Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump Is Taking Care Of Business
It’s chilling to watch how hard the liberal crowd is working to maximize racial hatred and point to the old white man as the reason they are not in charge of things. They are carrying their social/communist banner high, Soros fanning the flames for one worldism and so on …
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/05/28/opioid-trial-pharma-payouts-1344953
Some 1000 lawsuits are being pursued by the federal gov't re opioids.
https://whyy.org/articles/china-regulates-fentanyl-in-hopes-of-stemming-supply-to-u-s/
Nearly all fentanyl comes across the border from China and Mexico.
Seems clear that the Trump admin is going after drug producers/sellers in a big way.
Meanwhile, N. Kor. is attempting to slip the noose of Trump sanctions. China too, is trying to evade Trump sanctions and seem determined to minimize cooperation on a trade deal
If no trade deal by Oct. Trump will implement a 25% tariff on some Mexican products.
Also, we see the fed bringing a number of fraud related charges against folks who have been abusing the system from way back. Even relatively minor stuff, in the scheme of things, such as parents buying their children's way into college is being litigated by the fed.
Trump is hard at work on border/immigration reform as well. Some liberal judges are giving him a hard time but eventually he will prevail, IMO.
The icing on the cake is that he has set in motion a collective review of the now available information to determine exactly what happened with Hillary and her emails, Russia collusion and the special counsel investigation. This should all come together along about June/July and provide powerful talking points for the 2020 election.
It seems the biggest conundrum in all this is where can the dims find a candidate clean enough to stand for president. Maybe some liberal priest will stand up for them. Maybe they can import a foreigner and get tickets for him/her in time for the election.
Trumps base understands how critical it is that the GOP retains the presidency for the next 4 elections. Otherwise, should the dims win one they can easily poke holes in the walls, amnestize some 30-40M illegals and return us to where we were under the Obama regime, marching off to socialism, one worldism and so on . . .
Many thanks to d.a.n.for putting the squiteous to many of the spammers pestering this site. d.a.n. gave us all instructions on how to report spammers but seems no one, self included, has taken it to heart. I’m ready to dust off that info and take it to the spammrs. I hope you feel the same. Just like with gov’t, we need to get involved if we want to improve things.
Thank you d.a.n.Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 2, 2019 8:02 PM
https://twitter.com/CBP/status/1134582068934008837?ref_src=twsrc%5EtfwPosted by: kctim at June 3, 2019 8:01 AM
Thanks Roy. 99% of the spammers are from India.
There are methods and programs that can search the spammers’ webpages, and spam them back (but many times worse), and report them to Google Spam Report site.
It seems the biggest conundrum in all this is where can the dims find a candidate clean enough to stand for president.The Democrats are trying to buy votes with promises of all sorts of free stuff, and while the Democrats’ platform and socialism may appeal to a lot of people, it is doubtful that the majority of voters will accept such a platform.
kctim, There are many comments at the link you provided that are much like Democrats, who also want open-borders.
It should be fun to watch the “shit” hit the fan when the Democrat debates begin soon. The finger-pointing, falsehoods, hair-brained schemes, global warming hand-wringing, and promises of “free stuff” will be astonishing.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 5, 2019 1:30 PM
What worries my is the growing number of people that want all sorts of free stuff, which the Democraps are promising, because they know that someone else will have to pay for it (at least, until it all ends in a very predictable disaster, when they finally run out of other peoples’ money).
We already have welfare, Medicaid, and Medicare, and 50% of all healthcare dollars spent are already spent by government.
But that’s not enough for some people.
Kamal Harris and some other Democraps want to ban private health insurance, because they don’t want private insurance companies competing with government-run health insurance.
It that constitutional (i.e. to ban an entire industry)?
IF private health insurance companies are NOT banned.
Which do you think would provide the best healthcare for the least cost:
- (a) government-run healthcare?
- (b)or, private health insurance?
Perhaps that is why Kamal Harris wants to ban private health insurance companies?
