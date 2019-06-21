Third Party & Independents Archives

It's Official, We Are Off To The Races
500 days out and the 2020 elections are off and running. Trump held a coming out rally in Orlando a couple of days ago with some 20k attending and some 120k requesting to attend. Trump announced he wants to “Keep American Grea” for 4 more years.
Another sign the race is on is that within 3 days of his announcing the administration makes it known that some 2k illegal families will be rounded up and deported , starting this weekend. Promises made being kept , and so on . . .
President Trump is tightening the screws all around which is very evident what with the reactions of nations feeling the brunt of Trump's reign.
Chine is dispatching fighter aircraft to at least one of their manufactured islands in the S. China Sea, sinking some neighbors fishing vessels and has been shooting laser beams at US military aircraft from their co-located military base in Djibouti. China's president just visited N. Korea which last happened some 14 years past. N. Korea back to pestering Trump with underground nuclear explosions. Russia is running pestilence flights along the coast of N. Alaska and their navy is sailing dangerously close to U.S. navy vessels. Iran recently downed a U.S. drone over the Straits of Hormuz with a missile in a desperate attempt to draw the U.S. into a fracas.
And, I say . . . more sanctions Mr. President. More 'THOR' construction Mr. President. Like, anytime a Chinese soldier in Djibouti eats pork and beans we want our sensors to pick him up and record him, and so on . . .
Trump is on these guys ass so bad, I am confident that more foreign money will go into the DNC this election than the dims can raise nationally. The dim party is mortally wounded, dead, for4 all practical purposes but foreign money may keep them alive long enough to get thru the election.
A good number of folks have, and are leaving the dim party as they can't take it anymore. And, come June/July, 2020, when AttnyGen Barr releases his investigation findings into Russia, Russia, Russia, a floodgate will open with dims bailing out. This will be a lopsided election of historical import, IMHO.
The only action that might impede or slow a Trump runaway is for the GOP Trump Haters to mount a 3rd party effort to shunt some votes from Trump. They might get a quarter to a third of the vote but, not enough to thwart Trumps 2nd term.
Further, the GOP will lose some Trump haters and will take over the House. Trump 'unhinged' for 4 years. Roll that around tween yore ears for a while. 28th in education . . . my, my, my . .
.
First up, after the election, will be accountability, followed by funding of a border wall and immigration reform.
I'd better quit. Is this a dream or, is it real? You tell me. . .Posted by Roy Ellis at June 21, 2019 8:40 PM
So far, the 20+ Democrat line-up for president (www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/us/politics/2020-presidential-candidates.html) looks dismal, and most are trying to buy votes by promising lots of free stuff.
In addition to that, they will do anything for more votes.
For example, consider the common-thread in ALL of the following, which explains the reason why many Democrats are also choosing to (despicably) pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other:
- (01) because many Democrats despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes, by pandering to illegal immigrants for 30+ years for more electoral votes (via more representation in the House based on higher populations based on the decennial CENSUS counts that include illegal immigrants), via more U.S. House representatives, via re-apportionment of representatives (i.e. more electoral votes, and more federal funding, because the CENSUS does not verify U.S. citizenship); therefore, districts, counties, and states with higher decennial CENSUS numbers, receive more electoral votes, and more federal funding, based on population (of which many tens of millions are non-citizens), and it is also a way to turn RED states to BLUE states.
- (02) because many Democrats are also fighting against a [x]check-box on the decennial CENSUS, despite the check-box being totally inadequate to prove citizenship. Democrats disguise their desire for power (for THEIR party) as compassion for illegal immigrants, while despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes and money.
