Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump Is Taking Care Of Business

It’s chilling to watch how hard the liberal crowd is working to maximize racial hatred and point to the old white man as the reason they are not in charge of things. They are carrying their social/communist banner high, Soros fanning the flames for one worldism and so on …

https://www.politico.com/story/2019/05/28/opioid-trial-pharma-payouts-1344953

Some 1000 lawsuits are being pursued by the federal gov't re opioids.

https://whyy.org/articles/china-regulates-fentanyl-in-hopes-of-stemming-supply-to-u-s/

Nearly all fentanyl comes across the border from China and Mexico.

Seems clear that the Trump admin is going after drug producers/sellers in a big way.

Meanwhile, N. Kor. is attempting to slip the noose of Trump sanctions. China too, is trying to evade Trump sanctions and seem determined to minimize cooperation on a trade deal

If no trade deal by Oct. Trump will implement a 25% tariff on some Mexican products.

Also, we see the fed bringing a number of fraud related charges against folks who have been abusing the system from way back. Even relatively minor stuff, in the scheme of things, such as parents buying their children's way into college is being litigated by the fed.

Trump is hard at work on border/immigration reform as well. Some liberal judges are giving him a hard time but eventually he will prevail, IMO.

The icing on the cake is that he has set in motion a collective review of the now available information to determine exactly what happened with Hillary and her emails, Russia collusion and the special counsel investigation. This should all come together along about June/July and provide powerful talking points for the 2020 election.

It seems the biggest conundrum in all this is where can the dims find a candidate clean enough to stand for president. Maybe some liberal priest will stand up for them. Maybe they can import a foreigner and get tickets for him/her in time for the election.



Trumps base understands how critical it is that the GOP retains the presidency for the next 4 elections. Otherwise, should the dims win one they can easily poke holes in the walls, amnestize some 30-40M illegals and return us to where we were under the Obama regime, marching off to socialism, one worldism and so on . . .

