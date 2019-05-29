Third Party & Independents Archives

Stroking Kim's ego in Tokyo Leaves Abe a Tad Flustered
President Trump appeared to sympathize with Kim Jong-Un, or at least downplay the latest short-range missile tests conducted by North Korea. He did so while being hosted by Japan, America’s leading ally in East Asia, providing an embarrassing scenario for Japan’s right-of-center and somewhat populist Prime Minister Abe.
Not only that, Trump took a shot at Biden, using Kim Jong-Un's blatantly Trumpist comment about Biden being ´low-IQ' as a low shot done on Memorial Day Weekend in an allied host country that just had missiles fired in its general direction by a crazed little puddle of fat whose regime, especially under Kim's father and grandfather, has kidnapped and tortured and enslaved its citizens. As well as American soldiers, airmen, sailors, and citizens. (Yes, Imperial Japan did all of that and then some to Korea in the 30's and 40's. Just ask the South Koreans - another key American ally).
The establishment on both sides of the aisle, including key Trump advisors like John Bolton, disagree and their reactions most likely range from disappointed to appalled. Politics stopping at the water's edge, and that sort of thing.
Will it matter to the electorate? To that part that already know that, in 2020, they're voting for anyone for president who isn't named Trump?
The Helsinki debacle with Putin didn't seem to have the lasting effects that one would have assumed from the establishment and media anger Trump's comments produced. Will it and the Biden-Kim comments have lingering effects in this upcoming presidential campaign?
Maybe not with Trump's base, but one wonders about independents, who Trump will need to win in 2020. Does foreign policy that does not involve major wars (whether Vietnam or the War on Terror or the major wars of the mid-20th century) have a major impact on how voters assess a sitting president?
Past presidents have often escaped into foreign policy in order to leave behind domestic policy failures. Trump drags domestic policy with him wherever he goes, turning news conferences around the world into Queens pressers. He does so unabashedly, and even when he retreats a little from his comments, like he appears to have done with his Biden-Kim comments, it's usually done with an ironic wink to his base.
At the same time, he has been pugnacious with China and his stubborn mercantilist jabs at Xi's communist state and its own flaunting of world trade rules, has won Trump grudging support from a growing part of the business community tired of the way China steals and bullies.
So perhaps Trump's stroking of Kim's ego and Bronx cheer directed Biden's way won't matter as much as his stance on China and whether he can win a war of wills against Xi.
But right now, Japan's Abe is the one with a mess to clean up in his own front yard. Trump did not need to do this, but it's done. Let's see whether it comes back to bite him.Posted by AllardK at May 29, 2019 6:19 PM
AllardKeeley, we have still nother cleat example of tre45on, adhering to our enemies. We’re still at war with North Korea.
Some few of the rest of the impeachment charges:
18 uscode 793 Espionage, recommending russians to attack US citizens
18 uscode 2031 Treason, aid and comfort to enemies
18 uscode 227 - Wrongfully influencing a private entity’s employment decisions
15 uscode 78dd-1, foreign corrupt practices act
52 uscode 30121 and 36 usc 510 foreign contributions
18 uscode 371 conspiracy to commit offense or defraud
18 uscode 1030 fraud and related activity with computers
18 uscode 1343 fraud by wire, radio, or television
18 uscode 2 aiding and abetting, in connection to other offenses
18 uscode 1956 Money laundering
18 uscode 953 Logan act, unauthorized persons negotiating with foreign governments.
18 uscode 201 Bribery, via court settlements and elsewhere
18 uscode 1621 and 1746 Perjury and false statements in writing
Obstruction of Justice, about 700 instances
Obstruction of justice depends on a person’s intent —
what legal experts often call “corrupt intent.”
Jan. 27, 2017, T-ump asked for a pledge of “loyalty” from James Comey,
then the F.B.I. director, who was overseeing the investigation
of the Tr-mp campaign.
Feb. 14, Tr-mp directed several other officials to leave the Oval Office
so he could speak privately with Comey. He then told Comey to “let this go,”
referring to the investigation of Michael Flynn,
who had resigned the previous day as Tr-mp’s national security adviser.
March 22, Tr-mp directed several other officials to leave a White House
briefing so he could speak privately with Daniel Coats,
the director of national intelligence, and Mike Pompeo,
the C.I.A. director. Tr-mp asked them to persuade Comey to back off
investigating Flynn.