- (03) because many Democrats and most of the main stream media, lie about crime by illegal immigrants, and refuse to report the 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens; and about 32% of everyone in federal prison is a criminal non-citizen;
- (04) because many Democrats, and most of the main stream media, lie about how massive illegal (or legal) immigration is costing U.S. tax payers hundreds of billion$ per year ($296 Billion per year by this estimate) in net losses (which does not include all costs, and does not include the cost of crime by criminal non-citizens); that is a net loss of about $2,349.00 per year per household (126.22 Million households in 2017; U.S. population=323 Million in 2017); also see this daily ticker (at OANN.com, KlowdTV.com) of the daily cost (about $0.74 Billion per day) due to rampant illegal immigration (excluding the cost of many crimes and about 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens );
- (05) because many Democrats are calling for open borders, and refuse to adequately fund the building of more border barriers;
- (06) because many Democrats are calling to abolish I.C.E. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement);
- (07) because many Democrats want another shamnesty, like the shamnesty of 1986;
- (08) because many Democrats refuse legislation to (a)require employers to use eVerify (to verify eligibility for employment); (b)to stop the abuse of asylum laws; and (c)stop the abuse of birth-right citizenship (women from all over the world are booking vacations to the U.S. to give birth, so that their child will have U.S. citizenship);
- (09) because many Democrats want to give illegal immigrants drivers’ licenses, and also automatically register them to vote; illegal voting by non-citizens is widespread in all states;
- (10) because many Democrats want more mayors like Libby Schaaf (Oakland, CA), who warns illegal immigrants (including criminal illegal immigrants) before an ICE raid to arrest criminal illegal immigrants;
- (11) because many Democrats want more sanctuary cities and states, like California, where Democrats have passed sanctuary city and sanctuary state laws that protect criminal illegal immigrants (such as an illegal immigrant by the name of Garcia Zarate murdered Kate Steinle (who had already been deported 5 times, and convicted 3 times for felonies for manufacturing narcotics), and was then acquitted for that murder, despite Zarate admitting to shooting the weapon that killed Kate Steinle, which should have been, at the very least, manslaughter);
- (12) because many Democrats want to abolish the 2nd amendment, but many Democrats and many on the left call for restricting or eliminating 2nd Amendment rights, and say it is worth it “even if it saves only ONE life”, but hypocritically ignore about 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens (source: www.gao.gov/assets/320/316959.pdf ; site2data.com/homicides1.html ; www.KlowdTV.com);
- (13) because many Democrats want (including Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, etc.) to pass new laws to allow criminals to vote (including murderers, rapists, child molestors, etc.), because they know that a vast majority of criminals will vote Democrat (because the Democrat party is essentially famous for pandering for votes, as they have also done by pandering to illegal immigrants). Is there no low that Democrats will not stoop to in order to acquire more power?
- (14) because many Democrats are promising reparations for black people (including Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, etc.). Nevermind that it would be punishing people that have harmed nobody. It is yet another item in the long (and growing) list of things that Democrats will do for more votes and power. In fact, many Americans’ ancestors had nothing to do with slavery, because they immigrated to the U.S. after slavery was abolished. Reparations are unconstitutional, since the 13th Amendment states “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States …”. Since no living Americans can be convicted of slavery, it would be unconstitutional to subject Americans to the economic “involuntary servitude” of paying reparations;
- (15) because many Democrats in many sanctuary states, allow illegal immigrants to pay in-state tuition, while U.S. citizens from other states must pay higher out-out-state tuition; Democrat-controlled New York state legislature passed a law giving financial assistance for college to illegal immigrants in U.S. high-schools; several sanctuary states passed legislation to allow illegal immigrants to attend tuition-free community colleges; again, the Democrats will do anything for more votes, and power;
- NOTE: Non-criminal illegal immigrants merely looking for work are not the true villains. The truly despicable villains are many Democrats and similar ilk, who despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for more votes, money, and power.
- (1) sought to continue slavery (source: www.britannica.com/topic/Democratic-Party);
- (2) created the KKK (source: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ku_Klux_Klan);
- (3) created Jim Crow laws (source: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Crow_laws);
- (4) and imposed racial segregation (source: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_Democrats).
It’s unlikely the majority of U.S. voters are going to fall for all the free stuff being promised to them by Demcorats, because the majority of voters know that they will be paying dearly for it, and that it will be another total disaster.
