Third Party & Independents Archives

Stroking Kim's ego in Tokyo Leaves Abe a Tad Flustered

President Trump appeared to sympathize with Kim Jong-Un, or at least downplay the latest short-range missile tests conducted by North Korea. He did so while being hosted by Japan, America’s leading ally in East Asia, providing an embarrassing scenario for Japan’s right-of-center and somewhat populist Prime Minister Abe.



Not only that, Trump took a shot at Biden, using Kim Jong-Un's blatantly Trumpist comment about Biden being ´low-IQ' as a low shot done on Memorial Day Weekend in an allied host country that just had missiles fired in its general direction by a crazed little puddle of fat whose regime, especially under Kim's father and grandfather, has kidnapped and tortured and enslaved its citizens. As well as American soldiers, airmen, sailors, and citizens. (Yes, Imperial Japan did all of that and then some to Korea in the 30's and 40's. Just ask the South Koreans - another key American ally).

The establishment on both sides of the aisle, including key Trump advisors like John Bolton, disagree and their reactions most likely range from disappointed to appalled. Politics stopping at the water's edge, and that sort of thing.

Will it matter to the electorate? To that part that already know that, in 2020, they're voting for anyone for president who isn't named Trump?

The Helsinki debacle with Putin didn't seem to have the lasting effects that one would have assumed from the establishment and media anger Trump's comments produced. Will it and the Biden-Kim comments have lingering effects in this upcoming presidential campaign?

Maybe not with Trump's base, but one wonders about independents, who Trump will need to win in 2020. Does foreign policy that does not involve major wars (whether Vietnam or the War on Terror or the major wars of the mid-20th century) have a major impact on how voters assess a sitting president?



Past presidents have often escaped into foreign policy in order to leave behind domestic policy failures. Trump drags domestic policy with him wherever he goes, turning news conferences around the world into Queens pressers. He does so unabashedly, and even when he retreats a little from his comments, like he appears to have done with his Biden-Kim comments, it's usually done with an ironic wink to his base.

At the same time, he has been pugnacious with China and his stubborn mercantilist jabs at Xi's communist state and its own flaunting of world trade rules, has won Trump grudging support from a growing part of the business community tired of the way China steals and bullies.

So perhaps Trump's stroking of Kim's ego and Bronx cheer directed Biden's way won't matter as much as his stance on China and whether he can win a war of wills against Xi.

But right now, Japan's Abe is the one with a mess to clean up in his own front yard. Trump did not need to do this, but it's done. Let's see whether it comes back to bite him.