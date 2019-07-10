Third Party & Independents Archives

President Trump Using Executive Orders To MAGA

Tom Steyer is the dims biggest bang and has supposedly spent big to ‘impeach Trump’. He seems to want to run for President but he seems to not want to run for President.



Kinda like that other globalist, slick long black hair, that wanted to be President after selling off America so as to not make her great again.



And, WOW, just look how good we have it after some 30 years of globalism. Aren't drug prices way down, you know, one worldwide cheap price for a pill. Then too, we have all those foreign doctors that came in and helped to lower medical bills what with new inventions they would bring, cheap labor and so on . . . And cars, WOWOWOW, aren't cars super cheap coming from all these global outlets? Don't we want more globalism?????

Steyer, IMHO, is a little POS with a lot of money. So little, I've heard, that he has to stick his finger up his ass and holler snake in order to take a pee.

My manhood quivers at the thought of him 'coming down the escalator'.

Ah well, where is C&J when we need them?

Meanwhile, because the globalists Trump Haters in the House and Senate (GOP/dim) have refused to give Trump the tools he needs to reform healthcare, immigration he is moving forward using executive orders.

He has issued around 114 executive orders thus far. Most recently, an order that will allow people requiring hospital services to ask for and receive pricing for those services from one or more hospitals. Another order will help people have dialysis treatment in their homes. He is building the wall using executive order. If the dims don't negotiate on the 'census' issue he will issue an executive order to get that on the 2020 voting registration form.

The dims won't negotiate in any way with Trump. Mark Levin summed up the dims policy in saying that the dims will create chaos in every corner and claim it's the fault of Trump, following some communist dudes writings from the 60's. I do hope Levin will get a shot at the DOJ attny general position . Barr looks like an 'enforcer' to me and that's what we need at this time.

In the last 12 months or so we have seen a big increase in law enforcement. Big drug busts, all around border enforcement, deportations, bigtime prostitution and sex trafficking busts, and so on . . . Couple of days ago a ship containing over a billion dollars worth of drugs was commandeered in Pittsburg. A $77M bust was effected recently in New York. I wonder how many times these same ships sailed thru unimpeded during the Obama admin?