Roy Ellis wrote: China is dispatching fighter aircraft to at least one of their manufactured islands in the S. China Sea, sinking some neighbors fishing vessels and has been shooting laser beams at US military aircraft from their co-located military base in Djibouti. China’s president just visited N. Korea which last happened some 14 years past. N. Korea back to pestering Trump with underground nuclear explosions. Russia is running pestilence flights along the coast of N. Alaska and their navy is sailing dangerously close to U.S. navy vessels. Iran recently downed a U.S. drone over the Straits of Hormuz with a missile in a desperate attempt to draw the U.S. into a fracas.Yes, they are not happy. Especially China. Apple, and other corporations, are leaving China. China uses N.K. as an irritant and leverage against the U.S. Russia is upset because Trump moved thousands of troops to Poland. Iran is suffering from sanctions. And N.K. is starving, and the Chinese are trying to keep thousands of North Koreans from immigrating into China.
Also:
- In 2017 alone, there was an increase of more than 4.8 percent in defense spending amongst NATO allies.
- Every member state has increased defense spending.
- Eight NATO allies will reach the 2 percent benchmark by the end of 2018 and 15 allies are on trade to do so by 2024.
- NATO allies spent over $42 billion dollars more on defense since 2016.
- Treasury has issued sanctions targeting Iranian activities and entities, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force
- Since enacting sanctions, Iran’s crude exports have fallen off, the value of Iran’s currency has plummeted, and international companies have pulled out of the country.
- All nuclear-related sanctions will be back in full force by early November 2018.
- The two leaders have exchanged letters and high-level officials from both sides have met resulting in tremendous progress.
- North Korea has halted nuclear and missile tests.
- Negotiated the return of the remains of missing-in-action soldiers from the Korean War.
- Rolled out sanctions targeting individuals and entities tied to Syria’s chemical weapons program.
- Joined allies in launching airstrikes in April 2018 against targets associated with Syria’s chemical weapons use.
- Treasury and State are working to channel economic activity away from the Cuban regime, particularly the military.
- ISIS has lost virtually all of its territory, more than half of which has been lost under Trump.
- All Iraqi territory had been liberated from ISIS.
- Expelled dozens of Russian intelligence officers from the United States and ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle, WA.
- Banned the use of Kaspersky Labs software on government computers, due to the company’s ties to Russian intelligence.
- Imposed sanctions against five Russian entities and three individuals for enabling Russia’s military and intelligence units to increase Russia’s offensive cyber capabilities.
- Ban on HUAWEI.
- Sanctions against seven Russian oligarchs, and 12 companies they own or control, who profit from Russia’s destabilizing activities.
- Sanctioned 100 targets in response to Russia’s occupation of Crimea and aggression in Eastern Ukraine.
- Enhanced support for Ukraine’s Armed Forces to help Ukraine better defend itself.
So, yes, China, Russia, Iran, and N.K. are not happy, and it is due to their own belligerance. That might have worked with Obama (who promised “more flexibility after the election”), but (based on all of the above) it doesn’t seem to be working today, eh? For someone who is supposed to be colluding with Russians, it doesn’t appear that the Russians have much to be happy about?
Rank ______ Country _______ MilitarySpending ___ %_of_GDP
- 1 _____ United States ___ $649 Billion_______ 3.2%
- 2 _____ China _________ $250.0 ____________ 1.9%
- 3 _____ Saudi Arabia ____ $67.6 _____________ 8.8%
- 4 _____ India _________ $66.5 _____________ 2.4%
- 5 _____ France ________ $63.8 _____________ 2.3%
- 6 _____ Russia ________ $61.4 _____________ 3.9%
- 1 _____ United States ___ 329,093,110 ____ $21.410 Trillion
- 2 _____ China __________ 1.42 Billion ____ $15.54 Trillion
- 3 _____ Japan __________ 126,854,745 _____ $5.4 Trillion
- 4 _____ Germany ________ 82,438,639 ______ $4.4 Trillion
- 5 _____ India __________ 1.37 Billion ____ $3.16 Trillion
- 6 _____ France _________ 65,480,710 ______ $3.06 Trillion
- 7 _____ U.K. ___________ 66,959,016 ______ $3.02 Trillion
- 8 _____ Italy __________ 59,216,525 ______ $2.26 Trillion
- 9 _____ Brazil __________ 212,392,717 _____ $1.8 Trillion
- 10 ____ Canada _________ 37,279,811 ______ $1.53 Trillion
Wouldn’t a map like that be tantamount to treason?Posted by: Weary Willie at June 22, 2019 12:38 PM
We know what happens after a map like that comes to be fact. Say good-bye to the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, 9th, and 10th amendments. They won’t have to worry about the 6th because trials will be exceedingly swift. The 7th doesn’t actually state a jury of his peers, just a jury. The 8th is all relative.