Perhaps, because Kamal Harris knows that government-run healthcare will be a major FUBAR ?
After all, consider the current Medicare fraud of about $70 Billion per year.
The nation’s healthcare system is about 20% of the U.S. economy.
Even in Canada, many people still buy private health insurance, because the government-run healthcare system doesn’t cover many things.
Based on the level of incompetency in most (if not all) of what the federal government runs, there’s no doubt in my mind that a take-over (i.e. and banning private health insurance) will be a major FUBAR.Posted by: d.a.n at June 5, 2019 2:44 PM
Before Kamal Harris, Bernie Sanders, and other communists ban all private health insurance systems, perhaps they should simply try to provide healthcare insurance for the lowest cost possible (i.e. non-profit), and wait and see who provides the best healthcare for the least cost:
- (a) government-run healthcare?
- (b)or, private health insurance?
It should be fun to watch the “shit” hit the fan when the Democrat debates begin soon. The finger-pointing, falsehoods, hair-brained schemes, global warming hand-wringing, and promises of “free stuff” will be astonishing.Posted by: krishna at June 5, 2019 8:57 PM
Based on the level of incompetency in most (if not all) of what the federal government runs, there’s no doubt in my mind that a take-over (i.e. and banning private health insurance) will be a major FUBAR.Posted by: ravi at June 5, 2019 8:58 PM
hair-brained schemes, global warming hand-wringing, and promises of “free stuff” will be astonishing.Posted by: jackbonsan at June 5, 2019 8:59 PM
We already have welfare, Medicaid, and Medicare, and 50% of all healthcare dollars spent are already spent by government.
But that’s not enough for some people
Dang, a somewhat more sifisticated spam technique. I think repeats are fair game - - - git em d.a.n.Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 5, 2019 9:08 PM
In trying to fire up the dim base the communist news network sez a study indicates that the majority of voters would vote for Trump in 2020. This ‘network’ wudn’t know a poll from a pole, just 100% propaganda for the dims.Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 5, 2019 9:12 PM
Numerous (thousands) “Stop web spamming Watchblog.com” messages were sent to repeat offender rashifal.worldkings.in (contact forms, blogs, twitter, facebook, chat, and email accounts), and was also reported to Google Webspam Report site.Posted by: d.a.n at June 5, 2019 9:37 PM
Funny. I released bots on this spammer until their website crashed.Posted by: d.a.n at June 5, 2019 9:59 PM
I’ll wait until the spammer’s website reboots, and hit them again with thousands of “Stop web spamming Watchblog.com” messages sent to repeat offender rashifal.worldkings.in (contact forms, blogs, twitter, facebook, chat, and email accounts), and was also reported to Google Webspam Report site.Posted by: d.a.n at June 5, 2019 10:06 PM
Here’s what happens (i.e. website crash) to many spammers when bots are released on their spamming websites.Posted by: d.a.n at June 5, 2019 10:22 PM
I think Democrats have totally lost their collective minds. They especially the House demdummys are so insenced on either impeachment or in Pelosi’s case in Prison. For what crime is anyone’s guess.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 6, 2019 5:15 PM
President Trump today, in Normandy France, gave the best speech I have ever heard to honor the men who died there on D-day.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 6, 2019 6:46 PM
The Democraps are not only despicable for being part of, helping to foster a 2+ year hoax, and participating in the deep-state that weaponized several federal departments, but the Democraps are also despicable because of all of this.
Pelosi said she “wants Trump in prison”.
So, what IF a person believes the president belongs in prison, then why not impeach that president?
What is Pelosi waiting for?
Ohhhh … right, the Democraps are still in search of a crime that would qualify as an impeachable offense.
Nevermind that it will take two thirds of the Senate to vote for impeachment, which seems unlikely.
Democraps keep beating that dead horse in that hole they’re standing in, which they keep digging every deeper.
