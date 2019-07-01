Third Party & Independents Archives

Evidence of How Greed Can Be VERY Expensive:
The two Boeing 737 MAX jets that crashed (which killed 189 in OCT-2018, and killed 157 in MAR-2019) was due to a software problem.
The Boeing 737 MAX jets are grounded.
But there’s a much deeper scandal.
Boeing outsourced the software to inexperienced $9-per-hour software developers in India, because Boeing did not want to pay $35-to-$70 per hour for experienced U.S. based software engineers. Longtime Boeing engineers revealed that the problematic Boeing 737 Max software was plagued by issues, and it was developed at a time that Boeing was laying off experienced engineers, which led to the reliance on temporary workers making as little as $9-per-hour to develop and test software in India (who often lacked a sufficient background in aerospace technologies).
More . . .
Great post, d.a.n. It points out a problem in part brought on by globalism and by the fact that Boeing is ‘too big to fail’.
Some 20 years of globalism has weakened and corrupted the previous old U.S. business model. Today the country is riff with so-called ‘skilled workers’ of foreign origin that have replaced many senior and well paid U.S. workers. For some companies its been a wholesale replacement of the old workforce. Do you have some numbers for us relative to certain U.S. companies? Fair to say that many bridges, tall buildings and the like have been built with significant foreign labor. For sure we can expect similar catastrophic failures in the future.
Boeing will likely take a big financial hit but they won’t be bankrupted as they are too big to fail. Just like many big corps are bailed out during recessions as they are considered too ‘important’ to the nation to allow them to fail.
President Trump is pulling us away from globalism, adopting a merit based immigration policy. This might help some but the U.S. is likely to keep importing something like a million foreign workers yearly.
Repealing the 17th amendment would help re the ‘to big to fail’ problem. Senators and reps are just too close to big business and would never opt for repealing the 17th.
But, if the people can gain access to gov’t thru Article V P2 of the Constitution much could be done re the ‘too big to fail’ malady. A review of the post/thread below in the middle column goes toward Article V P2 and repeal of the 17th.
The Founders were visionary in putting rights into the Constitution that, even in these ‘modern’ times, serve to protect the country and its citizens.
But, some leaders (influenced by big corps) refuse to follow the Constitution in its entirety.
Liberals are willing to accept the risk of an occasional jet crash as one of their main objectives is to inure more’diversity’. Similar, they will accept the crimes committed by illegal aliens against the U.S. populace so long as their push for open borders immigration is not impeded.
So, we need more ‘Trumpism’ and maybe the President will become interested in Article V P2 as a way to attain rights for the citizens.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 1, 2019 5:56 PM
When did it become acceptable to reference a blog for a blog? This is another example of the echo chamber the right likes to use, in order to validate suspect information.
Of course Dan could have plagiarized the blog, as he has multiple times for other “information” he has posted. Think information about Texas, or how to handle spammers. However the problem with the article he referenced, is that it leaves out important information.
Indeed Boeing will have many questions to answer when all the issues they are experiencing are finally rectified. The question of foreign software engineers however may not be one of those questions.
For one, software engineers aren’t expected to know anything about aerodynamics, or are responsible for quality control testing. Systems engineers would be responsible for integrating the new software into their programs. It is evident insufficient testing and training took place.
Second of all, the sensors used had a large failure rate, and the 737 Max utilized multiple sensors. The multiple sensors affected how the software interpreted incoming data, especially when one failed and another still functioned. This is something Boeing failed to anticipate. Also since a sensor failure didn’t always result in issues. This indicates there were more complicated software/hardware issues than angle of attack monitoring.
Finally it is being reported that HCL (the Indian company hired) did not work on the MCAS system. Which would not be surprising, as I suspect a large complex system such as an aircraft has multiple systems running simultaneously, some critical and some not. The assumption that HCL worked on the MCAS system is being denied by Boeing and HCL.
As far as globalism goes, the United States was the main beneficiary of globalism after WW II. However in the 1960’s foreign governments and businesses started developing their own industries. Not surprisingly most of our middle class, came into existence after WW II. But since the growth of foreign industries, this has put pressure on our own middle class. Of course just ask farmers how they feel about globalism. They will tell you how they depend on it to sale their products.
Back to Boeing, evidently part of the reason the hired software engineers for India, is because it satisfied a requirement of an 11 Billion dollar contract they received from India. Which required they reinvest 1.7 billion into Indian industries. Boeing also has another 22 Billion dollar military contract with India. So the expectation that they invest some money with India makes sense.
In the past two weeks, I’ve seen a link to a poster of Texas and Mexico, blamed on the left. It turns out this poster was developed by people on the right to inflame their base. I’ve seen a link to a video, which was developed by a person who has been sued successfully for editing a video to create a false narrative. I’ve seen references to Fox Cable talk show hosts, which is how they are described by Fox, so as to avoid them using facts as required by “news “outlets.
Is this echo chamber necessary to continue to support the current misogynist racist president by his base?
The author of the original blog, knows more than I about programming. However it becomes invalid, when he leaves out pertinent, readily obtainable information.Posted by: Cube at July 2, 2019 2:29 AM
When I developed software and it failed, I was blamed. I wrote it, so I had to fix it. I didn’t have the luxury of passing off my errors onto 3rd parties.