If Texas is willing to make that map a reality then may God have mercy on their souls.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 22, 2019 12:48 PM
Weary Willie wrote: If Texas is willing to make that map a reality then may God have mercy on their souls.I live in Texas.
Royal Flush lives in Texas.
We don’t want Texas to become like CA., NY., WA., AZ., NV., CO., IL., FL., D.C., NC., GA., and MA. The problem is that border states (and some other sanctuary states like such as NY, WA) are being overrun by illegal immigrants, which is costing many hundreds of billions in losses per year ($0.75 Billion per day for border security; see: KlowdTV.com), not to mention over 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens.
The majority of U.S. voters in Texas are opposed to illegal immigration, but most politicians have ignored the majority of voters, until Trump came along, and it resonated with many U.S. voters.
Unfortunately, a year-long investigation involving the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed that 95,000 non-citizens are registered to vote in Texas, and that 58,000 non-citizens voted in one or more elections in Texas between 1996 and 2018 (an average of 2,636 per year).
Source: www.star-telegram.com/news/state/texas/article225094315.html
However, the Democrats can’t win fair-and-square, so they are trying cheating in many ways, including these despicable 15 ways, in order to turn RED states into BLUE states.
Non-citizens are voting in our elections (source: site2data.com/voting1.html ; see map at bottom of page).
81% of voter fraud is by Democrats.
84+ overrun hospitals closed near the U.S./Mexico border.
One illegal alien in Santa Barbara, California infected 56 other people with tuberculosis (reported on April 24, 2004, by the Santa Barbara Press-News, “Anatomy of an Outbreak”; source: www.veoh.com/videos/e143139mKtgs87s?searchId=7568362616461630851&rank=7).
30% of all people incarcertated in federal prisons are criminal non-citizens.
70% of all babies born at Dallas Parkland Hospital are by illegal immigrants (source: www.snopes.com/politics/immigration/parkland.asp ).
That’s the Democrats game-plan, and it seems to be working.
Many Republicans are culpable too. They also liked the cheap labor.
Mr. “No Nation Building” George W. Bush (who got us in an unnecessary war in Iraq) was soft on illegal immigration, stated many times that illegal immigrants were only “taking jobs no one else wanted”, and ignored the crime and cost (site2data.com/victims1.html).
And Ronald Reagan signed the “Shamnesty” of 1986.
However, like Royal Flush stated once, Democrats had better watch out, because enough illegal immigrants are voting and being counted in the decennial CENSUS (which gives those cities, districts, and states more electoral votes), they may have no use for Democrats as they exist today.
Already, the moderate Democrats are disappearing, and the radical Democrats are trying to take over, and part of that strategy is to demonize I.C.E., the Border Patrol, and our laws, and they have perverted the existing immigration laws to the point that we have to release illegal immigrants into the U.S. after 20 days.
Republicans had better pull their heads out and understand the Democrat’s game plan, fix the abused asylum laws, and get control of the borders.
IF Texas flips BLUE, the Republicans will be history, and Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, which should be a wake-up call to Republican, conservative, and moderate voters.
I think the culprit in all of our problems as a nation is the 17th amendment. It made the states subservient to the federal government instead of them monitoring and checking the federal government. The 17th amendment made the state governments moot as far as controlling the federal government is concerned.
Of course, the 16th amendment gives the federal government too much power over the individual. It gives the IRS the ability to confiscate property without due process. They’ve actually killed people for not paying tribute to the federal government. The 16th and 17th amendments and the Federal Reserve Act doomed our country to the very thing you’ve described, d.a.n. Tinkering with laws without addressing those three time bombs is pointless. More laws will lead to more of the same. That’s already apparent.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 23, 2019 2:14 PM
It would probably be best for the 17th Amendment to be repealed (and put back to the way it was), and the federal Senator of each state should be appointed or elected by the State Legislature.
The 17th Amendment violates the very Article setting up the amendment process. For example:
“…no state, without its consent, shall be deprived of its equal suffrage in the Senate.”
