded up our hi-tech corps and gov't with people, many of whom will show loyalty to their country of origin. Generally takes about 20 years for a mole to really get embedded to get at the good stuff so, we ain't seen nothing yet . . .
The U.S. has kept the peace post WWII and I don't see a problem continuing in that vein indefinitely. In working to level the playing field globalists, over the last 20 years had dramatically slowed military prowess but, thanks to President Trump, we are rapidly recovering from that globalist venture.
Sovereign nations, strong borders with a strong defense is the better way forward IMHO. . .
The U.S. had solved it's population problem what with birth control and people only having a number of children they can support. Currently, the U.S. is just replacing it's population with 2 ½ children per family unit. But, big business, globalists, can't stand that. Our population growth is entirely due to immigration. And, many of these immigrants can't pay a $900 doctor bill to have a light pipe stuck up their nose for a sinus check. So, you, the taxpayer get to pick up the tab.
There have been tween 1 - 5M immigrants coming to the U.S. for the last 30 years or so in support of globalism. Maybe something like a quarter of the population are recent immigrants and what have we accomplished? Half the voting population is scared to death that if the dims are allowed to garner the immigrant vote the country will go down the tubes to socialism/communism with no way, outside a civil war to pull us back from the bring.
We need sovereignty and common sense over big business and globalism, IMO. . .
More on President Trump revamping our defense to protect our sovereignty:
Today, Thursday, the Coast Guard commandeered a narco sub in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. They found 5 smugglers and 17k pounds of cocaine. Some 55 will be turned over to feds while others are sent off for international trials. Vice President Pence was dockside in San Diego to praise the ‘Coasties’. This is one of 14 dug smuggling vessels taken out between June and July of this year. Six such coast guard vessels have been added to the fleet with two more having been commissioned in Hawaii.
Clear that President Trump is moving rapidly on all fronts. Raids on illegal immigrants are to start Sunday.
He has backed off getting a citizenship question on voter registration forms.
A reason why we need to get liberals out of education: 20M new sexually xmitted diseases occur each year in the U.S., half between the ages of 15-24. 25% of millennial age women are PRESENTLY infected with one or more STD’s. One in 8 people between the ages of 14-49 in the US currently have genital herpes. 1.1M are suffering from HIV infection. 40K are diagnosed with this precursor of aids every year.
Children need to be taught abstinence as a health factor. Children need to be taught about their Constitutional rights as citizens.
Out damn liberals…
Tattooed Sheriff’s deputies operating in ‘gangs’ in Long Beach Calif.
Hospital CEO resigns and 23 staff are fired over a number of deaths caused by fentanyl overdose. Still cleaning up from the Obama years.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 12, 2019 11:58 AM
A big part of globalism is free trade.
I’m all for free trade, and that means ZERO tariffs all (but a few) products.
The problem is, some countries cheat and steal.
Countries and corporations that sent their business to China to take advantage of cheap labor and resources is fine IF that is what they want to do, but don’t whine and complain when China steals all of your patented information, starts selling copies, and the U.S. places reciprocal tariffs on products, etc., etc., etc.
Also, corporations should stop whining about their inability to hire U.S. citizens with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) graduates, when greedy corporations have been abusing the H-1B,2B,Green-Card systems for decades, drving down wages for people with STEM degrees, and driving down the wealth of the U.S. citizens (who they want to sell things to).
Never underestimate the short-sightedness of human greed.Posted by: d.a.n at July 12, 2019 5:21 PM
Very good points d.a.n.
dim hypocrisy makes one want to puke.
Wealthy San Franciscon’s are opposing plans for a new shelter in their area.
The U.S. is undergoing a workforce revolution in that many workers will be replaced pdq by robots. One would think the first to go would be new immigrants. And, who will support these folks once unemployed? You will, taxpayer.And, for what purpose? To keep you wages low and put you in a mindset to not expect a wage increase ‘in your lifetime’, and so on …
We have a GOP Senate, administration and SC majority but can’t know the number of citizens. Boy are we dumb/stupid. ..
Two words (or one acronym): AI (Artificial Intelligence)
Think about the movies: T2, Transcendence, and recent (real) stories, and think exponential growth.
Research it.
As a software developer for almost 40 years, I have some insight into the possibilities.
This is a HUGE wildcard that can affect all corners of our lives.
Several companies have written AI bots.
Many (if not all) of the have had to shut them down.
One very important thing about AI is this:
- Make sure you have an OFF switch.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/07/12/house-gop-vote-indian-outsourcing-threatens-gops-senate-majority/
I don’t know why Breitbart framed this story the way they did.
It’s usually called bi-partisanship. This story describe it this way:
On Wednesday, House Republicans allowed the Democrats to pass an outsourcing billPosted by: Weary Willie at July 12, 2019 9:50 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.