Pelosi says “Lock him up.”, and people yawn. Trump says “Lock her up.”, and people cheer!Posted by: Weary Willie at June 7, 2019 3:30 PM
That’s because:
- most people know that Hillary Clinton actually broke the law (i.e. felonies), but despite the investigations that found that Hillary Clinton sent 110 messages that contained information that was classified at the time it was sent, the deep-state (i.e. by James Comey (FBI), Loretta Lynch (DOJ), Peter Strzok (FBI), Andrew McCabe (FBI), Andrew Weissmann (DOJ), Sally Yates (DOJ), Peter Strzok (FBI), Lisa Page (FBI), Bruce Ohr (DOJ), etc.), ignored all of those violations.
- The deep-state gave Hillary Clinton a pass.
- Hillary Clinton commited crimes (beyond a shadow of a doubt), and James Comey, Loretta Lynch, and others in the DOJ and FBI protected Hillary from being indicted for those crimes.
Hillary Clinton also destroyed evidence, and deleted emails.
James Comey and Loretta Lynch (and others in the FBI and DOJ) protected Hillary from being prosecuted.
- Other people have spent time in prison for far less.
- Loretta Lynch subsequently met secretly in a private meeting with Bill Clinton in Phoenix (29-JUN-2016) to signal Hillary’s exoneration decision by Comey.
- Hillary Clinton claimed that the private meeting happened by mere “chance”.
It was later proven on 5-AUG-2017 that the meeting was “planned”.
Loretta Lynch used an alias email name of “Elizabeth Carlisle” in the letter to Bill Clinton about the meeting in Phoenix on 29-JUN-2016.
- The public exoneration statements for Hillary were created before the meeting between Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton.
- Peter Strzok was involved in editing and softening the James Comey exoneration draft statement (for Hillary Clinton), and texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page indicate that Loretta Lynch knew in advance that Hillary would be exonerated by James Comey.
- Lisa Page sent a text message to Peter Strzok (excitingly) stating that “The POTUS [Obama] wants to know everything we are doing”.
- Therefore, Obama and the his administration conspired and weaponized the FBI, DOJ, IRS, and other agencies to protect Hillary Clinton, and go after everyone associated with the Trump campaign and administration.
- And then there are the FISA abuses, in which members of the deep-state (i.e. James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Andrew Weissmann, Sally Yates, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, John Brennan, James Clapper, Susan Rice, John McCain(deceased), and Barrack Obama), who were orchestrated the 2+ year hoax (a coup) to unseat a sitting President Of The United States of America.
- Many Democrats probably know this, and are doing everything in their power to stonewall and obstruct investigations into the treasonous acts of the deep-state members.
As a result, nothing (which is not unusual) is getting done by Congress.
IF private health insurance companies are NOT banned. Which do you think would provide the best healthcare for the least cost:
(a) government-run healthcare?
(b)or, private health insurance?
Doubling down on stupid, D. puts this combination red herring and strawman out as if it were some sort of intelligent question. Of course anyone with half a brain, once they stopped laughing at the moronic comment, would ask him to stop with the foolishness. But not you guys. Unquestioned his comment goes right on over your heads.
First D., private health insurance does not provide healthcare. To think they do shows just how out of touch with reality you are on this issue.
Second D., the government doesn’t run healthcare in a Medicare/Medicaid situation. They provide health insurance. To think they provide healthcare shows just how misinformed you are on this issue.
Yet you prattle on as if you know what you talk about. This comment of yours made people reading it dumber than they were before you wasted their time.
Posted by: j2t2 at June 7, 2019 8:20 PM
Yeah Trump is taking care of business alright. Explain to me how this is America first guys.Posted by: j2t2 at June 7, 2019 8:27 PM
j2t2 stupidly wrote: First D., private health insurance does not provide healthcare… .j2t2:
Second D., the government doesn’t run healthcare in a Medicare/Medicaid situation. They provide health insurance.
- (1)Medicare is government-run insurance (IF you can find a doctor that will accept Medicare; not to mention $70 Billion per year in waste and fraud), but IF all private health insurance is banned (as Kamal Harris and Bernie Sanders are promoting), then it will essentially become a pathetic government-run healthcare system.