Each Representative of the federal House is supposed to represent the people.
Each Senator of the federal Senate are supposed to represent their state.
The 17th Amendment took control away from the state Legislature of each state, and gave it to the people (who already have representation in the House, and the executive branch via electoral votes).
The 16th amendment gives Congress the power to tax. Governments need money to operate, but it is way, way, way out-of-control (e.g. site2data.com/bloated1.html).
Taxes are far too high, and the tax system is regressive (because personal tax rates are much higher than capital gains taxes).
Spending
is also way, way out-of-control.
Despite the trillion$ collected each year, there is a $22.4 Trillion national debt ( USDebtClock.org ).
The government takes too much, and spends too much, and has created of nightmare proportions.
The 16th amendment needs to be modified to limit the percentage that government can tax, but it is useless without a “Balanced Budget” amendment that must be obeyed except in time of national emergency such as a major war.
The Federal Reserve, and the 1-to-9 reserve ratio is a huge Ponzi scheme. The 1-to-9 reserve ratio only requires the bank to have 10% of a loan in reserves, and the other 90% is created out of thin air. As a result, incessant inflation erodes the currency, and a 1950 U.S. Dollar is now only worth 9 cents.
So, as a result (as of SEP-2018):
- A 2018 dollar has a loss of value of 43% since 2000, 85% since 1990, and 733% since 1960).
- A 2015 dollar is now worth only 94 cents.
- A 2010 dollar is now worth only 87 cents.
- A 2000 dollar is now worth only 70 cents.\__30% loss of value
- A 1990 dollar is now worth only 54 cents./
- A 1980 dollar is now worth only 34 cents.\__113% loss of value
- A 1970 dollar is now worth only 16 cents./
- A 1960 dollar is now worth only 12 cents.
- A 1950 dollar is now worth only 10 cents.\__40% loss of value
- A 1940 dollar is now worth only 06 cents./
- A 1933 dollar is now worth only 05 cents.\__25% loss of value
- A 1913 dollar is now worth only 04 cents./
While there are problems with the 16th and 17th amendments, and the Federal Reserve, those do not seem to be obviously related-to or to-blame for massive illegal immigration.
Also, we may not have time to change the 16th and 17th amendment, and fix the Federal Reserve Ponzi system.
The major problem today, which could be resolved very easily by Congress (if they wanted to) is to resolve the perverted asylum laws.
The shamnesty of 1986, open-borders policies of numerous sanctuary cities and states, and the executive branch have failed at their primary duty to protect U.S. citizens (i.e. instead of allowing 2,000+ homicides per year by criminal non-citizens).
The main problem today behind illegal immigration is many Democrats and similar ilk, who are the most despicable of the culprits behind open-borders and the perverted asylum laws, and there are 15+ glaring reasons ( site2data.com/despicable1.html ) for their despicable and treasonous behavior, which explains why they couldn’t care less about the 2,000+ homicides per year by criminal non-citizens.
They will try to tell you that non-citizens commit fewer crimes, and there are no net losses due to illegal immigration, despite the massive and growing evidence to the contrary (i.e. higher percentages of homicides by criminal non-citizens, and massive losses of many hundreds of billions per year due to illegal immigration).
Sources:
- KlowdTV.com
- site2data.com/democrats1.html
- site2data.com/homicides1.html
- site2data.com/victims1.html
- site2data.com/voting1.html
- site2data.com/welfare1.html
- site2data.com/weaponization1.html
- site2data.com/border1.html
If the federal government stayed within it’s constitutional boundaries it wouldn’t need an income tax. With that said, I see no prohibition on the states to collect an income tax from it’s citizens. States can tax their own citizens and pay for their own welfare, SS, healthcare programs.
Perhaps if the states were obligated to provide for their own citizens the immigration crisis would evaporate. It’s a common belief the cradle to grave hand outs, subsidized by the federal government, attract those who cannot fend for themselves.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 23, 2019 5:28 PM
This thread approaching what used to be normal debate/dialogue some ten years ago on WB. Maybe after the 2020 we can get back to more critical thinking…
Seems we have to consider gov’t in the context of the today’s politics. I agree with d.a.n. in that we have to address those near critical issues first and foremost.