One of the most important requirements of the software I developed was that it did what it was supposed to do. Nothing more, nothing less. Rigorous testing is done to verify the functions. If hardware is faulty, the testing would show that. I would do everything I could to identify the problem. My reputation counted on it.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 2, 2019 8:02 AM
Cube wrote: When did it become acceptable to reference a blog for a blog? This is another example of the echo chamber the right likes to use, in order to validate suspect information.This is not a blog, it is an article by Eric Elliot.
Also, I did not rely on only one article. Simply Google: “Boeing 737 max defect”.
By the way, Boeing already admitted there are software defects.
Cube wrote:Of course Dan could have plagiarized the blog, as he has multiple times for other “information” he has posted. Think information about Texas, or how to handle spammers.Prove it. Where did I plagiarize something about Texas or handling spammers?
Cube wrote: I’ve seen a link to a poster of Texas and Mexico, blamed on the left. It turns out this poster was developed by people on the right to inflame their base.Cube, can you please provide proof that the image was created by people on the right?
Cube wrote: The author of the original blog, knows more than I about programming. However it becomes invalid, when he leaves out pertinent, readily obtainable information.Invalid? Nonsense.
All you need to know is that there was bad software, and Boeing is responsible for that.
Longtime Boeing engineers very clearly lay out what went wrong in the process.
Bad software was the problem (not merely sensors).
Testing should include the potential failure of sensors, and that (obviously) was not done.
I know this, because I have developed software for many types of sensors.
The bottom line is that there were bugs in the code, because there was careless and inadequate testing.
Obfuscation won’t change that fact.
Cube wrote: Indeed Boeing will have many questions to answer when all the issues they are experiencing are finally rectified. The question of foreign software engineers however may not be one of those questions.But it is, because it proves that attempts to be too greedy (i.e. cheap labor and bad practices) can be VERY expensive. Regardless, Boeing is responsible, and Boeing has ALREADY admitted to software defects.
Cube wrote: Is this echo chamber necessary to continue to support the current misogynist racist president by his base?I did not vote for Trump in 2016. However, I probably will in 2020, because of his accomplishments since 2016, and because the pathetic, pandering Democrat line-up for the 2020 election (who are trying to buy votes by promising all sorts of free stuff) is worse.
Posted by: d.a.n at July 2, 2019 9:23 AM
“Is this echo chamber necessary to continue to support the current misogynist racist president by his base?”
You are parroting the same misogynist and racist nonsense that is heard throughout the media.
The left is targeting and attacking innocent people for their political beliefs, ‘so that their existing views are reinforced and alternative ideas are not considered’.
Because of left-wing politicians and media, leftists are screaming fascism and nazi at patriotism, our Constitution, traditional marriage, non-government funded abortion, biological science etc…
The left-wing posters here at WatchBlog have stopped participating simply because ‘everybody else’s beliefs or opinions don’t coincide with their own’. Because they are asked for actual facts to support what they say.
But yet, WB is the ‘echo chamber’?
Puleez!
No spam recently, also. Nice job, d.a.nPosted by: Weary Willie at July 2, 2019 11:10 AM
Has everyone seen The Civilization Killer AOC crying about an empty parking lot? She has a lot to say, but little to back it up with. She exposed herself as a fraud long ago.
Remember folks, Hitler was just a painter.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 2, 2019 11:25 AM
Thanks Weary. I deleted all spam 12+ months back in all three columns. New spam arrives daily, but it is easily identified via the “Comments in the last 7 days” Quickfilters feature.
Spammers have created programs that are spamming very old archived comments, which probably won’t generate many Google clicks for them.
For some reason, the Democrat column gets most of the spam.
Ha ha! Yeah, there were a lot of photos of AOC, but no illegal immigrants (only an empty parking lot).
I also saw AOC flat out lying yesterday about it not being safe to visit the border detention centers because of the BCP employees. She said she “was not safe from the [BCP] officers”, yet AOC screamed at the BCP officers.
AOC is the gift that keeps on giving, but her rhetoric could also be dangerous.Posted by: d.a.n at July 2, 2019 11:42 AM
Yes, her rhetoric could be dangerous. That is why I allude to Hitler’s meager beginnings when discussing Cortez. She too has the attention of those who disregard the law in favor of their own ends. Her obviously coached rhetoric may sound appealing to those who are disgruntled. Her notoriety could provide the means to lead the masses astray, just as Hitler’s had.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 2, 2019 12:34 PM
Yet …
ohrealy wrote: If you see AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] as bad, that bad is in your head, and you should figure out how that got into your head, and who put it there.
phx8 wrote: AOC killed it last night in an interview with Rachel Maddow. It is understandable why conservatives “freak out” over her. They are seeing the Ghost of Christmas Future.
phx8 wrote: AOC is awesome. You are seeing the future. She [AOC] is charismatic, her political instincts are excellent, and she has already proven adept at using social media. This is what Millennial politics will look like.
Ed O’hrealy wrote: The [tax] rates [70%] proposed by AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] are far too low … . The third part of this [AOC’s plan] should be a 100 year 100% inheritance tax to undo what the reich wing has done over the last 40 years.
Ed O’hrealy wrote: AOC is dangerous? WTF? Seriously, I think lithium may be the solution to the author’s problem.