- (2)but Medicaid is welfare, funded by taxpayers.
- (3)The VA is government-run healthcare (before veterans were allowed to seek healthcare outside of the VA when the VA is unable to see patients in a reasonable time period (which Democrats in Congress voted against)), and it is a perfect example of how pathetic a government-run health insurance and/or government-run healthcare will be.
Posted by: d.a.n at June 7, 2019 9:28 PM
Because private health insurance just doesn’t work. It is an extra layer of costs we simply don’t need.
Posted by: j2t2 at June 8, 2019 3:54 AM
Actually, in a capitalist system, it’s the government insurance we don’t need.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 8, 2019 8:39 AM
So, despite tremendous evidence of government-run incompetence, j2t2 believes government-run health insurance/healthcare will be more efficient ?
Then why ban private health insurance companies (even if that is legal and constitutional) ?
Also, the primary reason healthcare costs have skyrocketed since the 1960s is because of government-run insurance/healthcare, and 50% of all healthcare dollars spent are already spent by the government.
But, there has been very little government meddling in eye surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, and dental, and those costs have not skyrocketed like all other medical costs.
Why is that ?!?
That is because they don’t have the level of bureaucracy, waste, and fraud that occurs whenever the federal government is involved (such as $70 Billion per year in Medicare waste and fraud).
Some people (i.e. cheaters and parasites) are for government-run everything, because they think they are going to get some free stuff that someone else will pay for.
j2t2 wrote: Because private health insurance just doesn’t work.Many thanks again to j2t2 for being the gift that keeps on giving.
Posted by: d.a.n at June 8, 2019 8:49 AM
Guess what j2t2 … Obamacare was a disaster and costs skyrocketed, and most voters are unlikely to want to repeat that disaster.
So, your chances of getting your way are slim-to-none.
Whhaaaaaaa !!!!!
Guess what j2t2 … Obamacare was a disaster and costs skyrocketed, and most voters are unlikely to want to repeat that disaster.
Guess what D., the ACA is a capitalist system and of course premiums rose as did deductibles. For profit health insurance continues to charge more and offer less.Posted by: j2t2 at June 8, 2019 9:36 AM
Nonsense.
Prove it.
How do you explain the VA ?
How do you explain insurance companies leaving many states under ACA ?
How do you explain $70 Billion per year in Medicare waste and fraud ?
The majority of voters are not going to want more of the same disaster, waste, and fraud characterized by the ACA, VA, and many other incompetent government-run systems (i.e. Social Security is essentially broke, and borrowing money today to fund it; total waste and fraud by the federal government may be over $1 Trillion; $22.36 Trillion national debt, etc., etc., etc.).
Only a crazy fool would want more of the same, by repeating the same mistakes, while repeatedly expecting a different result).
But, many thanks again for being the gift that keeps on giving.
How do you explain the VA ?What does the ACA have to do with the VA?
The VA is an underfunded entity that has suffered the effects of years of intentional destruction by conservatives. Then they privatized it as well .
How do you explain insurance companies leaving many states under ACA ?
It is this lack of competition that is part of the problem. If these private insurance companies can’t make a fortune off the backs of the ill they go some place else. Capitalism. These other countries don’t have this problem.
How do you explain $70 Billion per year in Medicare waste and fraud ?
I would ask you the same D.. Who do you think commits this fraud? It is the doctors and hospitals and insurance companies you protect. Now ask yourself this- If these doctors and hospitals are defrauding the government why would you think they aren’t defrauding the private insurance companies?Posted by: j2t2 at June 8, 2019 10:49 AM
Nonsense. Prove it.
Lol. Really D. Who do you think raises the premiums every year? Who do you think provides high deductible and health savings accounts so you pay more and they pay less?
It seems you have fallen for the marketing schemes of these predators D.. I’m not surprised as you seem to fall for so much disinformation.