It’s clear to me, the critical issue is immigration reform. Left unimpeded, as it is, the country will definitely turn to socialism. It is a definite that when other country’s economies are dour people will look for a better way, a better life for themselves.
We have to have immigration control and reform of the immigration system for our gov’t/country to survive as we know it. We can’t continue to have U.S. population driven by immigration instead of U.S. women having babies.
Following reforms we can, once again, turn our debates toward improving gov’t.
Could be the 16th and 17th need to be repealed. But, no way in hell is it going to happen as long as the U.S. senate can smack down any/all repeal proposals. People with the power are not going to give it up.
So, seems we are back to Article V, part II, which, I believe, has been ratified by some 30 states at this point.
Until the U.S. gov’t is forced to follow Article V, Part II, nothing major will change relative to campaign finance reform, how long legislators can stay in office and a host of issues people would like to address.
The U.S.gov’t is violating the Constitution by refusing to follow the Constitution. We should start there first, IMO, following immigration reform.Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 23, 2019 7:23 PM
I believe candidates should receive donations from the citizens that vote for them. House candidates shouldn’t receive money from people outside their district. Senate candidates shouldn’t receive money from people outside their state. That’s my idea for campaign finance reform.
We already have term limits. It’s called the vote. For instance, why should Trump be limited when he’s doing a fine job? He should vacate the office when he’s done, not because of some arbitrary limit. Jimmy Carter didn’t need a law saying he could only serve one term. The people said it, as it should be.
A balanced budget amendment with qualifiers will be an excuse to raise taxes, not to promote responsible government. We are in perpetual wars, so a BB amendment with that qualifier would be useless. It would soon turn into an exercise in listing the ways to avoid a BB and anything not listed would be used as an excuse.
I don’t trust the federal government to write laws. It’s not their job to dictate to individuals what they can and can’t do. Roy Ellis is correct to say it is the U.S. government violating the Constitution that is the problem. The first step in problem solving is to identify the problem. Putting the teeth back into the Constitution is the solution to many of the ancillary problems we suffer from today.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 24, 2019 7:31 AM
Yes, Congress is ALREADY violating the U.S. Constitution, because
34+ states (i.e. two thirds) have ALREADY submitted applications for an Article V Convention, and Congress has ignored it.
The states need to pull their heads out and get control of the out-of-control federal government.
The federal government continues to grow and grow like a cancer that grows and grows, until it finally kills the host.
However, a more immediate problem that needs a solution now (ASAP) is massive illegal immigration, which is turning RED states to BLUE states (per the despicable Democrats grand-scheme / game-plan; see map at the bottom of the page to get an idea of what’s happening, geographically and geopolitically).
Congress (if they wanted to) could solve the asylum abuses that are forcing the release of illegal immigrants into the U.S. population (most of which never return to court, and most of which are never deported).
Democrats are to blame.
Democrats have blood on their hands.
Consider the hundreds (or thousands), lured to the U.S. by Democrats’ promises (of free healthcare, education, food stamps, free housing, Medicaid, welfare, etc., etc., etc.) that die along the way.
The Democrats only care about the votes, money, and power.
That makes Democrats despicable.
But this isn’t the first despicable thing the Democrats did.
In the past, Democrats also:
- (1) sought to continue slavery (source: www.britannica.com/topic/Democratic-Party);
- (2) created the KKK (source: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ku_Klux_Klan);
- (3) created Jim Crow laws (source: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Crow_laws);
- (4) and imposed racial segregation (source: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_Democrats).
site2data.com/despicable1.html ).
Over time, some people ALWAYS find ways to abuse the system.
Article V is the solution to that problem, so that abuses can be addressed.
However, even Article V is hopeless as long as Congress is allowed to violate the Constitution (despite the fact that 2/3 of the states have already submitted applications for an Article V Convention).
Consider the hundreds (or thousands), lured to the U.S. by Democrats’ promises (of free healthcare, education, food stamps, free housing, Medicaid, welfare, etc., etc., etc.)
None of which are authorized by the constitution. What government can give us, government can take away. What we’ve taken for granted is government’s authority to give. It’s a myth. The federal government is not constitutionally empowered to take from the rich and give to the poor. We’ve bought that pig in a poke for far too long and it’s harm is growing daily.
