Third Party & Independents Archives

It's Official, We Are Off To The Races

500 days out and the 2020 elections are off and running. Trump held a coming out rally in Orlando a couple of days ago with some 20k attending and some 120k requesting to attend. Trump announced he wants to “Keep American Grea” for 4 more years.



Another sign the race is on is that within 3 days of his announcing the administration makes it known that some 2k illegal families will be rounded up and deported , starting this weekend. Promises made being kept , and so on . . .

President Trump is tightening the screws all around which is very evident what with the reactions of nations feeling the brunt of Trump's reign.

Chine is dispatching fighter aircraft to at least one of their manufactured islands in the S. China Sea, sinking some neighbors fishing vessels and has been shooting laser beams at US military aircraft from their co-located military base in Djibouti. China's president just visited N. Korea which last happened some 14 years past. N. Korea back to pestering Trump with underground nuclear explosions. Russia is running pestilence flights along the coast of N. Alaska and their navy is sailing dangerously close to U.S. navy vessels. Iran recently downed a U.S. drone over the Straits of Hormuz with a missile in a desperate attempt to draw the U.S. into a fracas.

And, I say . . . more sanctions Mr. President. More 'THOR' construction Mr. President. Like, anytime a Chinese soldier in Djibouti eats pork and beans we want our sensors to pick him up and record him, and so on . . .

Trump is on these guys ass so bad, I am confident that more foreign money will go into the DNC this election than the dims can raise nationally. The dim party is mortally wounded, dead, for4 all practical purposes but foreign money may keep them alive long enough to get thru the election.

A good number of folks have, and are leaving the dim party as they can't take it anymore. And, come June/July, 2020, when AttnyGen Barr releases his investigation findings into Russia, Russia, Russia, a floodgate will open with dims bailing out. This will be a lopsided election of historical import, IMHO.

The only action that might impede or slow a Trump runaway is for the GOP Trump Haters to mount a 3rd party effort to shunt some votes from Trump. They might get a quarter to a third of the vote but, not enough to thwart Trumps 2nd term.

Further, the GOP will lose some Trump haters and will take over the House. Trump 'unhinged' for 4 years. Roll that around tween yore ears for a while. 28th in education . . . my, my, my . .

First up, after the election, will be accountability, followed by funding of a border wall and immigration reform.

I'd better quit. Is this a dream or, is it real? You tell me. . .