The problem with employer based insurance is so obvious to most of us. You are forced to take what the employer offers and these employers go for lowest bid insurance.Posted by: j2t2 at June 8, 2019 10:57 AM
j2t2, all of your weak excuses fall flat.
IF the government is going to run any system (i.e. Medicare, Social Security, VA, etc.), it is the duty of the government to prevent waste and fraud, which it clearly has demostrated (for decades) that it is too incompetent to do.
Regardless, Obamacare was a disaster, government-run systems are inherently fraught with rampant waste and fraud, and most voters are unlikely to want to repeat that disaster.
Therefore, your chances of getting your way are slim-to-none. Too bad.
But, many thanks again for being the gift that keeps on giving.
It seems you have fallen for the marketing schemes of these predators D.. I’m not surprised as you seem to fall for so much disinformation.
In other words, you are ignorant and gullible, d.a.n. This is j2t2’s usual retort.
The problem with employer based insurance is so obvious to most of us. You are forced to take what the employer offers and these employers go for lowest bid insurance.
Let’s get rid of the government provided incentives to provide employer based insurance and see how long it takes j2t2 to start crying about that. j2t2 want’s to eat his cake and have it, too! In other words, he’s never satisfied if it involves bi-partisan solutions or Republicans getting credit. He’ll bitch about the current situation and then complain when someone provides an alternative.
What would be the outcome if the government eliminated the subsidies to employers who provide insurance to their employees?
Posted by: Weary Willie at June 8, 2019 12:07 PM
“Who do you think provides high deductible and health savings accounts so you pay more and they pay less?”
What an interesting statement j2t2. You obviously know something that the rest of us don’t…please share.
By the way, do “IRA’s” fall into the same category of scams?Posted by: Royal Flush at June 8, 2019 2:46 PM
Right. The reason health insurance and health care costs have skyrocketed is due to government meddling (about 50% of all healthcare spending is already by the government).
The best system will be market driven, with some common-sense regulations.
IF the government thinks it is capable of providing the best healthcare insurance for the lowest price, then all it has to do offer health care insurance at the lowest price possible (but premiums need to reflect actual costs; it should not be turned into a welfare system or be subsidized by other sources of tax revenues; that’s what Medicaid is for).
Unfortunately, the government-run healthcare insurance would still be more expensive than private health insurance systems.
Government-run anything is usually a bad idea, unless it is absolutely necessary.
Many in government have already know this for a very long time, and that is why the government hires contractors to do many things (e.g. build planes, boats, ships, submarines, etc.).
Healthcare is no different.
The least government interference (i.e. providing some common-sense regulations), the better.
j2t2 is entitled to his opinion, but fortunately, the majority of voters don’t agree with j2t2 (especially after the Obamacare disaster, and $70 Billion per year in waste & fraud in Medicare, Medicaid being used for tens of millions of non-citizens, and $22.4 Trillion in federal debt that is already beyond nightmare proportions).
As a result, j2t2 is turning into a pretzel while trying to dig up lame excuses why government-run healthcare insurance can work, despite the long history and numerous examples of government-run anything being fraught with huge waste and fraud.
What j2t2 refuses to admit is that government-meddling is what has driven health care cost through the roof.
Almost 50% of every U.S. dollar spent on healthcare is already spent by the government.
As a result, costs started increasing as government-meddling increased (as explained here, and as shown here also).