March and April, Tr-mp told Comey in phone calls that he wanted Comey
to lift the ”cloud” of the investigation.
May 9, Tr-mp fired Comey as F.B.I. director. On May 10,
Tr-mp told Russian officials that the firing had “taken off”
the “great pressure” of the Russia investigation.
On May 11, he told NBC News that the firing was because of “this Russia thing.”
May 17, shortly after hearing that the Justice Department
had appointed Mueller to take over the Russia investigation,
Tr-mp berated Jeff Sessions, the attorney general.
The appointment had caused the administration again to lose control
over the investigation, and Tr-mp accused Sessions of “disloyalty.”
In June, Tr-mp explored several options to retake control.
At one point, he ordered the firing of Mueller,
before the White House counsel resisted.
July 8, aboard Air Force One,
Tr-mp helped draft a false public statement for his son,
Donald Tr-mp Jr. The statement claimed that a 2016 meeting
with a Russian lawyer was about adoption policy.
Tr-mp Jr. later acknowledged that the meeting was to discuss
damaging information the Russian government had about Hillary Clinton.
July 26, in a tweet, Tr-mp called for the firing of Andrew McCabe,
the F.B.I.’s deputy director, a potential corroborating witness for
Comey’s conversations with Tr-mp. The tweet was part of Tr-mp’s efforts,
discussed with White House aides, to discredit F.B.I. official
Nixon article of impeachment:
“made false or misleading public statements for the purpose of deceiving
the people of the United States.”
Among other things, Tr-mp repeatedly made untruthful statements
about American intelligence agencies’ conclusions regarding
Russia’s role in the 2016 election.
..a working environment inside
the White House marked by chaos, dysfunction, and backbiting.
And they have warned about political appointees
ignoring directives from top ethics advisors at the White House
who repeatedly and unsuccessfully ordered senior
Trump Administration officials to halt their efforts.”
amateurs, grifters, weaklings, convicted and unconvicted felons, Chris Christie
Now the inauguration is being looked into, a slush fund never accounted,
and plenty of Russians in attendance, including Natalia Veselnitskaya and
Rinat Akhmetshin from the Trump Tower meeting, supporting the candidate they helped.
I never trust a right winger or believe anything they say,
whether a troll on a website or a justice on the SCOTUS.
They have an agenda, trying to keep a minority in control
of a country where most people disagree with their agenda.
“Russia, if you’re listening..” really happened. That’s espionage and treason.
If any liberal had done that, the reich wing would be calling for impeachment,
removal, and assassination.
The death of six kidnapped children is a death penalty offence
for all involved, even including anyone who knowingly assisted
in the transportation of any kidnapped child, or participated
in their imprisonment in any way.
I have never made but one prayer to God, a very short one:
‘O Lord make my enemies ridiculous.’ And God granted it. Voltaire
“invariably replaces all first-rate talents,
regardless of their sympathies,
with those crackpots and fools whose lack of intelligence
and creativity is still the best guaranty of their loyalty”
ohrealy, Quoting laws and statutes proves nothing.
Again, for the millionth time, where is the evidence of a crime?
Mueller said he cannot convict a sitting president of a crime, but there is nothing preventing Mueller from reporting on evidence of a crime.
Yet, Mueller did not do that, because there is no evidence.
So, where is the evidence of a crime ?
That’s a simple question.
Why are you unable to answer that question?
Damnatio memoriae, or oblivion, was a form of dishonor that could be passed by the Roman Senate on traitors or others who brought discredit to the Roman State. The Romans viewed it as a punishment worse than death. Felons would be erased from history for the crimes they had committed, in order to preserve the honour of the city.Posted by: ohrealy at May 30, 2019 11:05 AM
Demented comments still do not distract from the failure to provide evidence of a crime.
These were some of the items on the quashed indictments of tre45on tr-mp
Those are allegations; not evidence of a crime.
Again, where is the evidence of a crime?
You have the Mueller report, and Congress has access to the non-redacted Mueller report.
So, why is it so difficult for you and others to simply provide evidence of a crime?
IF anyone wants to investigate something in which there is most likely evidence of crimes, they should investigate all of T H I S.
Allardk wrote: So perhaps Trump’s stroking of Kim’s ego and Bronx cheer directed Biden’s way won’t matter as much as his stance on China and whether he can win a war of wills against Xi.Right, it won’t matter as much.
Also, Japan has some of their own trade barriers.
Posted by: d.a.n at May 30, 2019 12:28 PM
