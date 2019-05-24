Third Party & Independents Archives

Avenatti & How he was The Guy Who Would Fight Trump

It doesn’t matter that some people predicted Avenatti would be the Democrats version of Trump, a tough little brawler who would be able to effectively take on the President of America, perhaps even as contender for the Democratic presidential nomination. Perhaps as an independent. He fights dirtier than Trump! Went the chorus. And the news gleefully spread through the media after his showdown with Tucker Carlson, for example. We have our scrapper!



No. He embezzles! Is more like it.

And one has to doubt whether anyone is really surprised by the charges against Michael Avenatti, including diverting several hundred thousand dollars' worth of Stormy Daniels book advance, as well as embezzling a $4 million settlement for a client of his who was confined to a wheelchair. Clients who placed their trust in him as their legal representative.

But that was just his grifting sideline.

He must have needed more money, because the headline charge against Avenatti involves an attempted shakedown of Nike for an alleged scheme with basketball players and bribes intended to get them to attend Nike-sponsored colleges. The amount was reportedly 25$ million dollars.

Avenatti denies everything and expects to be vindicated in court.

"I have always been an open book with Stormy as to all aspects of her cases and she knows that... The retention agreement Stormy signed back in February provided that she would pay me $100.00 and that any and all other monies raised via a legal fund would go toward my legal fees and costs. Instead, the vast majority of the money raised has gone toward her security expenses and similar other expenses. The most recent campaign was simply a refresh of the prior campaign, designed to help defray some of Stormy's expenses." Avenatti statement via The Daily Caller

This is a man who seems unwilling to roll up his sleeves and do the honest, hard work of launching threatening lawsuits and settling amicably out of court for the right fee like any ethical legal professional would do. Instead he goes right to racketeering and extortion.

But this works for mainstream media because rather than having to own up to their unduly sympathetic portraits of Avenatti that suddenly became ridiculous when the criminal charges started rolling in, they can point to Stormy Daniels and say:

Look how's she's been victimized! First Trump and now Avenatti.

Aside from the spectacle of comparing hush-money payments into her bank account with the embezzlement of funds out of or away from her bank accounts, there's the fact that Avenatti was her lawyer (and seems to think he still his) while Trump was a powerful businessman who had a sleazy fling with her and then tried to cover it up.

Trump's actions were reprehensible for any spouse or father of a newborn child. But Avenatti's is outright criminal behavior in a pattern of escalating fraudulent activity that could result in years behind bars. He's a predator who spotted what he thought would be another easy target.

One has to feel for Stormy and the mistakes she's made in trying to make the most of the bizarre chances that life sometimes throws your way. When her story is finally done it will serve as quite the warning for those thinking of trying to play hard ball with powerful people. Including a warning to those powerful people themselves. And it will also provide fodder for those who feel Trump is unfit to be president. He's not unfit. Because if the sordid little soirees Trump pranced through (yes I know that's quite the image) with Stormy is enough to keep a politician from office you'd have to have refused entry to the White House to JFK, FDR, and LBJ and closed off Capitol Hill to more than a few Senators, Representatives, and even shut the doors to the Supreme Court to a few Justices.

That does not justify their immoral, amoral, or otherwise unfitting behavior. But it does mean there's a boatload of hypocrisy when many of the same outlets who laughed out loud at Vice President Pence's rules on not having dinner alone with women who are not his wife, are the ones who scorned Trump's infidelities and hoped that the Stormy Daniels hush money would somehow help build enough of a case to impeach Trump.

It's simple. If the Stormy affair matters that much, then you should vote against Trump in 2020. Whether in the primaries or in the election itself. Just remember how you cheered on Avenatti back in 2017 and 2018.