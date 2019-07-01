Third Party & Independents Archives

Evidence of How Greed Can Be VERY Expensive:

The two Boeing 737 MAX jets that crashed (which killed 189 in OCT-2018, and killed 157 in MAR-2019) was due to a software problem.

The Boeing 737 MAX jets are grounded.

But there’s a much deeper scandal.



Boeing outsourced the software to inexperienced $9-per-hour software developers in India, because Boeing did not want to pay $35-to-$70 per hour for experienced U.S. based software engineers. Longtime Boeing engineers revealed that the problematic Boeing 737 Max software was plagued by issues, and it was developed at a time that Boeing was laying off experienced engineers, which led to the reliance on temporary workers making as little as $9-per-hour to develop and test software in India (who often lacked a sufficient background in aerospace technologies).