I don’t think the vast majority know what Article V is! Man on the street interviews point out people don’t even know how many amendments are in the Bill of Rights! People are sinfully ignorant and they’re starting to make things up. Abortion is not a constitutional right. Welfare is not a constitutional right. Social Security is not a constitutional right. Most of what the federal government is involved in is not authorized, yet there are no YouTube videos pointing this out. There are no “Special Reports” in the media explaining this. We’re bombarded with minutia that dominates the very thought process of the population. Half the country won’t even vote! In many cases I’m glad they don’t. Can anyone imagine what a true democracy would do to the villain of the week in today’s environment?Posted by: Weary Willie at June 24, 2019 8:39 AM
Yeah, you’re right.
Many things are not in the U.S. Constitution.
Many things violate the U.S. Constitution.
Congress is violating the Constitution (i.e. ignoring Article V is one example).
Yes, it seems like the U.S. has been growing more and more ignorant. The U.S. used to rank 1st in education, but has fallen to 17th or worse.
95% of the
Main Stream Media —>(FAKE NEWS MEDIA) is pathetic, and merely the left arm of the Democrat party.
Yet, information is easier to find today than ever before (though you have to be careful about FAKE NEWS, which is not too difficult with adequate research).
Regarding the Federal Reserve:
- Woodrow Wilson (one of the worst presidents in U.S. history) signed an Executive Order that created the Federal Reserve. He later regretted doing that.
- Woordrow Wilson signed the 1% income tax into existence [WOW! Too bad it isn’t still only 1%].
- U.S. Postal Service started parcel post deliveries.
- Ford Motor Company institutes world’s 1st moving assembly line for the Model T Ford.
In many cases, the Federal Reserve has caused, and/or worsened economic conditions (e.g. The Great Depression, which many economists admit).
Also, as a result, we have incessant inflation (as of SEP-2018, a 2018 dollar has loss of value of 85% since 1990, and a loss of value of 733% since 1960).
A 1% income tax seems VERY reasonable by today’s standard (compared to a ridiculous top income tax rate of 52.3% (i.e. 37% + 7.65% for S.S. & Medicare + 7.65% S.S & Medicare matching paid by the employer); not counting up to 15%-to-20% income tax on capital gains).
Too bad we can’t return to a 1% income tax.
How did the U.S. get by from 1787 to 1913 (126 years) without that 1% income tax?
When the Federal Reserve gained control the volume of money, it became our absolute masters, and the Federal Reserve had to get the Gold away from our grandparents. This was accomplished in 1933 with the threats of fines and imprisonments by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and with the help of his aide, Harry Hopkins, who said:
- “Elect, elect, elect, tax, tax, tax, spend, spend, spend, for the people are too damned stupid to understand”.
- “Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of something. They know there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.” — Woodrow Wilson, President of the U.S. 1913-1921;
- In a letter to Edward M. House (President Woodrow Wilson’s closest aide), dated November 23, 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt said: “The real truth of the matter is, and you and I know, that a financial element in the large centers has owned the government of the U.S. since the days of Andrew Jackson.” — Woodrow Wilson;
- “I sincerely believe … that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies, and that the principle of spending money to be paid by posterity under the name of funding is but swindling futurity on a large scale.” — Thomas Jefferson;
- “Of all the contrivances for cheating the laboring classes of mankind, none has been more effective than that which deludes them with paper money.” — Daniel Webster;
- “All the perplexities, confusion and distresses in America arise not from defects in the constitution or confederation, nor from want of honor or virtue, as much from downright ignorance of the nature of coin, credit, and circulation.” — John Adams;
- “There is no subtler, no surer means of overturning the existing basis of society than to debauch the currency. The process engages all the hidden forces of economic law on the side of destruction, and does it in a manner which not one man in a million is able to diagnose.” — Lord John Maynard Keynes (1883-1946), renowned British economist;
- Charles A. Lindbergh, Sr., in 1913 said: “When the President signs this bill, the invisible government of the monetary power will be legalized….the worst legislative crime of the ages is perpetrated by this banking and currency bill.”
