Third Party & Independents Archives

d.a.n. - You Are The Man !!

d.a.n. is, IMO, the best and most accurate, truthful writer on WB. Been so for years. He makes his point and backs it up, most always, with a good reference, most often multiple references. As a software/digital guru he has the smarts and resources to ferret out information from the ‘horses mouth’, much like Jon Solomon.



I've listened to the lies, propaganda and so on from the left for 30 years and seldom called them out on it as it was accepted by the majority as 'business as usual', dims just being dems.



As I can tell, starting around 2015, dims, president on down, and the msm, Hollywood, education system, all committed a huge conspiracy to take out a presidential candidate and a sitting president. The conspirators ramped up their usual political rhetoric a 1000 times but failed, in the end, to take down Trump. They had the FBI, CIA, Homeland Security, NSA, the FISA courts and way more conspiring to get Trump.



When Trump walked down the elevator that changed things for me. I quit buying the wapo and stopped reading the times, went from a nice guy to an 'independent' independent. Started telling it like it is, pushing back.



dims are fools, nitwits, illiterates and so on . . . they should be removed/banned from being anywhere near a political party. Same for the Trump haters in the GOP. Reminds me of the days of yore when Jefferson and Washington had to put up with a congress/senate that was more than willing to keep buying on the Barbary pirates rather than taking them head on and getting things 'straight', much as Trump is doing with China today. The 'leathernecks' took on the pirates, followed them back to their towns and killed them. They got 'staright' real quick.

Were it not for the Trump admin, the GOP would take the dim playbook and try to do one upmanship come the 2020. But they can't, Trump is watching. Surely you've noticed that big pharmas are being called on the carpet for opioids, over prescribing and the like. Surely you've noticed fraud perpetrators and going to jail. Illegal immigration being curtailed and so on . . . Not the GOP doing that.

d.a.n. is the man and I'm behind you 101%. Indies aren't going to sit around and put up with this GOP/dim BS any longer. d.a.n., check out the man on the street, like Sornie Rountree of NC and Liberty professor, Wayne Tripp and you will see we are in good company. The folks want accountable for this worst conspiracy in the history of this country. Just yesterday, for about the humpteenth time, the FISA warrants have been proved to be illegal.



Your doing your country a great service d.a.n. Stick in here and diddle in the middle, llike its supposed to be done. These guys on WB are mimicking the conspirators in continuing to lie about the 2016 even after their conspiracy has been outed. I do believe that by June/July this will all come to a head and we will get accountability to some degree.

Do the leathernecks even get a mention in the education of young folks? Gol lee, wunder why not?

We badly need a 3rd party with a different attitude

