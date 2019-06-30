Third Party & Independents Archives

A Sunday Rant Backed By Solutions
Well, the dims, surprisingly, were able to raise enough money to get thru the primaries. Very little substance to the primaries, IMO. Seemed a lot like 20 Bernie Sanders on the stage trying to outdo each other with outlandish giveaways. Their best chance would be for Michelle O. to take on the task.
But, I'm thinking some of the more popular dims who could run are running, running from the justice dept. Obama's top administrators are very likely to be called on the carpet over the next six - eight months re the conspiracy.
From what I am reading Clinton used a non-secure commo system from 2009 and the Chinese hacked in and had knowledge of every email on her server. Some 30k as Hannityhas espoused to us nightly for about 5 years.
Watching the dims trying to cover up the conspiracy has been more entertaining than watching a cat trying to cover up his sh..t. They are like shrimps being readied for the barbe . . . running for pres is probably not on their minds . . .
I believe more foreign campaign money will flow to the dims than they can raise nationally. Who would like to see Trump lose? N. Kor. , China, Mexico, most of our trading partners who prefer globalism, Iran, and Russia. Will someone show me some proof that Russia 'meddled' in the 2016 elections? I've heard this from a number of Obama holdovers but I've seen no proof. I've Russia meddled but didn't effect the election results. Well, g-o-o-l-l-l-y-y. Trump has plenty of sanctions on Russia so I assume they would prefer the dims and could maybe purchase some more uranium, and so on . . .
Beyond sheer desperation (like if Biden can win Hillary may not have to go to jail) one would have to be way past ignorant to near stupid to give campaign money to any of these folks, IMO.
And, that's my Sunday rant . . .
Otherwise, I appreciated the debate on Article V P2 in the lower thread. I would like to see the Indies/middle column wring that out real good. Article V P2, as per the Constitution, is a way for the people to share power in determining the laws we will live under. Former Senator Howard Baker, deceased, replied to my letter on the subject essentially saying that congress had long ago established precedence where they would not recognize Article V P2. My Virginia Senator at the time responded with some words that clearly showed he had no knowledge of Article V P2. It's as if the words in the Constitution regarding Article V P2 has a line drawn thru that para.
Readers need to get to conventionofstates.com and sign up to support this effort to implement Article V P2 as stated in the Constitution.
Would like to hear from readers who don't post on WB, add your voice to the debate. Some $20 trillion national debt and rising . . . among many other issues.
Yeah, the $22.4 Trillion national debt is already beyond nightmare proportions (more than GDP), but Democrats running for the 2020 election for POTUS are trying to BUY votes by making promises of all sorts of crazy and free stuff, such as:
- a free income;
- promises of free college tuition;
- promises of free college for non-citizens also; already, some sanctuary states give free tuition or in-state college tuition to non-citizens, but charge higher college tuition rates for out-of-state citizens.
- promises to eliminate all college loan debt;
- promises of free healthcare (including free healthcare for non-citizens);
- promises to allow non-citizens to vote;
- promises to allow people to vote at age 16;
- promises to allow non-citizens to be counted in decennial CENSUS (which can increase the number of electoral votes for states with large numbers of non-citizens, since the decennial CENSUS does not verify citizenship);
- promises to allow convicted and incarcerated felons to vote (including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, etc.);
- promises of reparations for black people (punishing others that had nothing to do with it);
- promises to promote sanctuary cities and states;
- promises of another amnesty like the shamnesty of 1986;
- promises of open-borders, while conveniently ignore 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens (source: site2data.com/homicides1.html);
- promises to abolish I.C.E. and BCP (Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection);
- promises to refuse any legislation to (a)require employers to use eVerify (to verify eligibility for employment); (b)to stop the abuse of asylum laws; and (c)stop the abuse of birth-right citizenship (women from all over the world are booking vacations to the U.S. to give birth, so that their child will have U.S. citizenship);
- promises to give illegal immigrants drivers’ licenses, and also automatically register them to vote; illegal voting by non-citizens is widespread in all states (source: site2data.com/voting1.html );
- promises of statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C.;
- promises to change the number of Supreme Court justices with hopes of packing the court with more extremists like themselves;
- promises to abolish or restrict 2nd amendment rights, and Democrats say it is worth it “even if it saves only ONE life”, but hypocritically ignore 2,000+ homicides per year by criminal non-citizens, and about $300 Billion (or more) per year in net losses due to illegal immigration (source: www.gao.gov/assets/320/316959.pdf ; site2data.com/homicides1.html ; KlowdTV.com reports losses of $0.75 Billion in losses per day);
Well, many of the Democrats are also (reluctantly) saying it will require a 70% tax rate, and/or more corporate taxes, and/or taxes on Wall Street.
It all sounds a lot like an “Instruction Manual” on How, As a Nation, To Can Commit Suicide.
Now add $90+ Trillion for the “New Green Deal”.
QUESTION: Why would Democrats do all of this?
ANSWER: for the votes, money, and power (as explained here; notice the common-thread?).
Roy Ellis wrote: Article V P2, as per the Constitution, is a way for the people to share power in determining the laws we will live under.
- Article V of the U.S. Constintution states: The Congress, whenever two thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this Constitution, or, on the Application of the Legislatures of two thirds of the several States, shall call a Convention for proposing Amendments, which, in either Case, shall be valid to all Intents and Purposes, as Part of this Constitution, when ratified by the Legislatures of three fourths of the several States, or by Conventions in three fourths thereof, as the one or the other Mode of Ratification may be proposed by the Congress; Provided that no Amendment which may be made prior to the Year One thousand eight hundred and eight [1808] shall in any Manner affect the first and fourth Clauses in the Ninth Section of the first Article; and that no State, without its Consent, shall be deprived of its equal Suffrage in the Senate.
More information about that can be found HERE.
Posted by: d.a.n at June 30, 2019 10:57 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.