- Normalized Price Index versus (C)onsumer Price Index and (M)edical-care Price Index:
- 40.0 |==========================================
- 37.5 |=========================================M
- 35.0 |========================================M=
- 32.5 |=======================================M==
- 30.0 |======================================M===
- 27.5 |=====================================M====
- 25.0 |====================================M=====
- 22.5 |===================================M======
- 20.0 |==================================M=======
- 17.5 |================================M=========
- 15.0 |==============================M==========C
- 12.5 |============================M=========C===
- 10.0 |===========================M====C=========
- 07.5 |========================M===C=============
- 05.0 |=====================M==C=================
- 02.5 |CM==CM==CM==CM==CM=C=C=====================
- 00.0 |==========================================
- ==== 1930 _ 1940 _ 1950 _ 1960 _ 1970 _ 1980 _ 1990 _ 2000 _ 2010
- Source: mises.org/wire/how-government-regulations-made-healthcare-so-expensive
They are not happy with Medicaid, welfare, and Medicare. They want more, and they know that someone else is going to pay for it. They want to disguise their envy and jealousy as demands for healthcare that they claim to be a human right. The difference is that true human rights are things that you are allowed to do, that burden no one else, but the notion that healthcare is a human right requires others to pay for it (despite the fact that we already have Medicaid, weflare, and Medicare).
Many middle-to-high income earners understand that they will be paying more, because they will be paying for the people that paying nothing.
Besides, we already have Medicaid and welfare, so why try to turn the whole healthcare system into a welfare system?
And why should private healthcare and health insurance be banned (as Kamala Harris proposed)?
But it gets worse, because anything that is government-run is going to be far more expensive, corrupt, inefficient, bloated, and wasteful beyond nightmare proportions.
j2t2 can show us all the Democrat funded articles and Democrat funded charts he wants, and I will never believe that the government is capable of delivering a better healthcare system than a private-regulated healthcare system. In fact, what better proof do you need, than to look at one of the charts that j2t2 provided, which shows that healthcare costs have risen as government-meddling started, and increased over the past 50+ years, until almost 50% of every U.S. dollar spent on healthcare is already spent by the government.
“The difference is that true human rights are things that you are allowed to do, that burden no one else, but the notion that healthcare is a human right requires others to pay for it (despite the fact that we already have Medicaid, weflare, and Medicare).”
THANK YOU D.A.N.
These “stinking thinking” Liberals equate “rights” with “entitlements”.
Our Declaration of Independence explains well what our Founders meant by “Rights”. They are “unalienable”. They carry no price tag. They are not acquired at the expense of any other.
I hope no Liberal will argue that the “pursuit of happiness” is a government guarantee to pay for whatever we desire to be happy.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 8, 2019 3:43 PM
Royal Flush wrote: These “stinking thinking” Liberals equate “rights” with “entitlements”.That’s because it helps to disguise their envy and jealousy as demands for equality, and what batter way to accomplish that, than by claiming healthcare is a right.
Suppose there are not enough doctors, surgeons, and hospitals.
That is what will happen with rationing that will result from government-run healthcare systems.
Suppose there are NO doctors, surgeons, and hospitals (such as along the US/Mexico border where 84 hospitals closed that were overrun by non-citizens).
Who will people demand their right-to-healthcare from then?
Who will people sue when their right-to-healthcare is not possible?
It seems that the majority of people that want government-run healthcare systems are either politicians seeking power with false promises, or voters that think they are going to get something for free.
Posted by: d.a.n at June 8, 2019 4:05 PM
And where does it end?
Once we start down that path, people will claim other things as a right, such as the following (which someone will have to pay for):
- (01) monthly income;
- (02) food;
- (03) transportation (e.g. a vehicle);
- (04) home, or free rent;
- (05) dental;
- (06) transgender surgery and treatments;
- (07) breast implants;
- (08) college;
- (09) clothing; shoes; uniforms;
- (10) cataract surgery; lasik surgery;
- (11) electricity;
- (12) phones (think this was done already);
- (13) internet;
- (14) television;
- (15) fuel for your vehicle;
- (16) baby formula;
- (17) diapers;
- (18) baby sitters; day care;
- (19) cosmetic surgery;
- (20) entertainment;
Of course, the cheaters and parasites would love that, because they will benefit from the hard work of others.
The producers won’t like it, because they know that they will be paying for others (far, far beyond what we already have for welfare and Medicaid).
Posted by: d.a.n at June 8, 2019 4:21 PM
- (21) abortions;
Royal Flush wrote: hope no Liberal will argue that the “pursuit of happiness” is a government guarantee to pay for whatever we desire to be happy.That’s essentially what they are doing.
