Third Party & Independents Archives

A Sunday Rant Backed By Solutions

Well, the dims, surprisingly, were able to raise enough money to get thru the primaries. Very little substance to the primaries, IMO. Seemed a lot like 20 Bernie Sanders on the stage trying to outdo each other with outlandish giveaways. Their best chance would be for Michelle O. to take on the task.

But, I'm thinking some of the more popular dims who could run are running, running from the justice dept. Obama's top administrators are very likely to be called on the carpet over the next six - eight months re the conspiracy.

From what I am reading Clinton used a non-secure commo system from 2009 and the Chinese hacked in and had knowledge of every email on her server. Some 30k as Hannityhas espoused to us nightly for about 5 years.

Watching the dims trying to cover up the conspiracy has been more entertaining than watching a cat trying to cover up his sh..t. They are like shrimps being readied for the barbe . . . running for pres is probably not on their minds . . .

I believe more foreign campaign money will flow to the dims than they can raise nationally. Who would like to see Trump lose? N. Kor. , China, Mexico, most of our trading partners who prefer globalism, Iran, and Russia. Will someone show me some proof that Russia 'meddled' in the 2016 elections? I've heard this from a number of Obama holdovers but I've seen no proof. I've Russia meddled but didn't effect the election results. Well, g-o-o-l-l-l-y-y. Trump has plenty of sanctions on Russia so I assume they would prefer the dims and could maybe purchase some more uranium, and so on . . .

Beyond sheer desperation (like if Biden can win Hillary may not have to go to jail) one would have to be way past ignorant to near stupid to give campaign money to any of these folks, IMO.

And, that's my Sunday rant . . .

Otherwise, I appreciated the debate on Article V P2 in the lower thread. I would like to see the Indies/middle column wring that out real good. Article V P2, as per the Constitution, is a way for the people to share power in determining the laws we will live under. Former Senator Howard Baker, deceased, replied to my letter on the subject essentially saying that congress had long ago established precedence where they would not recognize Article V P2. My Virginia Senator at the time responded with some words that clearly showed he had no knowledge of Article V P2. It's as if the words in the Constitution regarding Article V P2 has a line drawn thru that para.

Readers need to get to conventionofstates.com and sign up to support this effort to implement Article V P2 as stated in the Constitution.

Would like to hear from readers who don't post on WB, add your voice to the debate. Some $20 trillion national debt and rising . . . among many other issues.