Americans owe about $13 Trillion to the Federal Reserve.
Debt owed by the U.S. Federal Government to the Federal Reserve skyrocketed from about $0.5 Trillion in 2008 to $2.8 Trillion (as of 2018).
About $8 Trillion of the U.S. National Debt was money borrowed from Social Security, and is still owed to Social Security.
Posted by: d.a.n at June 24, 2019 9:01 AM
UPDATE: Those events above (i.e. Regarding the Federal Reserve: shown above) happened in 1913 (when Woodrow Wilson signed the executive order that created the Federal Reserve).Posted by: d.a.n at June 24, 2019 9:05 AM
Thanks for the video.
How depressing?
Just saw in news that a popular knitting website bans users from posting support for Trump.
There’s a good example of lack of respect for the 1st Amendment.
https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/24/media/ravelry-trump-ban-scli-intl/index.htmlPosted by: d.a.n at June 24, 2019 11:43 AM
Beyond depressing, it’s frightening. I don’t see how a country could last long if hose folks are the norm. Of late, its been the Constitution that has kept us from going in the tank. How long can that last. Recall that Ben Franklin said “a republic, if you can keep it”, meaning it’s up to the people to support the Constitution.
Well, if the people don’t know what the Constitution is or could give a shit less, how can we make it.
And, how sad it is that the liberals have destroyed the educational system in this country. What a sad, sad thing to witness …
Well, maybe Article V could save us. Do we know what the President thinks about Article V? d.a.n. wouldn’t it be nice if we could get Trump on board in supporting Article V PII for his second term?
This 4th of July there should be a float trailer in every parade across this country with speakers blaring out the questions asked by the lady in WW’s youtube site. How many ammendments … . what is the 1st, 45h and so on . .. followed up by ‘if you can’t answer some of these questions then you need to vote for Donald Trump for President …Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 24, 2019 11:57 AM
And massive illegal immigration is not helping, since illegal immigrants are not educated in the U.S. and they couldn’t care less about U.S. laws (except for ways to break and abuse those laws), and they have already chosen to violate U.S. laws in numerous ways:
- illegal immigration; 1st trespass is a misdemeanor; 2nd trespass is a felony;
- 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens;
- illegally voting in U.S. elections;
- driving without a license or insurance; drunk driving;
- illegal use of fake ID; fake driver licenses;
- fraudulent use of Social Security numbers;
- 30% of all incarcerated in federal prisons are non-citizens;
- 70% of all births at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, TX are by illegal immigrants; now the illegal immigrants have an anchor baby they can used to also collect welfare; now they can abuse immigration laws to bring all of their relatives to the U.S. too;
- border security is costing $0.75 Billion per day (KlowdTV.com);
- abuse of asylum laws (which Democrats like, since that will give them more votes, money, and power since decennial CENSUS doesn’t confirm citizenship);
- drug and human trafficking;
Democrat debates start on 26-JUN-2019.
It ought to be interesting (i.e. a real cluster****).
Bet they all gang up against the current leaders in the polls (Biden, Sanders, and Warren).
That knitting site stepped in it. They could have said, “No politics, it’s a knitting site”. Instead they said, “No Trump, because he’s a white supremasist”. That’s cheap and disingenuous. I hope their subscribers make a choice.
Getting Donald Trump to support an Article 5 convention is a great idea. I’ve learned that to get an idea noticed on these high volume sites you have to repeat your comments over and over in a short period of time and hope someone notices. We could do that.
We could get on Trump’s twitter feed and routinely point links to d.a.n’s https://www.foavc.org . If we do it without looking like spam perhaps we could get him to notice, or at least someone in his administration that supports him.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 24, 2019 4:54 PM
How to watch the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate
Wow, I guess I don’t know how to watch TV! They have to tell me how to watch the debate.
The candidate’s attendance day will be randomly selected. That will be interesting to see how that ends up. Will they be flipping coins? We know Bernie won’t be complaining about his position, will he?Posted by: Weary Willie at June 24, 2019 5:02 PM
What are the odds of there being 3 top contenders with 7 from the bottom on both nights and those 3 dominating the conversations?Posted by: Weary Willie at June 24, 2019 5:07 PM