And we should ask: WHY ?, since we already have welfare for the truly needy, and Medicaid, and Medicare ?
Why must everything be turned into a welfare system?
How long before everyone is trying to ride in the wagon, but there aren’t enough to push the wagon?
Posted by: d.a.n at June 8, 2019 4:28 PM
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/447394-key-figure-that-mueller-report-linked-to-russia-was-a-state-department
This must be the height of stupidity.
Mexico is sending 6k troops to their borders to stop illegal crossings. In response, President Trump has cancelled the 5% tariff that was to be imposed on Mexico. Mexico says they will start buying copious amounts of US agricultural products.
Thank you Mr. President …Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 8, 2019 4:46 PM
d.a.n., your human “right” can not be obtained by fleecing my pocketbook to pay for it; or by curtailing my freedom to exercise my rights .
Should government become powerful enough to declare what is a “human right”, that same government is powerful enough to declare what is NOT a human right.
Government could declare that “life and liberty” are no longer rights. We could lose all our Constitutional protections.
Government has already declared that the unborn have no rights.
Roy, Thanks for the link.
The Mueller report is starting to look more like another piece of the coup against Trump.
Royal Flush wrote: Should government become powerful enough to declare what is a “human right”, that same government is powerful enough to declare what is NOT a human right.Yes it can. It has already crossed the line in many ways.
It’s all about power and control.
Real rights are constantly threat today [including, but not limited to, many of the 1st ten amendments (freedom of speech; the right top bear arms; Protection from Unreasonable Searches and Seizures (and attempted coups); Protection of Rights to Life, Liberty, and Property; Rights of Accused Persons in Criminal Cases; Other Rights Kept by the People; Undelegated Powers Kept by the States and the People); unfair taxation; weaponization of federal agencies (FBI, DOJ, IRS, CIA, EPA, etc.) and departments for political purposes; clear violations by many open-border Congress persons to uphold the U.S. Constitution, and protect the U.S. borders; clear violations by many Congress persons of Article V of the U.S. constitution, despite many hundreds of Article V applications by 34+ U.S. states; rampant waste and fraud; trillions of dollar$ pilfered from Social Security and replaced with useless I.O.U.s (more evidence of the federal government’s incompetence and inability to manage government-run systems); unnecessary wars (some based on a lie) and subsequent nation-building (unnecessarily costing the lives of thousands of U.S. citizens, and costing the U.S. many trillion$ in losses); a monetary system that uses incessant inflation to debauch the U.S. dollar such that a 1950 dollar is devalued by 91% and is now worth only 9 cents (although, most other countries are far worse), politicians trying to acquire power by bribing voters with promises of lots of free stuff, a $22.4 Trillion national debt of nightmare proportions; government is FOR-SALE and the wealthiest 0.3% of all 236 million eligible voters make 83% of all federal campaign donations (source: OpenSecrets.org); deteriorating education (the U.S. used be 1st in the world in public education, but has now fallen to 17th or worse); rampant greed and unfair trade practices; etc., etc., etc.].
With all of that, some people (not sure what they are smoking) seem to think banning private healthcare insurance and a government take-over for a government-run healthcare system is a good idea?
It could easily be the last straw, and could easily push the $22.4 Trillion national debt far, far beyond the already nightmare proportions.
That is the only silver lining … eventually, such socialist systems are eventually doomed to fail miserably.
Posted by: d.a.n at June 8, 2019 10:01 PM
I am really happy to say it’s an interesting post to read. I learn new information from your article, you are doing a great jobPosted by: Download Google Adsense Plugin at June 9, 2019 5:14 AM
“Stop web spamming Watchblog.com” messages were sent to www.quora.com/What-is-the-best-Google-AdSense-plugin-for-WordPress/answer/Arun-Pratap-67?prompt_topic_bio=1 , and was also reported to Google Webspam Report site.Posted by: d.a.n at June 9, 2019 8:36 AM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.